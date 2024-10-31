Home Business Wire Verint Named a Market Leader for ‘Contact Center Advanced’ by ISG Research
Business Wire

Verint Named a Market Leader for ‘Contact Center Advanced’ by ISG Research

di Business Wire

‘Contact Center Advanced’ Defined as Core Functionality Needed to Run a Contact Center Plus AI and Automation Applications


MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIVerint® (NASDAQ: VRNT), The CX Automation Company, today announced it was named a market leader by ISG Research in the ‘Contact Center Advanced’ Buyers Guide.

Verint was recognized as a leader achieving exemplary status among 34 vendors, underscoring its robust offerings in foundational contact center tools, along with advanced capabilities. With AI-driven solutions for automation, self-service and real-time sentiment analysis, Verint continues to play a key role in driving stronger, faster business outcomes for contact center operations.

“Today’s contact centers must engage customers across their preferred communication channels while balancing operational costs and leveraging automation,” says Keith Dawson, director of research, customer experience, ISG Software Research. “Leading solutions such as Verint’s Open Platform integrate foundational contact center capabilities with advanced features like AI, automation and enterprise-wide CX integration, ensuring organizations can meet customer needs effectively while driving meaningful business outcomes.”

“Verint Open Platform delivers CX automation to contact centers of leading global brands and our customers report the achievement of tangible and strong AI business outcomes,” says Verint’s David Singer, senior vice president, Go-to-Market Strategy. “This recognition from ISG naming Verint an advanced contact center market leader further validates our leadership momentum and the increasing value we create for our customers.”

Learn more by reading the 2024 ISG Buyers Guide™ for Customer Center Advanced and visiting Verint Open Platform.

About Verint

Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT) is a leader in customer experience (CX) automation. The world’s most iconic brands – including more than 80 of the Fortune 100 companies – use the Verint Open Platform and our team of AI-powered bots to deliver tangible AI business outcomes across the enterprise.

Verint, The CX Automation Company™, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work®. Learn more at Verint.com.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management’s expectations that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023, and other filings we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ.

VERINT, VERINT DA VINCI THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, BOUNDLESS CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT AND THE ENGAGEMENT CAPACITY GAP are trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Verint and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

Contacts

Media Relations
Sue Huss

sue.huss@verint.com

Analyst Relations
Ryan Zuk

ryan.zuk@verint.com

Investor Relations
Matthew Frankel

matthew.frankel@verint.com

 

Articoli correlati

Bluefin and Datacap Partner to Deliver PCI-Validated Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) Processing to Hospitality Businesses

Business Wire Business Wire -
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bluefin, a leader in PCI-validated encryption and tokenization technologies that protect payments and sensitive data, and Datacap Systems,...
Continua a leggere

ŌURA Acquires Sparta Science to Expand Enterprise Capabilities

Business Wire Business Wire -
Acquisition enables new, scalable enterprise data platform that combines Oura Ring biometric data with third-party data sources SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ŌURA,...
Continua a leggere

Planitar Launches Next-Gen PLANIX Camera System: A Leap Forward in Space Capture Innovation

Business Wire Business Wire -
The iGUIDE PLANIX R1 is designed for precision, speed, and efficiency, pushing the boundaries of digital twin technology adoption WATERLOO,...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php