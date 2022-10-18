Veritone to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), creator of aiWARE, a hyper-expansive enterprise AI platform, announced management will participate in four upcoming investor conferences.

Stifel Midwest One-on-One Growth Conference Chicago, IL

  • Thursday, November 10, 2022
  • 1×1 Meetings

Needham 4th Annual Virtual Big Data and Infrastructure Conference

  • Wednesday, November 16, 2022
  • Ryan Steelberg, President and Co-founder, will participate in a fireside chat from 11:45 am to 12:25 pm Eastern Time.
  • 1 x 1 Meetings

Roth 11th Annual Technology EventNew York City, NY

  • Wednesday, November 16, 2022
  • 1×1 Meetings

UBS Global TMT ConferenceNew York City, NY

  • Monday, December 5, 2022
  • Ryan Steelberg, President and Co-founder, will present from 3:00 to 3:40 pm Eastern Time.
  • 1×1 meetings

For live audio webcasts of the presentations, please visit the investor events section of the Veritone Investor Relations website.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your institutional sales representative or Veritone’s IR team at investors@veritone.com.

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software and solutions. Serving organizations in both commercial and regulated sectors, Veritone’s software, services, and industry applications accelerate and maximize digital migration, empowering the largest and most recognizable brands in the world to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone’s hyper-expansive Enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video and other data sources into actionable intelligence. Through professional and managed services, as well as its robust partner ecosystem, Veritone develops and builds AI solutions that solve the problems of today and tomorrow.

To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

Contacts

Company:
Brian Alger, CFA

SVP, Investor Relations and Capital Markets

Veritone, Inc.

415-203-8265

investors@veritone.com

IR Agency:
Stefan Norbom

Prosek Partners

203-644-5475

snorbom@prosek.com

