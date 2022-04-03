VeriSilicon Joins the Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express Industry Consortium

Membership will drive VeriSilicon’s industrialization of chiplet-based projects and support aim of becoming a leading provider of commercialized chiplets globally

SHANGHAI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–VeriSilicon (688521.SH), a leading Silicon Platform as a Service (SiPaaS®) company, today announced it has officially joined the Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express (UCIe) industry consortium. VeriSilicon is one of the first enterprises in mainland China to join the organization and will work with other members on research and adoption of the UCIe 1.0 Specification and the next generation of UCIe technology. VeriSilicon’s participation will support development of its chiplet-based technology and associated products.

The UCIe industry consortium was founded last month by Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (ASE), AMD, Arm, Google Cloud, Intel Corporation, Meta, Microsoft Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Samsung, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company to promote the standardization of chiplet interface specifications. The consortium has already ratified the UCIe 1.0 Specification. UCIe is an open specification that defines the interconnect between chiplets within a package, enabling an open chiplet ecosystem and ubiquitous interconnect at the package level.

According to the latest IPnest statistics1, VeriSilicon ranked 1st in mainland China and 7th worldwide among semiconductor IP suppliers, while also ranking 2nd in growth rate and ranking within the top-two among the top seven in IP category. With six categories of in-house processor IPs, which include Graphics Processor Unit (GPU) IP, Neural Network Processor (NPU) IP, Video Processor Unit (VPU) IP, Digital Signal Processor (DSP) IP, Image Signal Processor (ISP) IP and Display Processor IP, as well as leading chip design capabilities, VeriSilicon has been striving to advance chiplet technology and industry in recent years. Under the concepts of “IP as a Chiplet” and “Chiplet as a Platform”, VeriSilicon has launched a high-end application processor platform based on chiplet architecture. To date, the 12nm SoC version has been taped out and verified, and the upgraded chiplet-based version is in progress.

“Tablets/laptops, autonomous driving and data centers stand out as the first areas where chiplets will be adopted,” said Dr. Wayne Dai, Chairman, President and CEO of VeriSilicon. “Tablets/laptops require more heterogeneous processor IPs with different functions, data centers need to integrate multiple general-purpose high-performance computing modules, and automotive-grade chiplets can significantly improve the iterative efficiency of automotive chips and reduce the potential security risks associated with single chip failure, which are all ideal use cases for chiplets. VeriSilicon’s efforts in chiplet-based projects over the years have not only facilitated the industrialization of chiplets, but also elevated our semiconductor IP licensing services and one-stop custom silicon services to new heights. VeriSilicon will be likely to be one of the world’s first companies to bring commercialized chiplet products to market.”

About VeriSilicon

VeriSilicon Microelectronics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (VeriSilicon, 688521.SH) is committed to providing customers with platform-based, all-round, one-stop custom silicon services and semiconductor IP licensing services leveraging its in-house semiconductor IP. Under the unique “Silicon Platform as a Service” (SiPaaS) business model, depending on the comprehensive IP portfolio, VeriSilicon can create silicon products from definition to test and package in a short period of time, and provides high performance and cost-efficient semiconductor alternative products for IDM, Fabless, system vendors (OEM/ODM) and large Internet companies, etc. VeriSilicon’s business covers consumer electronics, automotive electronics, computer and peripheral, industry, data processing, Internet of Things and other applications.

VeriSilicon presents a variety of customized silicon solutions, including high-definition video, high-definition audio and voice, in-vehicle infotainment, video surveillance, IoT connectivity, data center, etc. In addition, VeriSilicon has six types of in-house processor IPs, namely GPU IP, NPU IP, VPU IP, DSP IP, ISP IP and Display Processor IP, and more than 1,400 analog and mixed signal IPs and RF IPs.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, VeriSilicon has 7 design and R&D centers in China and the United States, as well as 11 sales and customer service offices worldwide. VeriSilicon currently has more than 1,300 employees.

