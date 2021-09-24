Versa Networks (VOS) Receives Highest Score for Large Global WAN Use Case in the 2021 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for WAN Edge Infrastructure Report

Versa VOS also Nets Second Highest Score for Security-Sensitive WAN Use Case; Versa VOS with Titan Earns Second Highest Scores for Small Branch WAN, Cloud-First WAN, and Remote Worker Use Cases

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CloudFirstWAN–Versa Networks, the leader in Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), today announced that Gartner, the leading provider of research and analysis on the global information technology industry, has given Versa Networks (VOS) the highest Product Score for the Large Global WAN Use Case, as published in the 2021 Gartner Critical Capabilities for WAN Edge Infrastructure report.1 Versa Networks (VOS) also received the second highest Product Score for the Security-Sensitive WAN Use Case; while Versa Networks (VOS with Titan) received the second highest Product Scores for Small Branch WAN Use Cases, Cloud-First WAN Use Cases, and Remote Worker Use Cases.

According to Gartner, “SD-WAN vendors adding cloud security to offer native SASE solutions is a major trend in this market, with a focus on tighter integration of networking and cloud delivered security components as well as simpler consumption and operation.” Gartner also says, “By 2025, 50 percent of SD-WAN purchases will be part of a single vendor SASE offering, up from less than 10 percent in 2021.”1

Evaluating 18 SD-WAN products and services, the Critical Capabilities report is useful for organizations that may seek to identify vendors that best fit their specific use cases. It details the critical capabilities that Versa believes led to Gartner naming Versa Networks a Leader in the 2021 Magic Quadrant™ for WAN Edge Infrastructure2 report. A complimentary copy of the full Gartner Critical Capabilities for WAN Edge Infrastructure report is available from the Versa website at https://versa-networks.com/resources/reports/gartner-critical-capabilities-for-wan-edge-infrastructure-2021/.

According to Gartner, “In addition to interconnecting their own sites, most enterprises are trying to solve two main challenges in this market: how to connect to the cloud, and how to secure the enterprise network when deploying distributed internet access. Consequently, cloud teams and security teams are increasingly part of SD-WAN procurements.” Gartner continues to say, “By 2024, 35 percent of enterprises will manage their branch and remote worker network access via the same management console, up from less than 1 percent in early 2021.”1

With thousands of customers, hundreds of thousands of sites, and a significant number of very large financial institution, retailer, manufacturer, high-tech company, public sector, and healthcare customers, Versa has demonstrated that it is the leader in large global WAN, remote worker, and SD-WAN deployments, building the foundation for a strong SASE framework. The Versa Operating System (VOS™) is the foundational architecture for on-premises and cloud deployments of SASE globally, while VOS™ with Titan was built to simplify the network edge, allowing for an easy-to-use, easy-to-manage Lean IT solution for SASE. The distributed system of Versa Cloud Gateways enables SASE services to be extended to the front doorstep of nearly every cloud service around the world and are the source of networking and network security for cloud native SASE services.

“We believe Versa Networks (VOS) receiving the highest score in the Large Global WAN Use Case confirms our ability to meet the unique challenges and needs our customers face today, as we uniquely deliver leading SASE and SD-WAN capabilities globally and locally for some of the biggest enterprises and service provider partners in the world,” said Kelly Ahuja, CEO with Versa Networks. “This is a critical growth period for Versa, and we are pleased to see this recognition from Gartner following Versa being placed in the Leaders Quadrant of the Gartner 2021 Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure.”2

Versa Networks offers Versa SASE as a SaaS, delivering tightly integrated services via the cloud, on-premises, or as a blended combination of both via Versa Operating System (VOS™) with a Single-Pass Parallel Processing architecture and managed through a single pane of glass. Versa began delivering SASE services such as VPN, Secure SD-WAN, Edge Compute Protection, Next-Generation Firewall, Next-Generation Firewall as a Service, Secure Web Gateway (SWG), and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) more than five years ago. Versa uniquely provides contextual security based on user, role, device, application, location, security posture of the device, and content. As the leader in the fastest growing security and networking category, SASE, and executing on SASE services for years, Versa is the only solution proven to deliver the industry’s leading and differentiated architecture for high performance and security.

Note 1 – Gartner, Inc. “Critical Capabilities for WAN Edge Infrastructure,” by Jonathan Forest, et al, on Sept. 20, 2021.

Note 2 – Gartner, Inc. “Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure,” by Jonathan Forest, et al, on Sept. 20, 2021.

