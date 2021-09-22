Versa Networks is Once Again Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for WAN Edge Infrastructure

Versa Networks is Once Again Positioned as a Leader for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision in Magic Quadrant

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Gartner–Versa Networks, the leader in Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), today announced that Gartner has recognized it as a Leader in the 2021 Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure1, extending its leadership two years in a row.

According to Gartner, “Digital transformation, remote work and cloud adoption drive WAN edge infrastructure choices for infrastructure and operations leaders in charge of networking. They should select SD-WAN solutions and SASE deployments to connect enterprise sites and applications. By 2024, more than 70 percent of software-defined wide-area network (SD-WAN) customers will have implemented a secure access service edge (SASE) architecture, compared with 40 percent in 2021.”1

The 2021 Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure report evaluated 15 different vendors on several critical criteria and positioned Versa Networks in the Leaders Quadrant. Versa Networks was recognized for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision in the Gartner Magic Quadrant.

A complimentary copy of the full Gartner report is available from the Versa website at https://versa-networks.com/resources/reports/gartner-magic-quadrant-for-wan-edge-infrastructure-2021/.

“Gartner expects some aspects of the SD-WAN market to evolve into the SASE market, where security is delivered from the cloud…We expect to see more single-vendor, integrated SASE solutions incorporating the cloud security and SD-WAN branch components,” Gartner also states.1

Versa has invested significantly in R&D, sales and marketing, demonstrating its strength in the Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision as a SASE leader. Completing a Series D raise of $84 million in June this year, Versa brings a total amount raised of $196 million to accelerate new go-to-market strategies, launch new sales and partner enablement initiatives, and address new markets to further cement its leadership position in the SASE market.

According to Gartner, “The impacts of COVID-19 have made remote worker access critical for ongoing business operation. In this market, WAN edge vendors now offer support for remote workers as part of their WAN edge solution. This capability has moved from an occasional request to a frequent differentiator when evaluating suppliers. We are seeing this move away from remote VPN and extending the SD-WAN fabrics directly to remote workers or with zero trust network access (ZTNA). Few vendors have native ZTNA offerings, and even fewer have them integrated with SD-WAN orchestration.”1

Versa Network’s recent funding comes on the back of a record year for the company, where the growth of the remote workforce due to the COVID-19 pandemic saw organizations across the world accelerate their digital transformation initiatives and turn to flexible and secure solutions such as SD-WAN and SASE to address their networking and security needs. As a result, Versa Networks has seen its worldwide sales in enterprises and channel partner registrations double, increased its workforce by 25 percent, and grew its market share to 150 service providers, including seven of the world’s top 10.

“We believe Versa Networks’ placement in the Gartner Leaders Quadrant validates our strategy and strong execution we set out to achieve since Day One,” said Kelly Ahuja, CEO with Versa Networks. “Nearly ten years ago, our founders Apurva and Kumar Mehta made the strategic decision to architect the Versa solution in a completely unique way, and we have delivered a truly superior secure networking platform that is aligned with where the market is today, and headed in the future. Our purpose-built SASE solutions with SD-WAN functionality power enterprise networks globally for connecting users to applications anywhere, anytime. Our platform is differentiated with tightly integrated security, superior application and network performance, sophisticated analytics, and advanced software-defined and network functionalities for cloud and on-premise deployments.”

Versa Networks offers Versa SASE as a SaaS, delivering tightly integrated services via the cloud, on-premises, or as a blended combination of both via Versa Operating System (VOS™) with a Single-Pass Parallel Processing architecture and managed through a single pane of glass. Versa began delivering SASE services such as VPN, Secure SD-WAN, Edge Compute Protection, Next-Generation Firewall, Next-Generation Firewall as a Service, Secure Web Gateway (SWG), and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) more than five years ago. Versa uniquely provides contextual security based on user, role, device, application, location, security posture of the device, and content. As the leader in the fastest growing security and networking category, SASE, and executing on SASE services for years, Versa is the only solution proven to deliver the industry’s leading and differentiated architecture for high performance and security.

Note 1 – Gartner, Inc. “Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure,” by Jonathan Forest, Naresh Singh, Andrew Lerner, Evan Zeng, on Sept. 20, 2021.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

