Versatile Dremel® Multi-Max™ Oscillating Tool Goes Cordless with Powerful Motor Fueled by a 20V Max Battery System

MT. PROSPECT, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Multi-Max MM20V is the newest oscillating tool offered by the Dremel brand and represents its first-ever cordless 20V MAX oscillating tool. The tool’s innovative design has a compact metal head that lowers tool vibration and increases durability that gives users precise results with less fatigue. The tool’s angled body makes it easier to get into tight, hard-to-reach spaces and gives the user more control, especially when flush or plunge cutting.





Ideal for cutting wood, drywall, PVC, and metal, the MM20V can tackle even the toughest applications because the Dremel Multi-Max MM20V comes with a powerful 20V MAX battery and variable speeds from 10,000-21,000 OPM. Users will experience quick and simple accessory changes with a twist and push of the tool-less blade change mechanism.

“The MM20V is designed to deliver our DIY users the features that both they and Pro users are looking for,” said Michael Landt, Director of DIY tools. “We are offering a robust tool that is powerful and cordless yet comfortable to hold and has little vibration,” Landt said. “And when you combine that with features exclusive to Dremel like its innovative angled body that gives users more control and precision on their projects, you have a superior option in the oscillating tool marketplace,” Landt concluded.

The key features that users can expect from the all-new MM20V include:

Innovative angled body for more precision and control over the tool

Compact and durable front end that gets into tight spaces and has less tool vibration than comparable tools

20V Max lithium-ion battery for peak performance

Tool-less mechanism for quick and easy accessory changes

Lightweight and compact body for convenience and ease of use

The Dremel Multi-Max MM20V oscillating tool kit offers pro tool features and select Multi-Max accessories. Kit includes: MM20V oscillating tool, battery, charger, one MM480 wood flush cut blade, one MM482 Bi-Metal wood and metal flush cut blade, one MM485 Swiss-made carbide flush cut blade, dust extraction adapter, and canvas storage case. The Multi-Max MM20V cordless oscillating tool kit is available now at Amazon.com and will be available online at The Home Depot and Lowe’s in February 2022. MSRP of $159.99 USD. In Canada, the MSRP is $219.99 CDN.

To download high-resolution product images and view recent press releases, please visit the Dremel newsroom at www.dremelnewsroom.com.

Contacts

John Hauter



262.598.3675



john.hauter@us.bosch.com

Anna Zalas



773.710.1313



Anna.Zalas@zenogroup.com