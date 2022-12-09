Verisign Reports Internet Has 349.9 Million Domain Name Registrations at the End of the Third Quarter of 2022

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN), a global provider of domain name registry services and internet infrastructure, today announced that the third quarter of 2022 closed with 349.9 million domain name registrations across all top-level domains, a decrease of 1.6 million domain name registrations, or 0.4%, compared to the second quarter of 2022.1,2 Domain name registrations have increased by 11.5 million, or 3.4%, year over year.1,2

The .com and .net TLDs had a combined total of 174.2 million domain name registrations in the domain name base3 at the end of the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 0.2 million domain name registrations, or 0.1%, compared to the second quarter of 2022. The .com and .net TLDs had a combined increase of 2.1 million domain name registrations, or 1.2%, year over year. As of Sept. 30, 2022, the .com domain name base totaled 160.9 million domain name registrations, and the .net domain name base totaled 13.2 million domain name registrations.

New .com and .net domain name registrations totaled 9.9 million at the end of the third quarter of 2022, compared to 10.7 million domain name registrations at the end of the third quarter of 2021.

Total country-code TLD domain name registrations were 132.4 million at the end of the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 1.7 million domain name registrations, or 1.3%, compared to the second quarter of 2022.1,2 ccTLDs increased by 5.7 million domain name registrations, or 4.5%, year over year. The top 10 ccTLDs, as of Sept. 30, 2022, were .cn, .de, .uk, .nl, .ru, .br, .au, .fr, .eu and .it.1,2

Verisign publishes The Domain Name Industry Brief to provide internet users throughout the world with statistical and analytical research and data on the domain name industry. The Domain Name Industry Brief for the third quarter 2022, as well as previous briefs, can be obtained at verisign.com/dnib.

About Verisign



Verisign, a global provider of domain name registry services and internet infrastructure, enables internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. Verisign enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 global internet root servers, and providing registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net top-level domains, which support the majority of global e-commerce. To learn more about what it means to be Powered by Verisign, please visit verisign.com.

VRSN

© 2022 VeriSign, Inc. All rights reserved. VERISIGN, the VERISIGN logo, and other trademarks, service marks, and designs are registered or unregistered trademarks of VeriSign, Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and in foreign countries. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

1 All figure(s) exclude domain names in the .tk, .cf, .ga, .gq and .ml ccTLDs. Quarterly and year-over-year trends have been calculated relative to historical figures that have also been adjusted to exclude these five ccTLDs. For further information, please see the Editor’s Note contained in Vol. 19, Issue 1 of The Domain Name Industry Brief.

2The generic TLD, ngTLD and ccTLD data cited in the brief: (i) includes ccTLD internationalized domain names, (ii) is an estimate as of the time the brief was developed and (iii) is subject to change as more complete data is received. Some numbers in the brief may reflect standard rounding.



3 The domain name base is the active zone plus the number of domain names that are registered but not configured for use in the respective TLD zone file plus the number of domain names that are in a client or server hold status. The .com and .net domain name registration figures are as reported in Verisign’s most recent SEC filings.

Contacts

Investor Relations: David Atchley, datchley@verisign.com, + 1 703-948-4643



Media Relations: David McGuire, davmcguire@verisign.com, + 1 703-948-3800