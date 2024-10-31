Verint Named a Market Leader for ‘Contact Center Advanced’ by ISG Research

‘Contact Center Advanced’ Defined as Core Functionality Needed to Run a Contact Center Plus AI and Automation Applications





MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT), The CX Automation Company™, today announced it was named a market leader by ISG Research in the ‘Contact Center Advanced’ Buyers Guide.

Verint was recognized as a leader achieving exemplary status among 34 vendors, underscoring its robust offerings in foundational contact center tools, along with advanced capabilities. With AI-driven solutions for automation, self-service and real-time sentiment analysis, Verint continues to play a key role in driving stronger, faster business outcomes for contact center operations.

“Today’s contact centers must engage customers across their preferred communication channels while balancing operational costs and leveraging automation,” says Keith Dawson, director of research, customer experience, ISG Software Research. “Leading solutions such as Verint’s Open Platform integrate foundational contact center capabilities with advanced features like AI, automation and enterprise-wide CX integration, ensuring organizations can meet customer needs effectively while driving meaningful business outcomes.”

“Verint Open Platform delivers CX automation to contact centers of leading global brands and our customers report the achievement of tangible and strong AI business outcomes,” says Verint’s David Singer, senior vice president, Go-to-Market Strategy. “This recognition from ISG naming Verint an advanced contact center market leader further validates our leadership momentum and the increasing value we create for our customers.”

Learn more by reading the 2024 ISG Buyers Guide™ for Customer Center Advanced and visiting Verint Open Platform.

About Verint

Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT) is a leader in customer experience (CX) automation. The world’s most iconic brands – including more than 80 of the Fortune 100 companies – use the Verint Open Platform and our team of AI-powered bots to deliver tangible AI business outcomes across the enterprise.

Verint, The CX Automation Company™, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work®. Learn more at Verint.com.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management’s expectations that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023, and other filings we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ.

VERINT, VERINT DA VINCI THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, BOUNDLESS CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT AND THE ENGAGEMENT CAPACITY GAP are trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Verint and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

