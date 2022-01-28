Veritas Technologies Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Information Archiving

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Veritas Technologies, the leader in enterprise data management from edge to core to cloud, today announced it has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving1.

The acceleration of digital transformation initiatives combined with the shift to hybrid work has caused a massive rise in the amount of data being generated from an increasingly diverse range of sources. As workforces become more distributed across the enterprise, the use of messaging, video and collaboration tools have skyrocketed, requiring organizations to bolster their data management, privacy and compliance practices across all platforms where critical data resides.

As a recognized global leader in data protection and management, Veritas can address this challenge with a unified and integrated digital compliance service that spans across data capture, visibility, archiving, supervision and discovery, supported both on-prem and in the cloud.

“The compliance requirements in the business world are far more complex today, as sensitive business and personal information is now being shared widely and frequently through video-conferencing and messaging platforms. It is essential for today’s businesses, particularly in highly regulated industries, to be able to capture, archive, monitor and discover this rapidly growing volume of data,” said Deepak Mohan, executive vice president, Products Organization at Veritas. “We believe that being recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving demonstrates our ongoing commitment to deliver market-leading, cloud-centric compliance offerings that address both data and regulatory complexity for our customers.”

Over the past year, Veritas has continued to invest in advancing its digital compliance offerings, including:

The acquisition of Globanet, which has strengthened capabilities of Veritas’ offerings by adding the ability to natively capture, classify, monitor, and discover against virtually any content source.

Rapid development of end-to-end SaaS -based eDiscovery and supervision offerings with Merge1 integration to easily configure and collect content for more than 120 sources, including Microsoft Teams, Zoom, WhatsApp, We Chat, SMS, Amazon S3, YouTube, Redtail, and others.

-based eDiscovery and supervision offerings with Merge1 integration to easily configure and collect content for more than 120 sources, including Microsoft Teams, Zoom, WhatsApp, We Chat, SMS, Amazon S3, YouTube, Redtail, and others. Metadata enrichment and analytics to illuminate and manage relevant data at its source, including personal data identification, unequaled privacy protection via 140+ AI-based policies, and 1,000+ classification patterns including ransomware , sentiment analysis and language detection.

A full complimentary copy of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving report can be found here.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner and Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving, 24 January 2022, Michael Hoeck et. Al. GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Veritas

Veritas Technologies is the leader in enterprise data management from edge to core to cloud. Over 80,000 customers—including 87 percent of the Fortune Global 500—rely on us to abstract IT complexity and simplify data management. The Veritas Enterprise Data Services Platform automates enterprise data protection, ensures 24/7 availability of business-critical applications, and provides enterprises with the insights they need to comply with evolving data regulations. With a reputation for reliability at scale and a deployment model to fit any need, the Veritas Enterprise Data Services Platform supports more than 800 different data sources, over 100 different operating systems, more than 1,400 storage targets, and more than 60 different cloud platforms. Learn more at www.veritas.com. Follow us on Twitter at @veritastechllc.

Veritas, the Veritas Logo and NetBackup are trademarks or registered trademarks of Veritas Technologies LLC or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

1 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving, Michael Hoeck, Jeff Vogel, Chandra Mukhyala, January 24th, 2022

Contacts

Lela Gradman



Lela.Gradman@veritas.com