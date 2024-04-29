Vertiv to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced its participation in two upcoming investor conferences in May.





David Fallon, Chief Financial Officer, will present at Oppenheimer’s 19th Annual Industrial Growth Conference, on Monday, May 6, 2024 at 9:45 a.m. Eastern time. The event is virtual.

Giordano Albertazzi, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Fallon will also present at the Bank of America Transportation, Airlines and Industrials Conference in New York City on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at 8:45 a.m. Eastern time.

Live webcasts of the events and any related presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of Vertiv’s website at investors.vertiv.com. Recordings of the events will be available for 30 days following the webcast at investors.vertiv.com.

About Vertiv

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to enable its customers’ vital applications to run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today’s data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Westerville, Ohio, USA, Vertiv does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit vertiv.com.

Contacts

For investor inquiries:

Lynne Maxeiner



Vice President, Global Treasury & Investor Relations



Vertiv



T +1 614-841-6776



E: lynne.maxeiner@vertiv.com

For media inquiries:

Peter Poulos



FleishmanHillard for Vertiv



T +1 646-284-4991



E: peter.poulos@fleishman.com