Veritone Appoints Gus Hunt Public Sector Advisor

Former Central Intelligence Agency Chief Technology Officer assumes key role to advance Veritone’s public sector initiatives

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in building human-centered enterprise AI solutions, today announced the appointment of Gus Hunt as an advisor for its public sector division. Hunt, a renowned technology and intelligence expert and former Chief Technology Officer for the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), will provide strategic guidance to help Veritone enhance and expand its AI offerings for government and public sector clients.









Hunt will provide strategic counsel on the development and deployment of Veritone’s AI-driven solutions tailored to meet the needs of public sector customers. He will also enhance Veritone’s cybersecurity strategy to support the company’s work with federal agencies and state and local law enforcement. His guidance will be pivotal in enhancing Veritone’s capabilities in areas such as public safety, intelligence, and national security, ensuring that government clients can effectively leverage AI to improve operational efficiency and achieve their objectives.

“We are honored to welcome Gus to Veritone as an advisor for our public sector division,” said Ryan Steelberg, president and chief executive officer of Veritone. “Gus’s deep expertise in intelligence, data analytics, technology strategy and government consulting will be invaluable as we continue to develop AI solutions that address the unique challenges faced by government agencies. His strategic insights will help us better serve our public sector clients and drive innovation.”

Hunt brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to Veritone, having served over three decades in the intelligence community, most notably as the Chief Technology Officer at the CIA. During his tenure at the CIA, Hunt was instrumental in driving technology innovation and adoption, overseeing the development and implementation of advanced technologies to support national security missions.

“AI is increasingly vital to the public sector, enhancing capabilities in areas like national security, law enforcement and public services, which is one of the many reasons I welcome the opportunity to work alongside Veritone’s executive team in this new advisory role,” said Hunt. “Veritone’s commitment to innovation and excellence is evident in their technology solutions, which uphold the highest security standards. Their AI for Good principles and dedication to being a strong partner for both the commercial and public government sectors aligns perfectly with my passion for advancing the responsible and effective use of AI in critical applications.”

Post his tenure at the CIA, Hunt was managing director at Accenture in Washington, DC, where he led cybersecurity consulting services for federal clients.

Hunt currently serves as CEO and founder of Hunt Technologies LLC, which provides private consulting services specializing in strategic IT planning, cyber and data security, big data analytics and cloud computing.

Veritone’s public sector division provides cutting-edge AI solutions that help government and public safety organizations tackle their most pressing challenges. By leveraging Veritone’s proprietary aiWARE platform, customers can access powerful AI capabilities to improve decision-making, streamline operations and achieve better outcomes for the communities they serve.

For more information about Veritone’s public sector offerings, visit: https://www.veritone.com/solutions/public-sector/

