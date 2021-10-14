Veritas Revolutionizes Software-Defined Infrastructure for Container Environments

Veritas InfoScale native deployment in Kubernetes environments, including Red Hat OpenShift, will improve high availability, persistent storage and storage optimization for containerized applications

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Kubernetes—Veritas Technologies, the leader in enterprise data protection, today at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2021 announced the next evolution of Veritas InfoScale, the company’s leading software-defined infrastructure availability solution, that will enable customers to deploy InfoScale as containers in native Kubernetes platforms, including Red Hat OpenShift. Native deployment will make it easier to provide InfoScale’s high availability, persistent storage and storage optimization for stateful Kubernetes critical workloads.

“Containerization is revolutionizing the data center, allowing applications to burst and shrink their processing capacity to reduce costs and deliver scalability,” said Karthik Ramamurthy, vice president of product management at Veritas. “However, many organizations are hesitant to bring the benefits of containerization to mission critical applications that have historically relied on persistent storage. The Kubernetes-native deployment of InfoScale will deliver the features organizations need to migrate their most important applications into environments like OpenShift with confidence. This is a game changer for companies that want to take the training wheels off their Kubernetes deployments and realize the benefits where they really matter.”

The evolution will begin with InfoScale 8, which will be available later this year and will enable enterprise customers and DevOps engineers to deploy the following InfoScale features as containers:

Software-defined persistent volume storage classes

Dynamic and static persistent storage provisioning

Non-disruptive scaling of persistent volumes

Non-disruptive migration of persistent volumes

REST APIs for third party integration

Persistent volume snapshots

Container lifecycle management

InfoScale 8 will also be the first time the product is available as a Red Hat certified container application and Red Hat OpenShift Certified Operator available in the Red Hat Ecosystem Catalog with single-click deployment.

“As containers and cloud-native applications become more crucial to enterprise digital transformation, our customers are seeking expanded choice in the technologies that support these environments and workloads,” said Joe Fernandes, senior vice president, Platforms Business Group at Red Hat. “Veritas InfoScale 8 adds a certified option for customers that want additional layers of resiliency and storage optimization for their OpenShift environments. We’re pleased to collaborate with Veritas as part of our broad partner ecosystem, helping our customers to select the solutions that best meet their unique needs, all certified on the industry’s leading enterprise Kubernetes platform.”

Today’s announcement builds on other recent InfoScale and Veritas NetBackup updates to support containerization, making Veritas the most comprehensive data protection provider across physical, virtual, cloud and container environments.

Visit the Veritas booth (#P5) at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2021 or www.veritas.com to learn more.

About Veritas

Veritas Technologies is the global leader in enterprise backup and data recovery solutions. Over 80,000 customers—including 87 percent of the Fortune Global 500—rely on us to abstract IT complexity and simplify data management. The Veritas Enterprise Data Services Platform automates the protection and orchestrates the recovery of data everywhere it lives, ensures 24/7 availability of business-critical applications, and provides enterprises with the insights they need to comply with evolving data regulations. With a reputation for reliability at scale and a deployment model to fit any need, the Veritas Enterprise Data Services Platform supports more than 800 different data sources, over 100 different operating systems, more than 1,400 storage targets, and more than 60 different cloud platforms. Learn more at www.veritas.com. Follow us on Twitter at @veritastechllc.

Veritas and the Veritas Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Veritas Technologies LLC or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Red Hat, the Red Hat logo and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the US and other countries.

Contacts

PR Contacts

Americas

Aaron Searle



Aaron.Searle@veritas.com

International

Tony Murrant-Patrick



Tony.MurrantPatrick@veritas.com