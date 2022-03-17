Veritone Named Winner of 14th Annual Media Excellence Awards for Best Artificial Intelligence

Leader in synthetic voice solution receives top honor for technology, taking content creation to a whole new level

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), creator of aiWARE™, a hyper-expansive enterprise AI platform, is pleased to announce it has been named the winner of the 14th Annual Media Excellence Awards (MEA) for Best Artificial Intelligence. Honored for its Veritone Voice synthetic Voice-as-a-Service (VaaS) solution launched in 2021—the MEA award reflects Veritone’s leadership in AI innovation, with the most advanced technologies unlocking new opportunities and revenue streams for businesses ready to take content creation to a whole new level. The Veritone Voice solution allows users to securely and ethically create and monetize synthetic voices in real or digitally immersive worlds.

“We are thrilled to receive the MEA award for Best Artificial Intelligence,” said Chris Doe, head of Commercial Products, Veritone. “Since its inception, the MEAs have led the mobile tech, entertainment and multimedia industry by honoring global innovators and leaders who have raised the bar, defined the market, created innovation and paved the way for the future in technology. Standing out among the thousands of companies and global brands competing in the MEA awards this year is a significant milestone for us. Winning in the category for AI demonstrates just how dedicated our team is to raise the bar for everyone.”

The MEAs are an established annual award program that recognizes execution of corporate approach, consumer services, consumer experiences, content creation and marketing devices or revenue generators for the mobile entertainment industry. Winners are judged and scored by a panel of industry judges based upon: Innovation – technical, creative or commercial; Best use of mobility; Ease of use; Quantifiable business benefits; Proven success in the market; and Achievements of original objective.

“It’s a pleasure to recognize Veritone as a winner of the 14th Annual Media Excellence Awards for outstanding performance and dedication to excellence through innovation, technology and design,” said Sarah Miller, chief executive officer, Axis Entertainment and founder, Media Excellence Awards. “The dedication and leadership we have seen over the past year has been truly remarkable and an inspiration to keep creating, building and pushing forward to disrupt and grow the future of technology, entertainment and lifestyle.”

Veritone Voice is a custom synthetic voice cloning solution that allows users to securely and ethically create and monetize synthetic voices in real or digitally immersive worlds. Veritone’s team takes a hands-on approach and works with clients to acquire the necessary training data to create a custom voice that can be transformed into different languages, dialects, accents, genders and more. In addition to its managed service, Veritone Voice is a self-serve application enabling users to create text-to-speech voice projects with stock voices. With the Veritone Voice application, users have the power to open their voice toolkit to an unlimited number of projects and access to over 200+ voice models across more than 150 languages.

This is the second prominent award win for Veritone Voice, following the NAB Product of the Year win in 2021.

For more information, visit: www.veritone.com.

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software and solutions. Serving organizations in both commercial and regulated sectors, Veritone's software, services, and industry applications accelerate and maximize digital migration, empowering the largest and most recognizable brands in the world to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone's hyper-expansive Enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video and other data sources into actionable intelligence. Through professional and managed services, as well as its robust partner ecosystem, Veritone develops and builds AI solutions that solve the problems of today and tomorrow.



Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements.

