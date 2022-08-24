Veritone Voice Network Provides Multilingual Custom AI Voice Services to Podcast Networks, including Entourage Star Kevin Connolly’s ActionPark Media

Industry AI voice leader brings earnings opportunities and audience expansion into foreign language and international markets, while expanding network reach with personalization and localization

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), creator of aiWARE, a hyper-expansive enterprise AI platform, today launched Veritone Voice Network, a multilingual custom AI voice solution and podcast monetization service that combines synthetic voice creation and AI translation services to localize podcasts and grow ad revenues and audiences. The new technology service offering supports the goals of podcast networks to expand into foreign language and international markets in an authentic way, while seamlessly empowering podcast hosts to maintain their established voice identity.

“The Veritone Voice Network allows us to not only expand into new markets, but to authentically engage with our audience and build out those communities in ways that were not previously possible,” shared Doug Ellin, Emmy-award winning writer and producer and creator of the hit HBO series, Entourage. Ellin co-hosts Victory The Podcast alongside actor Kevin Dillon, best known for his role as Johnny “Drama” Chase in Entourage, and the two are using Veritone Voice Network to develop and monetize their Spanish voice models.

Leveraging Veritone’s proprietary aiWARE platform and the award-winning technology of Veritone Voice, the service enables podcast hosts to create a custom and enterprise-grade synthetic voice model. Veritone Voice Network transcribes and translates podcast episodes into the desired language output and then applies the host’s multilingual synthetic voice model to deliver a ready-to-air translation of the original episode. By using this service, podcast hosts can generate podcasts that stay true to their sound while reaching new audiences.

“Veritone’s synthetic voice and translation service has enabled us to enter new markets at the network level,” said Kevin Connolly, American actor, writer, director and producer best known for starring roles in Entourage and Unhappily Ever After, and founder of ActionPark Media. “There is clear value in being able to seamlessly reach new audiences and rapidly expand our growth potential.”

Language barriers have historically posed one of the biggest challenges to expansion opportunities for podcast networks. Veritone Voice Network aims to overcome these barriers and unlock opportunities to reach new audiences and connect with them in the original voice and personality of the host. Studies have shown a desire among non-English speaking audiences for increased access to content originally produced in English. By localizing podcast languages in their customized voice, hosts have the opportunity to reach a much wider array of diverse audiences.

“Veritone Voice Network presents significant value to both individual podcasters and large networks, boosting reach and monetization opportunities,” said Ryan Steelberg, president and co-founder of Veritone. “Podcasters can now explore which new audiences locally, as well as globally, they can reach and connect with by transforming their shows with Veritone’s synthetic voice technology. To support this transformative service, we have expanded the Veritone Voice team with industry experts to help our customers introduce their voice and story to new markets.”

Leading Veritone Voice Network’s content monetization effort is John Murphy, 30-year veteran of national ad sales and president of Cadence13. Murphy joins Veritone as senior vice president of content monetization for Commercial Enterprise from a career at the forefront of new media opportunities and sales. He will continue to use his expertise in the spoken word format to create and build content partnerships, providing a link between brand influencers and marketing clients.

Veritone Voice Network offers a streamlined, all-in-one solution with the goal of revolutionizing the way podcast hosts and networks expand their reach and profitability. By leveraging custom synthetic voice creation, networks are able to maintain the voice identities of hosts, scale their reach, increase advertising revenue, minimize financial risk of new market expansion and expand into new communities.

