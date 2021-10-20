Verint Financial Compliance Solution Receives Multiple Awards for Excellence

MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FinancialCompliance—Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT), the Customer Engagement Company™, today announced it has been recognized as a leader in multiple industry awards* that honor excellence in financial compliance for the trading environment. The awards include:

2021 TradingTech Insight Awards USA: Verint Financial Compliance was named Best Trading Infrastructure Monitoring Platform. The annual awards recognize excellence in trading solutions and services for capital markets, focusing on vendors providing exceptional and innovative trading infrastructure, technology, and data solutions dedicated to the challenges faced by firms operating in the U.S. trading environment.

Sell-Side Technology Awards 2021: Verint Financial Compliance was named Best Sell-Side Compliance Product in the ninth annual awards hosted by WatersTechnology. Verint was selected as a winner for helping sell-side organizations, including global investment banks, with a risk-based approach to communication compliance across the industry’s most common platforms and communication channels.

A-Team Innovation Awards 2021: Verint Financial Compliance was highly commended in the Most Innovative Data Governance Initiative category. The A-Team Innovation Awards celebrate innovative projects and teams across the vendor and practitioner communities that make use of new and emerging technologies to deliver high-value solutions for financial institutions in capital markets.

“We are honored to be recognized by these industry awards as they reflect our commitment to address new and ongoing challenges through innovation, flexibility, an open platform architecture and value-driven partnerships,” says Verint’s John Bourne, senior vice president, global channels and alliances. “Our solutions play an important role in helping organizations manage secure and reliable data capture, oversight and compliance amid the constant changes in the marketplace.”

About Verint Financial Compliance



Verint’s award-winning Financial Compliance solution – available in the cloud, on premises and as a hybrid architecture – provides a broad range of capabilities to help the financial industry tackle communication compliance, operational assurance and data governance. It supports automated policies and compliance workflows and offers an open approach to ease integration. Trusted by over 800 financial services organizations worldwide – including Tier 1 banks and investment firms – Verint’s compliance solutions bring the ability to capture, retain, transcribe, retrieve and analyze voice and electronic communications offered by the latest unified communications (UC), collaboration, trader voice, mobile and IP telephony solutions.

About Verint



Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT) helps the world’s most iconic brands – including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies – build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data and experiences across the enterprise. The Verint Customer Engagement portfolio draws on the latest advancements in AI and analytics, an open cloud architecture, and The Science of Customer Engagement™ to help customers close The Engagement Capacity Gap™.

Verint. The Customer Engagement Company™. Learn more at Verint.com.

*Verint was awarded the following: TradingTech Insight Awards USA in June 2021; Sell-Side Technology Awards in April 2021; and A-Team Innovation Awards in March 2021.

