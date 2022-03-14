Vertiv Names Giordano Albertazzi President of the Americas Region

Karsten Winther to lead Vertiv in Europe, Middle East and Africa

COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced that Giordano Albertazzi has been appointed President, Americas. Albertazzi most recently served as President, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), a role that will be assumed by Karsten Winther, currently vice president of sales in EMEA. As President Americas, Albertazzi will have responsibility for the Americas business, leveraging his experience and successes in EMEA to elevate the strategic and financial performance of the Americas region.

Albertazzi has been with the company for 24 years, the last six leading Vertiv in EMEA. In 2021 EMEA delivered organic sales growth over 18%, and improved adjusted operating profit margin by over 700 basis points.

“Giordano is the right person to lead our America’s business and drive rapid execution on the actions we are taking to address current environment challenges. In EMEA, Giordano has demonstrated his ability to drive top line and bottom line growth through transformational efforts ranging from systems implementations to go to market initiatives. He has accomplished the results by integrating cross functional teams and instilling discipline and agility that span how we operate internally and externally. We are confident that his leadership of the Americas will deliver similar success in the region,” said Rob Johnson, Vertiv CEO. “Giordano and Karsten have established outstanding leadership and vision during their careers with Vertiv, and I have complete confidence in their abilities in these new roles.”

Albertazzi and Winther have worked together for four years, driving meaningful results while building a successful culture based on accountability and speed. In his new position, Winther’s strong leadership qualities will allow him to continue the high levels of success in EMEA.

With this announcement, Albertazzi replaces John Hewitt, who is leaving Vertiv to pursue other opportunities.

Today’s announcement follows the company’s recent appointments of Li Ning as Chairman of Greater China and Edward Cui as President, North Asia.

