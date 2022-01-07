VeriSIM Life to Present at Biotech Showcase and Participate in BIO Partnering at JPM Week

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VeriSIM Life www.verisimlife.com, an artificial intelligence-driven bio-pharma technology company with a mission to advance human health by accelerating drug development, today announced its founder and CEO, Jo Varshney, DVM, PhD, will give a corporate presentation at the virtual Biotech Showcase being held January 10-19, 2022. VeriSIM Life will also participate in the BIO @ JPM partnering events and the JPM Healthcare Conference on January 10-14, 2022.

Dr. Varshney will be presenting an overview of VeriSIM Life’s proprietary platform, BIOiSIM, which utilizes a unique approach of combining artificial intelligence and machine learning with mechanistic modeling to make early and accurate predictions about compound safety and efficacy. From compound structural data, predictions can be made about potential drug candidates PK, PD and efficacy performance in both animal and human subjects before embarking on costly and unreliable in vivo animal studies.

“The ability to simulate these results at the early drug discovery stage can improve the preclinical-to-clinical translational success rate, provide earlier go/no-go decisions, reduce the need for unnecessary animal testing and allow companies to focus on the most promising assets in their compound libraries,” said Jo Varshney, founder and CEO of VeriSIM Life.

Biotech Showcase, produced by Demy-Colton and EBD Group, is an investor conference focused on driving advances in therapeutic development by providing a sophisticated networking platform for executives and investors that fosters investment and partnership opportunities. The conference takes place each year during the course of one of the industry’s largest gatherings and busiest weeks.

“We are delighted that VeriSIM Life will be presenting at Biotech Showcase this year,” said Sara Demy, CEO of Demy-Colton. “Biotech Showcase is a prime occasion for life science entrepreneurs and investors to come together to discover the potential of innovative technologies that will drive the future of drug discovery.”

About VeriSIM Life:

VeriSIM Life has developed a sophisticated computational platform that leverages advanced AI and ML techniques to significantly improve drug discovery and development by greatly reducing the time and money it takes to bring a drug to market. BIOiSIM is a first-in-class ‘virtual drug development engine’ that offers unprecedented value for the drug development industry by narrowing down the number of drug compounds that offer anticipated value for the treatment or cure of specific illnesses or diseases. The program not only reduces the time and cost of drug discovery and development, it also greatly reduces the need for animal testing that, in the vast majority of cases, does not translate to humans (over 90% of drugs that are currently tested in animals fail to pass human clinical trials). For more information visit: www.verisimlife.com.

