Verint Announces Third Quarter Results

Strong Momentum Continues Across Key SaaS Metrics

Also Announces New $200 Million Share Buyback Program

MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, today announced results for the three and nine months ended October 31, 2022 (FYE 2023). Revenue for the three months ended October 31, 2022 was $225 million on a GAAP basis representing 0.2% year-over-year growth and $226 million on a non-GAAP basis, representing (0.6)% year-over-year change and 2.2% year-over-year growth on a constant currency basis. Revenue for the nine months ended October 31, 2022 was $666 million on a GAAP basis, representing 4.0% year-over-year growth, and $668 million on a non-GAAP basis, representing 3.7% year-over-year growth and 6.0% year-over-year growth on a constant currency basis. For the three months ended October 31, 2022, net loss per share was $(0.02) on a GAAP basis and diluted EPS was $0.69 on a non-GAAP basis. For the nine months ended October 31, 2022, net loss per share was $(0.21) on a GAAP basis and diluted EPS was $1.77 on a non-GAAP basis.

Third Quarter Highlights

GAAP Non-GAAP Reported CC Reported CC CC Growth Revenue $225 million $232 million $226 million $232 million 2% SaaS Revenue $116 million $119 million $116 million $119 million 41%

Note: CC represents constant currency.

New SaaS ACV Growth: Up 51% year-over-year on a constant currency basis

Up 51% year-over-year on a constant currency basis Favorable Mix Shift: 88% of Software Revenue is Recurring (up from 80% last year)

88% of Software Revenue is Recurring (up from 80% last year) Cloud Revenue: Up 35% year-over-year on a constant currency basis

Up 35% year-over-year on a constant currency basis New Customer Additions: Added 100+ new logos

“I am pleased to report another quarter with continued strong SaaS momentum across key metrics driven by brands looking to close the engagement capacity gap. We had many significant wins from existing and new customers and delivered strong SaaS Revenue growth and New SaaS ACV bookings growth with our bookings mix continuing to shift to SaaS. Revenue came in line with guidance with both gross margins and diluted EPS coming in strong ahead of our prior guidance”, said Dan Bodner, Verint CEO.

Year-to-Date Highlights

GAAP Non-GAAP Reported CC Reported CC CC Growth Revenue $666 million $681 million $668 million $683 million 6% SaaS Revenue $313 million $319 million $315 million $321 million 42%

Note: CC represents constant currency.

New SaaS ACV Growth: Up 25% year-over-year on a constant currency basis

Up 25% year-over-year on a constant currency basis Favorable Mix Shift: 85% of Software Revenue is Recurring (up from 82% last year)

85% of Software Revenue is Recurring (up from 82% last year) Cloud Revenue: Up 34% year-over-year on a constant currency basis

Up 34% year-over-year on a constant currency basis New Customer Additions: Added 100+ new logos each quarter

Doug Robinson, Verint CFO, added, “Throughout this year we delivered strong SaaS metrics and are pleased with our cloud transition. We are also pleased with our ability to manage through the FX environment with a natural hedge on the bottom line. In Q3, we saw a change in behavior from our perpetual license customers and expect perpetual revenue to come in lower than our original outlook. Our current outlook reflects continued strong SaaS growth, including an acceleration in New SaaS ACV bookings in the second half of the year, as well as a continued perpetual revenue decline.”

Share Buyback Program

Verint today also announced that our Board of Directors has authorized a new share repurchase program whereby we may repurchase up to $200 million of common stock over the period from December 12, 2022 until January 31, 2025. We may utilize a number of different methods to effect the repurchases, including but not limited to, open market purchases and accelerated share repurchases, and some or all of the repurchases may be made through Rule 10b5-1 plans. The specific timing, price, and size of purchases will depend on prevailing stock prices, general market and economic conditions, and other considerations. The program may be extended, suspended, or discontinued at any time without prior notice and does not obligate us to acquire any particular amount of common stock.

Mr. Bodner continued, “Long term, we operate in a favorable market that supports sustainable SaaS growth. Our new $200 million share buyback program reflects the confidence we have in our long term opportunity.”

FYE 2023 Outlook

We are adjusting our non-GAAP annual outlook for the year ending January 31, 2023 reflecting current trends as follows:

Revenue : $900 million +/- 2%, reflecting 5% year-over-year growth on a constant currency basis

: $900 million +/- 2%, reflecting 5% year-over-year growth on a constant currency basis SaaS Revenue Growth: More than 35% year-over-year growth with cloud revenue growing more than 30% year-over-year both on a constant currency basis

More than 35% year-over-year growth with cloud revenue growing more than 30% year-over-year both on a constant currency basis Diluted EPS: $2.50 at the midpoint of our revenue guidance, reflecting 10% year-over-year growth

FYE 2024 Outlook

We are providing our non-GAAP annual outlook for the year ending January 31, 2024 reflecting the current macroeconomic environment as follows:

Revenue : $945 million +/- 2%, reflecting 6% year-over-year growth on a constant currency basis

: $945 million +/- 2%, reflecting 6% year-over-year growth on a constant currency basis SaaS Revenue Growth: Approximately 30% year-over-year growth on a constant currency basis

Approximately 30% year-over-year growth on a constant currency basis Diluted EPS: $2.70 at the midpoint of our revenue guidance, reflecting 8% year-over-year growth

Our non-GAAP outlook for the year ending January 31, 2023 excludes the following GAAP measure which we are able to quantify with reasonable certainty:

Amortization of intangible assets of approximately $39 million.

Our non-GAAP outlook for the year ending January 31, 2023 excludes the following GAAP measures for which we are able to provide a range of probable significance:

Revenue adjustments are expected to be between approximately $2 million and $3 million.

Stock-based compensation expenses are expected to be between approximately $79 million and $82 million, assuming market prices for our common stock approximately consistent with current levels.

Costs associated with modifying our workplace in response to our decision to move to a hybrid work environment, including assumed lease terminations and abandonments, IT facilities and infrastructure costs, and other charges are expected to be between approximately $26 million and $29 million.

Our non-GAAP outlook for the year ending January 31, 2024 excludes the following GAAP measure which we are able to quantify with reasonable certainty:

Amortization of intangible assets of approximately $30 million.

Our non-GAAP outlook for the year ending January 31, 2024 excludes the following GAAP measures for which we are able to provide a range of probable significance:

Revenue adjustments are expected to be between approximately $0 million and $1 million.

Stock-based compensation expenses are expected to be between approximately $69 million and $75 million, assuming market prices for our common stock approximately consistent with current levels.

Costs associated with modifying our workplace in response to our decision to move to a hybrid work environment, including assumed lease terminations and abandonments, IT facilities and infrastructure costs, and other charges are expected to be between approximately $20 million and $26 million.

Our non-GAAP guidance does not include the potential impact of any in-process business acquisitions that may close after the date hereof, and, unless otherwise specified, reflects foreign currency exchange rates approximately consistent with current rates.

We are unable, without unreasonable efforts, to provide a reconciliation for other GAAP measures which are excluded from our non-GAAP outlook, including the impact of future business acquisitions or acquisition expenses, future restructuring expenses, and non-GAAP income tax adjustments due to the level of unpredictability and uncertainty associated with these items. For these same reasons, we are unable to assess the probable significance of these excluded items. While historical results may not be indicative of future results, actual amounts for the three and nine months ended October 31, 2022 and 2021 for the GAAP measures excluded from our non-GAAP outlook appear in Tables 2, 3 and 4 of this press release.

Conference Call Information

We will conduct a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss our results for the three and nine months ended October 31, 2022 and outlook. An online, real-time webcast of the conference call and webcast slides will be available on our website at www.verint.com. Participants may register for the call here to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call. Please join the call 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial measures. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures presented for completed periods to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, please see the tables below as well as “Supplemental Information About Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Operating Metrics” at the end of this press release.

About Verint Systems Inc.

Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT) helps the world’s most iconic brands build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data, and experiences across the enterprise. More than 10,000 organizations in 180 countries – including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies – are using the Verint Customer Engagement Platform to draw on the latest advancements in AI, analytics, and an open cloud architecture to elevate customer experience.

Verint. The Customer Engagement Company®. Learn more at Verint.com.

Table 1



VERINT SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations



(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

October 31, Nine Months Ended

October 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue: Recurring $ 174,222 $ 158,811 $ 500,029 $ 459,442 Nonrecurring 50,971 66,009 165,969 180,899 Total revenue 225,193 224,820 665,998 640,341 Cost of revenue: Recurring 38,834 36,811 120,714 112,523 Nonrecurring 28,013 30,524 90,781 90,909 Amortization of acquired technology 3,550 4,749 10,742 13,559 Total cost of revenue 70,397 72,084 222,237 216,991 Gross profit 154,796 152,736 443,761 423,350 Operating expenses: Research and development, net 32,941 31,029 97,844 91,969 Selling, general and administrative 93,757 89,778 302,344 268,800 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 6,420 7,261 19,887 21,934 Total operating expenses 133,118 128,068 420,075 382,703 Operating income 21,678 24,668 23,686 40,647 Other income (expense), net: Interest income 1,045 101 1,742 147 Interest expense (2,147 ) (1,502 ) (5,511 ) (8,720 ) Losses on early retirements of debt — — — (2,474 ) Other income (expense), net 1,045 (417 ) 3,186 3,789 Total other expense, net (57 ) (1,818 ) (583 ) (7,258 ) Income before provision for income taxes 21,621 22,850 23,103 33,389 Provision for income taxes 17,395 9,349 20,539 13,478 Net income 4,226 13,501 2,564 19,911 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 150 264 614 875 Net income attributable to Verint Systems Inc. 4,076 13,237 1,950 19,036 Dividends on preferred stock (5,200 ) (5,200 ) (15,600 ) (13,722 ) Net (loss) income attributable to Verint Systems Inc. common shares $ (1,124 ) $ 8,037 $ (13,650 ) $ 5,314 Net (loss) income per common share attributable to Verint Systems Inc.: Basic $ (0.02 ) $ 0.12 $ (0.21 ) $ 0.08 Diluted $ (0.02 ) $ 0.12 $ (0.21 ) $ 0.08 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 65,583 65,570 65,161 65,474 Diluted 65,583 66,328 65,161 67,268

Table 2



VERINT SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



GAAP to Non-GAAP Cloud Metrics



(Unaudited) Cloud Revenue Three Months Ended

October 31, Nine Months Ended

October 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 SaaS revenue – GAAP(1)(7) $ 115,787 $ 82,103 $ 313,071 $ 222,079 Bundled SaaS revenue – GAAP 57,041 48,390 161,005 130,639 Unbundled SaaS revenue – GAAP 58,746 33,713 152,066 91,440 Optional managed services revenue – GAAP 15,436 16,358 47,127 49,688 Cloud revenue – GAAP(3)(7) $ 131,223 $ 98,461 $ 360,198 $ 271,767 Estimated SaaS revenue adjustments $ 374 $ 1,985 $ 2,323 $ 3,701 Estimated bundled SaaS revenue adjustments 374 1,984 2,323 3,638 Estimated unbundled SaaS revenue adjustments — 1 — 63 Estimated optional managed services revenue adjustments 49 112 161 431 Estimated cloud revenue adjustments $ 423 $ 2,097 $ 2,484 $ 4,132 SaaS revenue – non-GAAP(2)(7) $ 116,161 $ 84,088 $ 315,394 $ 225,780 Bundled SaaS revenue – non-GAAP 57,415 50,374 163,328 134,277 Unbundled SaaS revenue – non-GAAP 58,746 33,714 152,066 91,503 Optional managed services revenue – non-GAAP 15,485 16,470 47,288 50,119 Cloud revenue – non-GAAP(4)(7) $ 131,646 $ 100,558 $ 362,682 $ 275,899

New SaaS ACV Three Months Ended

October 31, Nine Months Ended

October 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 New SaaS ACV(5)(7) $ 26,833 $ 18,312 $ 78,178 $ 63,684 New SaaS ACV Growth YoY 46.5 % 16.9 % 22.8 % 43.9 %

New Perpetual License Equivalent Bookings Three Months Ended

October 31, Nine Months Ended

October 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 New perpetual license equivalent bookings(6)(7) $ 71,115 $ 75,438 $ 229,291 $ 209,479 New perpetual license equivalent bookings change YoY (5.7 ) % 14.2 % 9.5 % 19.0 % New perpetual license equivalent bookings – SaaS component $ 46,865 $ 32,966 $ 144,224 $ 102,610 New perpetual license equivalent bookings – SaaS growth YoY 42.2 % 11.4 % 40.6 % 35.7 % % of new perpetual license equivalent bookings from SaaS 65.9 % 43.7 % 62.9 % 49.0 % New perpetual license equivalent bookings – Perpetual component $ 24,250 $ 42,472 $ 85,067 $ 106,869 New perpetual license equivalent bookings – Perpetual change YoY (42.9 ) % 16.4 % (20.4 ) % 6.5 % % of new perpetual license equivalent bookings from Perpetual 34.1 % 56.3 % 37.1 % 51.0 %

