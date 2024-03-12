Veritas Named a Top Player in The Radicati Group’s 2024 Information Archiving Market Quadrant

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Veritas Technologies, the leader in secure multi-cloud data management, today announced its position as a Top Player in the 2024 Information Archiving Market Quadrant from analyst firm The Radicati Group. This is the sixth time The Radicati Group has placed Veritas among the market leaders in the information archiving sector.





Sara Radicati, president and CEO at The Radicati Group, said: “Top Players shape the market with their technology and strategic vision. Vendors don’t become Top Players overnight. Veritas’ positioning as a Top Player reflects the breadth of its portfolio and depth of functionality, as well as the company’s vision for the future.”

This year’s report noted the following strengths for Veritas:

“Veritas’ portfolio of archiving solutions caters to a wide range of business needs through flexible deployment options, including on-premises, hybrid with cloud storage, deployment within the customer’s tenant and SaaS .”

.” “Veritas helps organizations make context-based information governance decisions through advanced classification and machine learning capabilities.”

capabilities.” “Veritas provides unified collection, management and governance by including all native content collectors in its SaaS-based solutions at no extra cost. Veritas also provides voice/video transcription and capture of voice content from call recorders.”

Soniya Bopache, vice president and general manager of data compliance and governance at Veritas, said: “Today’s organizations face unprecedented amounts of data, complicated by increasingly rigorous compliance regulations and threats to data resilience. Integrated, secure and cloud-native data compliance and governance solutions are more important than ever. As a six-time Top Player in The Radicati Group’s Information Archiving Market Quadrant, Veritas has a proven track record of helping organizations’ address data compliance needs and mitigate risks.”

Vendors in the 2024 Information Archiving Market Quadrant were thoroughly evaluated based on 20 criteria, including deployment, platform support, automation and accessibility.

Learn more about Veritas information archiving solutions, such as Veritas Alta Information Governance, Veritas Alta eDiscovery and Veritas Alta Surveillance.

About Veritas

Veritas Technologies is the leader in secure multi-cloud data management. Over 80,000 customers—including 91% of the Fortune 100—rely on Veritas to help ensure the protection, recoverability and compliance of their data. Veritas has a reputation for reliability at scale, which delivers the resilience its customers need against the disruptions threatened by cyberattacks, like ransomware. No other vendor is able to match Veritas’ ability to execute, with support for 800+ data sources, 100+ operating systems and 1,400+ storage targets through a single, unified approach. Powered by Cloud Scale Technology, Veritas is delivering today on its strategy for Autonomous Data Management that reduces operational overhead while delivering greater value. Learn more at Veritas.com. Follow us on X at @VeritasTechLLC.

