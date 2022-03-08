Veritonic Expands Audio Campaign Performance Capabilities to Provide Unprecedented Brand Lift Data

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Veritonic, the industry’s leading audio research and analytics platform, announced today the addition of brand lift to the platform’s robust campaign performance capabilities. The addition of brand lift further solidifies the platform’s position as the only provider of end-to-end research, data and insights for the audio industry, providing its users with a comprehensive view of their audio advertising effectiveness and the key drivers behind it.

Purpose-built for audio, Veritonic’s intuitive UI includes a wide range of filtering and segmentation parameters that simplifies and streamlines the process of setting up a brand lift study. Veritonic’s brand lift studies, via pixel-based or controlled exposure, can be run for audiences of any size across broadcast radio, streaming audio, podcasts and more.

The resulting data provides brands with the insight they need to understand how each audio asset is achieving their goals as it relates to awareness, favourability, intent, and recall. Brands can then use this data to make informed decisions around every element of their audio campaigns, including creative performance and ROI.

“We remain committed to providing our clients with the data they need to continuously understand and optimise the efficacy of their audio campaigns,” said Damian Scragg, General Manager, International at Veritonic. “The addition of brand lift underscores our platform’s position as the exclusive destination for actionable audio insights from start to finish, providing our clients with the data they need to understand their campaign performance and confidently increase their investment in audio.”

“Campaign performance within the digital ecosystem is often unfairly tied to clicks or completion rate,” said Lee Martin, Ad Operations Manager at Octave Audio. “However, with an immersive medium like digital audio, we are keen to help our clients understand the impact of their campaigns and gain actionable insight for future activity. By partnering with Veritonic, we are able to provide brands and agencies with detailed insights from an independent and respected source.”

For more information on Veritonic and its brand lift capabilities, contact info@veritonic.com or visit https://www.veritonic.com/product/brand-lift.

About Veritonic

Veritonic is the industry’s leading audio research and analytics platform. Its technology provides brands, publishers, and agencies with the data they need to optimise their omni-channel audio investments across podcasts, streaming audio, broadcast radio, audiobooks, video, and more. With competitive intelligence, creative testing, campaign performance and brand lift capabilities in an easy-to-use UI, the Veritonic platform is the most comprehensive solution for audio optimisation and efficacy. To learn more, visit https://www.veritonic.com.

Contacts

Kristin Charron



Veritonic



(617) 939-3328



kcharron@veritonic.com