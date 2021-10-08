Veritone Signs Exclusive Deal with MediaWorks to Provide AI-Driven Insights Into Advertising Performance

This is the first enterprise Veritone Attribute agreement in New Zealand and ensures MediaWorks has near real-time access to data-driven advertising insights

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), creator of aiWARE, a hyper-expansive Enterprise AI platform, announced today that MediaWorks has licensed Veritone Attribute, a leading AI-driven application providing real-time insights into data-driven advertising performance. As New Zealand’s leading radio and outdoor media company, MediaWorks’ network reaches more than 2.5 million weekly listeners and has more than 5,000 outdoor touchpoints nationwide.

Veritone Attribute is a turnkey attribution solution that MediaWorks will initially deploy across its radio brands in New Zealand. Veritone Attribute enables MediaWorks to vastly improve its ability to correlate broadcast ad placements of all formats, including pre-produced spots, organic mentions and live reads, with an advertising client’s website and how their customers are interacting with it. MediaWorks’ advertisers stand to gain near-real-time access to performance insights to inform ad optimization strategies, increase ROI and strengthen customer relationships.

“The real winners in this agreement are our advertisers,” says MediaWorks Commercial Director Liz Fraser. “This technology will give them more tools and insights to ensure their campaigns are generating the best return on investment. With Veritone Attribute, we’re able to empower our advertisers with real-time tangible campaign metrics so they can optimize the value of partnering with MediaWorks.”

“The near real-time information provided back to the advertiser includes which radio creative performed best, which day of the week and time of day performed better and how many customers the ads have driven to their website. From this information, we can tailor advertisers’ campaigns for optimal results,” Fraser says.

Managing Director of Broadcast Solutions at Veritone, Paul Cramer, adds, “We’re thrilled to welcome MediaWorks as the first Veritone client in New Zealand. The MediaWorks team is a leader in providing innovative opportunities for advertisers to reach engaged audiences, and its partnership with Veritone is the latest tactic in its commitment to continually improve advertiser performance. Not only will our partnership with MediaWorks bring New Zealand radio advertisers newfound metrics of success, but it will raise the importance of audio within their media mix.”

This is the first enterprise SaaS agreement in New Zealand for Veritone and the third in the Asia-Pacific region. This agreement further highlights the growing importance of AI-powered analytics and business intelligence tools for broadcast groups worldwide, empowering them to better demonstrate campaign success metrics for their advertisers.

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Serving organizations in both commercial and regulated sectors, Veritone’s software, services and industry applications simplify data management, empowering the largest and most recognizable brands in the world to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone’s expansive aiWARE™ operating system for AI orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video and other data sources into actionable intelligence. Through its robust partner ecosystem and professional and managed services, Veritone develops and builds AI solutions that solve the problems of today and tomorrow.

To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

About MediaWorks:

MediaWorks is New Zealand’s leading radio and outdoor media company with over 2.5 million weekly listeners and over 5,000 outdoor touch points nationwide. The company owns and operates radio brands The Edge, The Rock, More FM, The Breeze, The Sound, Mai FM, George FM, Magic, Magic Talk and rova. MediaWorks brands and people are household names with local, highly engaged audiences. www.mediaworks.co.nz

