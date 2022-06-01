VeriSilicon Image Signal Processor IP Achieved IEC 61508 Industrial Functional Safety Certification

The company’s first IP being certified by dual international functional safety standards, which is ideal for safety-critical automotive and industrial applications

SHANGHAI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–VeriSilicon (688521.SH), a leading Silicon Platform as a Service (SiPaaS®) company, today announced its Image Signal Processor (ISP) IP ISP8000L-FS V5.0.0, as a Safety Element out of Context (SEooC), has achieved IEC 61508:2011 SIL 2 industrial functional safety certification. The certificate was awarded by the leading safety consultancy company ResilTech. With ISO 26262 ASIL B certification already under its belt, the ISP8000L-FS V5.0.0 is VeriSilicon’s first IP that aligns with dual international functional safety standards.

The ISP8000L-FS V5.0.0 is designed for advanced and high-performance camera-based applications, which supports dual cameras with single 4K@60fps or dual 4K@30fps video capturing. It also integrates HDR (High Dynamic Range) processing, 2D/3D noise reduction technologies, and built-in functional safety mechanisms.

The ISP8000L-FS V5.0.0 has been certified by both ISO 26262 and IEC 61508 functional safety standards, which marks a significant milestone in VeriSilicon’s expansion of its functional safety IP portfolio. Adopting the certified ISP IP will help customers accelerate their product development process with reduced risk of systematic failures and random hardware failures in safety-critical automotive and industrial applications.

“With the rapid growth in manufacturing automation applying AI technology for mission-critical decisions, the functional safety of the electronics is becoming even more important,” said Wei-Jin Dai, Executive VP and GM of IP Division at VeriSilicon. “Our ISO 26262 and IEC 61508 compliant ISP IP can be applied in automotive, intelligent manufacturing, and industrial equipment while addressing the increasing safety requirements. VeriSilicon is taking our widely adopted Glass to Glass (from camera-in to display-out) intelligent pixel processing IP portfolio through functional safety process to enable advances in automotive and intelligent manufacturing.”

About VeriSilicon

VeriSilicon Microelectronics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (VeriSilicon, 688521.SH) is committed to providing customers with platform-based, all-round, one-stop custom silicon services and semiconductor IP licensing services leveraging its in-house semiconductor IP. Under the unique “Silicon Platform as a Service” (SiPaaS) business model, depending on the comprehensive IP portfolio, VeriSilicon can create silicon products from definition to test and package in a short period of time, and provides high performance and cost-efficient semiconductor alternative products for fabless, IDM, system vendors (OEM/ODM), large internet companies and cloud service provider, etc. VeriSilicon’s business covers consumer electronics, automotive electronics, computer and peripheral, industry, data processing, Internet of Things (IoT) and other applications.

VeriSilicon presents a variety of customized silicon solutions, including high-definition video, high-definition audio and voice, in-vehicle infotainment, video surveillance, IoT connectivity, smart wearable, high-end application processor, video transcoding acceleration and intelligent pixel processing, etc. In addition, VeriSilicon has six types of in-house processor IPs, namely GPU IP, NPU IP, VPU IP, DSP IP, ISP IP and Display Processor IP, as well as more than 1,400 analog and mixed signal IPs and RF IPs.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, VeriSilicon has 7 design and R&D centers in China and the United States, as well as 11 sales and customer service offices worldwide. VeriSilicon currently has more than 1,200 employees.

