Versa Secure SD-WAN Earns Highest AAA Rating Following Independent Real-World Testing by CyberRatings.org

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AAArating–Versa, the global leader in Universal Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), today announced that Versa Secure SD-WAN has received a “AAA” rating from CyberRatings.org, the highest score given by the independent testing lab. The AAA score was based on a real-world evaluation of Versa’s Management, Routing and Access Control, Stability and Reliability, and Quality of Experience (QoE) for Audio and Video.





According to CyberRatings, Versa Secure SD-WAN demonstrated exceptional reliability and capability, efficiently handling diverse traffic conditions and network impairments. In particular, Versa SD-WAN delivered an Audio (VOIP) quality Mean Opinion Score (MOS) of 4.41, which was the maximum achievable.

CyberRatings’ evaluation of Versa Secure SD-WAN highlights its unique features and provides valuable insights into the solution’s performance, reliability, and capacity under various real-world conditions. The report offers a deeper understanding of how the distinctive features of Versa Secure SD-WAN optimize network management and improve user experience across multiple deployment scenarios.

“Versa, once again, performed extremely well in one of our evaluation reports,” said Vikram Phatak, CEO of CyberRatings.org. “With the highest AAA rating we give, Versa Secure SD-WAN is a solid choice for any organization. It handled all use cases easily and proved highly reliable and capable. It should be on everyone’s shortlist.”

Independent Evaluation of Versa Secure SD-WAN

CyberRatings.org provides transparency and expert guidance on cybersecurity risks through research and independent, objective product testing. Its key findings on Versa Secure SD-WAN included:

Versa effectively supported Zero Touch Provisioning (ZTP), facilitating remote configuration and deployment across multiple branches. Routing and Policy Enforcement: Secure SD-WAN successfully enforced simple and complex network policies, including site-to-site VPNs and direct internet access, ensuring secure and efficient traffic routing.

It delivered consistent Mean Opinion Scores (MOS) for audio and video, even when subjected to various WAN impairments such as packet loss, delay, and reordering. Capacity and Performance: Versa handled traffic loads well and achieved high throughput with minimal latency.

CyberRatings Test Process

Using the CyberRatings’ Austin, Texas, facility, it performed an independent test of Versa Secure SD-WAN against the SD-WAN Test Methodology v2.0. It tested the CSG1500 as a high availability pair at the head-end, one CSG1300 at corporate headquarters (Branch 1), one CSG1300 at a regional office (Branch 2), and the CSG770 model at a retail outlet (Branch 3). Each use case for traffic content, throughput, transport, and impairments was tailored to see how the SD-WAN performed.

“Our commitment to delivering the most reliable, effective, and cost-efficient security products is underscored by the outstanding ratings that Versa consistently earns as a result of the rigorous real-world testing that CyberRatings.org conducts,” said Apurva Mehta, Versa Co-Founder and CTO. “We tightly integrated security into our Secure SD-WAN solutions long before the category of SASE was created. Enterprises rely on these independent test findings to make informed decisions, and they can depend on Versa for outstanding technology and value.”

A complimentary copy of the CyberRatings.org Q3 Secure SD-WAN report is available to download at https://versa-networks.com/resources/reports/cyberratings-org-2024-sd-wan/.

