Versa SASE and Versa ACE Partner Program Earn 2021 Visionary Spotlight Awards

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SASE–Versa Networks, the leader in SASE, today announced that ChannelVision Magazine has recognized Versa SASE and the 5-Star rated Versa ACE Partner Program as winners in the 2021 Visionary Spotlight Awards program. Versa SASE won in the Best Emerging Technology Breakthroughs awards category, while the Versa ACE Partner Program was honored in the Channel Program of the Year awards category.

“We are honored to present Versa Networks with two 2021 Visionary Spotlight Awards,” said Beka Business Media President and CEO Berge Kaprelian. “Versa SASE and the Versa ACE Partner Program were recognized for the value they bring and their contributions to the channel. Congratulations to the entire team at Versa Networks.”

Versa SASE delivers tightly integrated services via the cloud, on-premises, or as a blended combination of both via Versa Operating System (VOS™) with a Single-Pass Parallel Processing architecture and managed through a single pane of glass. Versa began delivering SASE services such as VPN, Secure SD-WAN, Edge Compute Protection, Next-Generation Firewall, Next-Generation Firewall as a Service, Secure Web Gateway (SWG), and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) five years ago. Versa uniquely provides contextual security based on user, role, device, application, location, security posture of the device, and content. As the leader in the fastest growing security and networking category, SASE, and executing on SASE services for years, Versa is the only solution proven to deliver the industry’s leading and differentiated architecture for high performance and security. Gartner has identified Versa SASE as having the most SASE components out of all 56 vendors Gartner evaluated. Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) also found that Versa SASE has the most SASE supported functions, as published in its recent industry report.

The Versa ACE Partner Program was launched in January in response to the market demand for SASE services. According to Gartner, the SASE market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 42 percent and reach almost $11 billion by 2024. Versa is positioned uniquely to collaborate with Versa ACE partners to capitalize on this massive SASE opportunity. Through its partner program, Versa continues to invest in and grow the ecosystem of highly engaged Versa partners in order to deliver unique customer value through the delivery of Versa Titan, Versa Secure SD-WAN and other Versa SASE services such as SWG, ZTNA, etc. The program provides formalized sales, pre-sales, and the first SASE Specialized technical training certification in the industry. Versa ACE partners are rewarded for achieving competency and expertise in their areas of specialty and are eligible for financial and marketing benefits to uncover new revenue opportunities.

“Versa Networks has always been focused on the channel, and it is rewarding for our formal global channel partner program to be recognized as a Channel Program of the Year,” said John Atchison, Head of Global Channel Marketing with Versa. “Partners turn to Versa for our leading-edge SASE technology, and our ability to deliver unique, differentiated customer value, enabling ACE partners to maintain a competitive advantage. Especially with the funding we recently announced, Versa will continue to accelerate our global expansion via the channel and rely on our partnerships to reach our aggressive SASE growth goals.”

ChannelVision’s annual Visionary Spotlight Awards competition was created to highlight channel and service provider innovation in communications. The awards honor outstanding products, services and deployments across numerous technology categories. Visionary Spotlight Award winners exemplify this goal, showcasing the communications industry’s overall innovation, capacity for future-thinking execution, creativity, and feature set differentiation; and offering channel partners a cornucopia of opportunities to boost their roles as trusted providers.

Unlike competing solutions, Versa SASE was built from the ground up to deliver a tightly integrated SASE solution within a single software stack managed via a single interface, eliminating service chaining, cascading, and virtual interconnect between services, which is required by competitors. Competing solutions have hidden costs and gaps in security because they require multiple product and service components. Achieving visibility and control from solutions requiring service chaining to connect multiple components together proves ineffective, increasing the costs and attack surfaces for organizations.

The Versa ACE Partner Program provides partners with a ramp to revenue plan which enables them to quickly onboard and successfully start generating pipeline within 90 days. Included in the ramp-up resources is enablement through Versa Academy, a global learning platform. Versa ACE partners are provided with a program structure which fosters a synergistic relationship for growth, new opportunities, and prosperity both today and into the future. The program structure requires that partners complete the prescriptive sales, pre-sales and technical training and certifications to successfully facilitate customer engagements that deliver unique customer value.

About ChannelVision Magazine

ChannelVision is a bi-monthly digital and print magazine, read by channel partners selling all manner of voice, data, access, managed and business services (both on premise and “in the cloud”), as well as technology, gear and equipment. ChannelVision is a highly focused and efficient way for service providers, hardware, and software companies to reach experienced channel partners targeting the small/medium business space. Serving a controlled circulation of providers and indirect distributors of communications, network, IT and cloud-based business services, ChannelVision is telecom’s gateway to perspective on how to adapt, what to sell, and how to sell it.

About Versa Networks

Versa Networks, the leader in SASE, combines extensive security, advanced networking, industry-leading SD-WAN, genuine multitenancy, and sophisticated analytics via the cloud, on-premises, or as a blended combination of both to meet SASE requirements for small to extremely large enterprises and Service Providers, and via the simplified Versa Titan cloud service designed for Lean IT. Thousands of customers globally with hundreds of thousands of sites trust Versa with their networks, security, and clouds. Versa Networks is privately held and funded by Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, Artis Ventures, Verizon Ventures, Comcast Ventures, Liberty Global Ventures, Princeville Capital, RPS Ventures and Triangle Peak Partners. For more information, visit https://www.versa-networks.com or follow Versa Networks on Twitter @versanetworks.

