Verint Expands Customer Engagement Platform with Appointment Scheduling Capabilities from Qudini

New Solution for Contact Centers, Stores and Branches to Drive Elevated Holistic Customer Experiences

MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#appointmentscheduling—Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company®, today announced the expansion of the Verint Customer Engagement Platform with technology acquired from Qudini, a provider of appointment scheduling solutions, to help brands increase profitability and productivity while driving customer loyalty. Qudini is privately held and is based in the U.K. with approximately 20 employees.

With the acquired technology, Verint is able to deliver additional capabilities to help brands close the Engagement Capacity Gap™ – the chasm between what organizations know they need to do to meet rising customer expectations and the resources they have to do it. The open architecture of the Verint Platform will enable organizations to seamlessly integrate Qudini’s appointment scheduling and management technology to balance resources and investments in their contact centers, branches and stores.

According to research conducted by Qudini, 76 percent of consumers say that an appointment scheduling service, for both digital and physical visit appointments, would have a positive impact on their customer experience. Qudini’s appointment scheduling capabilities will provide additional benefits to contact centers that seek to optimize agent schedules and productivity. As these contact centers strive to meet elevated customer expectations while also managing their expenses, they’ll be empowered to bridge digital and in-person experiences, improving levels of personalized service.

“As more and more brands seek to provide improved consumer journeys with appointment setting capabilities, our customers will be able to benefit from our expanding platform in their contact centers, stores and branches,” says Verint’s Nick Mortimer, vice president, product strategy. “With these new capabilities, brands will be able to improve sales, customer loyalty and advocacy, and agent productivity, ultimately inspiring a more profitable future for Verint customers.”

