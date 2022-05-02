Veritone Wins 2022 NAB Product of the Year Award for Newly Launched VeritoneAvatar Solution

This is the third NAB Product of the Year Award win for Veritone, following receipt of awards for Best New Radio Technology for Veritone Attribute in 2019 and Best New AI/Machine Learning Technology for Veritone Voice in 2021

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), creator of aiWARE, a hyper-expansive enterprise AI platform, today announced that its newly launched Veritone Avatar solution has been named a 2022 NAB Show Product of the Year Award winner in the Capitalize category for AI and Machine Learning. Recognized for innovative technology that is enabling users to create new revenue streams and fuel the content economy, Veritone demonstrates the power of Veritone Avatar in significantly expanding go-to-market and monetization strategies for content creators. Veritone Avatar™ is part of Veritone’s suite of metaverse-ready products and services, collectively called Veriverse™.

“This is a big honor for Veritone, especially at a time when virtual experiences are increasingly in demand,” said Veritone President and co-founder, Ryan Steelberg. “Anticipating the proliferation of mobile streaming, the growing trend of blockchain, NFTs and metaverse platforms, as well as the lines blurring between gaming and entertainment, we developed Veritone Avatar to help content creators everywhere reach beyond conventional limitations.”

Veritone Avatar humanizes digital experiences for organizations and individuals in traditional channels or metaverse environments through both its custom, ultra-realistic, 3D avatars and library of existing avatars. Combined with synthetic voice leveraging Veritone Voice, conversational digital humans powered by AI humanize the digital experience particularly in areas of recruiting, healthcare, customer service, education, virtual assistants, sales and much more. Leveraging an ecosystem of best-of-breed AI technology, industry-leading technology partners and Veritone’s own internal experts, users are guided through the entire creation and activation process.

“The 2022 NAB Show Product of the Year Awards honor innovative breakthroughs that will change the way the media and entertainment industry creates, connects and capitalizes content,” said NAB Executive Vice President of Global Connections and Events Chris Brown. “We congratulate Veritone on this award in recognition of continuing to push the boundaries of synthetic AI technology and Veritone Avatar’s potential to help storytellers meet the challenges of today and tomorrow.”

The NAB Show Product of the Year Awards recognize and celebrate the most significant and promising new products and technologies being exhibited at the show. To be eligible, nominated products had to come from exhibiting companies delivering within the 2022 calendar year. Judged by a panel of industry peers, winners were named in 15 categories with three Best Overall Awards identified in the classifications of Create, Connect and Capitalize. Veritone received its award during an in-person ceremony on April 26 at the 2022 NAB Show in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This is the third NAB Product of the Year Award win for Veritone, receiving Best New Radio Technology for Veritone Attribute in 2019, and Best New AI/Machine Learning Technology for Veritone Voice in 2021.

For more information about Veritone Avatar, please visit: https://www.veritone.com/applications/avatar/.

About Veritone



Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Serving organizations in both commercial and regulated sectors, Veritone’s software, services, and industry applications simplify data management, empowering the largest and most recognizable brands in the world to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone’s hyper-expansive Enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video and other data sources into actionable intelligence. Through its robust partner ecosystem and professional and managed services, Veritone develops and builds AI solutions that solve the problems of today and tomorrow.

To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

Safe Harbor Statement



This news release contains forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “estimate” or “continue” or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Assumptions relating to the foregoing involve judgments and risks with respect to various matters which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the control of Veritone. Certain of such judgments and risks are discussed in Veritone’s SEC filings. Although Veritone believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the results contemplated in forward-looking statements will be realized. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Veritone or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. Veritone undertakes no obligation to revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

About NAB Show



NAB Show, held April 23–27, 2022, in Las Vegas, encompasses media, entertainment and technology and is the ultimate marketplace for those seeking to create superior audio and video experiences. From creation to consumption, across multiple platforms, NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways. For complete details, visit www.nabshow.com.

About NAB



The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America’s broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org.

