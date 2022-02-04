Home Business Wire Veritone to Hold Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results Conference Call...
Veritone to Hold Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results Conference Call on March 3rd

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$VERI #VERIVeritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), creator of aiWARE, a hyper-expansive enterprise AI platform, announced today the details of its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results conference call.

Veritone will hold a conference call on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021, provide an update on the business, and conduct a question and answer session. To listen, please join the webcast or dial-in. To avoid a wait, if dialing in, please pre-register or call in 20 minutes in advance.

• Preregister*:

www.incommglobalevents.com/registration

• Live audio webcast:

investors.veritone.com

• Domestic call number:

844-200-6205

• International call number:

833-950-0062

• Call ID:

350425

* Callers who pre-register will be emailed, upon registering and again on the day of the call, a conference pass code and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Serving organizations in both commercial and regulated sectors, Veritone’s software, services, and industry applications simplify data management, empowering the largest and most recognizable brands in the world to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone’s expansive aiWARE™ operating system for AI orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video, and other data sources into actionable intelligence. Through its robust partner ecosystem and professional and managed services, Veritone develops and builds AI solutions that solve the problems of today and tomorrow. To learn more, visit www.veritone.com.

Contacts

Company Contact:
Brian Alger, CFA

SVP, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Veritone, Inc.

(949) 386-4318

investors@veritone.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Kirsten Chapman

LHA Investor Relations

(415) 433-3777

veri@lhai.com

