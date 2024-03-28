Verint Announces Q4 FYE 2024 Results

Revenue and Diluted EPS Come in Ahead of Guidance





Raising Revenue and EPS Outlook for FYE25

AI-Powered Open Platform Resonating Well in the Market Driving Bundled SaaS Momentum

MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, today announced results for the three months and year ended January 31, 2024 (FYE 2024). Revenue for the three months ended January 31, 2024 was $265 million, representing 12% year-over-year growth. Revenue for the year ended January 31, 2024 was $910 million on a GAAP basis and $911 million on a non-GAAP basis. For the three months ended January 31, 2024, diluted EPS was $0.37 on a GAAP basis and $1.07 on a non-GAAP basis. For the year ended January 31, 2024, diluted EPS was $0.28 on a GAAP basis and $2.73 on a non-GAAP basis.

“The market today is looking to increase CX Automation, and Verint is leading the way with an AI-powered open platform. I am pleased to report strong Q4 results, ahead of our expectations. Our differentiated approach to CX Automation enables Verint to deliver tangible AI business outcomes better than any other vendor in our market. Our customers purchase our AI innovation in Bundled SaaS, and we are pleased with our 16% year-over-year increase in Bundled SaaS New ACV bookings in Q4, and our over 20% year-over-year increase in Bundled SaaS pipeline as of the end of Q4. For the current year we are raising our outlook to reflect our AI momentum,” said Dan Bodner, Verint CEO.

Q4 FYE 2024 Highlights

Revenue: Up 12% year-over-year

Up 12% year-over-year SaaS Revenue: Up ~28% year-over-year

Up ~28% year-over-year Recurring Revenue: 89% of software revenue recurring (up ~200bps year-over-year)

89% of software revenue recurring (up ~200bps year-over-year) Gross Margin: Up ~300bps year-over-year

Up ~300bps year-over-year Free Cash Flow: Up 20% year-over-year for the full year

Grant Highlander, Verint CFO, added, “As we execute our roadmap to become a ‘Rule of 40’ company, we continue our AI investments in the platform, ending Q4 with ~1,300 engineers in R&D and Cloud Operations, and adding resources to our Customer Success team to drive AI adoption by our customers. In Q4, we also aligned our services catalog to our AI offerings by adding value realization services and divesting a manual managed services offering that is being replaced with AI-powered bots.”

Highlander continued, “We expect our AI innovation to drive Bundled SaaS growth and free cash flow acceleration. For FYE 25, we are targeting a greater than 40% increase in free cash flow, to approximately $180 million. We expect our largest use of free cash flow to be share buybacks, to further reduce our share count.”

FYE 2025 Outlook



We are providing our non-GAAP outlook for the year ending January 31, 2025. Our outlook reflects the divestiture of a managed service offering on January 31, 2024 that generated $25 million in FYE 24 revenue.

Revenue : $930 million +/- 2%, reflecting 5% year-over-year growth (growth rate adjusted for divestiture)

: $930 million +/- 2%, reflecting 5% year-over-year growth (growth rate adjusted for divestiture) Diluted EPS: $2.89 at the midpoint of our revenue guidance, reflecting 6% year-over-year growth

Our non-GAAP outlook for three months ending April 30, 2024 and year ending January 31, 2025 excludes the following GAAP measure which we are able to quantify with reasonable certainty:

Amortization of intangible assets of approximately $4 million and $17 million, for the three months ending April 30, 2024 and year ending January 31, 2025, respectively.

Our non-GAAP outlook for the three months ending April 30, 2024 and year ending January 31, 2025 excludes the following GAAP measures for which we are able to provide a range of probable significance:

Stock-based compensation expenses are expected to be between approximately $17 million and $19 million, and $70 million and $74 million, for the three months ending April 30, 2024 and year ending January 31, 2025, respectively, assuming market prices for our common stock approximately consistent with current levels.

Our non-GAAP guidance does not include the potential impact of any in-process business acquisitions that may close after the date hereof, and, unless otherwise specified, reflects foreign currency exchange rates approximately consistent with current rates.

We are unable, without unreasonable efforts, to provide a reconciliation for other GAAP measures which are excluded from our non-GAAP outlook, including the impact of future business acquisitions or acquisition expenses, future restructuring expenses, and non-GAAP income tax adjustments due to the level of unpredictability and uncertainty associated with these items. For these same reasons, we are unable to assess the probable significance of these excluded items. While historical results may not be indicative of future results, actual amounts for the three months and year ended January 31, 2024 and 2023 for the GAAP measures excluded from our non-GAAP outlook appear in Tables 2, 3, 4 and 5 of this press release.

Q4 Conference Call Information

We will conduct a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss our results for the three months and year ended January 31, 2024 and outlook. An online, real-time webcast of the conference call and webcast slides will be available on our website at www.verint.com. Participants may register for the call here to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call. Please join the call 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures



This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial measures. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures presented for completed periods to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, please see the tables below as well as “Supplemental Information About Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Operating Metrics” at the end of this press release.

About Verint Systems Inc.



Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT) helps brands increase customer experience (CX) automation across the enterprise so they can elevate the customer experience and reduce their operating cost. For more than two decades, the world’s most iconic brands – including approximately 85 of the Fortune 100 companies – have trusted Verint to provide innovative solutions and domain expertise for their customer engagement operations.

Verint. The Customer Engagement Company®. Learn more at Verint.com.

Cautions About Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management’s expectations that involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results or conditions to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could cause our actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations include, among others: uncertainties regarding the impact of changes in macroeconomic and/or global conditions, including as a result of slowdowns, recessions, economic instability, rising interest rates, tightening credit markets, inflation, instability in the banking sector, actual or threatened trade wars, political unrest, armed conflicts, natural disasters, or outbreaks of disease, including global epidemics or pandemics, as well as the resulting impact on spending by customers or partners, on our business; risks that our customers or partners delay, downsize, cancel, or refrain from placing orders or renewing subscriptions or contracts, or are unable to honor contractual commitments or payment obligations due to challenges or uncertainties in their budgets, liquidity, or businesses; risks associated with our ability to keep pace with technological advances and challenges and evolving industry standards, including achieving and maintaining the competitive differentiation of our solution platform; to adapt to changing market potential from area to area within our markets; and to successfully develop, launch, and drive demand for new, innovative, high-quality products and services that meet or exceed customer challenges and needs, while simultaneously preserving our legacy businesses and migrating away from areas of commoditization; risks due to aggressive competition in all of our markets and our ability to keep pace with competitors, some of whom may be able to grow faster than us or have greater resources than us, including in areas such as sales and marketing, branding, technological innovation and development, and recruiting and retention; risks associated with our ability to properly execute on our software as a service (“SaaS”) transition, including successfully transitioning customers to our cloud platform and the increased importance of subscription renewal rates, and risk of increased variability in our period-to-period results based on the mix, terms, and timing of our transactions; risks relating to our ability to properly identify and execute on growth or strategic initiatives, manage investments in our business and operations, and enhance our existing operations and infrastructure, including the proper prioritization and allocation of limited financial and other resources; risks associated with our ability to or costs to retain, recruit , and train qualified personnel and management in regions in which we operate either physically or remotely, including in new markets and growth areas we may enter, due to competition for talent, increased labor costs, applicable regulatory requirements, or otherwise; challenges associated with selling sophisticated solutions and cloud-based solutions, which may incorporate newer technologies, such as artificial intelligence (“AI”), whose adoption and use-cases are still emerging (and may present risks of their own), including with respect to longer sales cycles, more complex sales processes and customer evaluation and approval processes, more complex contractual and information security requirements, and assisting customers in understanding and realizing the benefits of our solutions and technologies, as well as with developing, offering, implementing, and maintaining an enterprise class, broad solution portfolio; risks that we may be unable to maintain, expand, or enable our relationships with partners as part of our growth strategy, including partners with whom we may overlap or compete, while avoiding excessive concentration with one or more partners; risks associated with our reliance on third-party suppliers, partners, or original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) for certain services, products, or components, including companies that may compete with us or work with our competitors; risks associated with our significant international operations, including exposure to regions subject to political or economic instability, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, inflation, increased financial accounting and reporting burdens and complexities, and challenges associated with a significant portion of our cash being held overseas; risks associated with a significant part of our business coming from government contracts, and associated procurement processes and regulatory requirements; risks associated with our ability to identify suitable targets for acquisition or investment or successfully compete for, consummate, and implement mergers and acquisitions, including risks associated with valuations, legacy liabilities, reputational considerations, capital constraints, costs and expenses, maintaining profitability levels, expansion into new areas, management distraction, post-acquisition integration activities, and potential asset impairments; risks associated with complex and changing domestic and foreign regulatory environments, including, among others, with respect to data privacy, AI, cyber/information security, government contracts, anti-corruption, trade compliance, climate change or other environmental, social and governance matters, tax, and labor matters, relating to our own operations, the products and services we offer, and/or the use of our solutions by our customers; risks associated with the mishandling or perceived mishandling of sensitive or confidential information and data, including personally identifiable information or other information that may belong to our customers or other third parties, including in connection with our SaaS or other hosted or managed services offerings or when we are asked to perform service or support; risks associated with our reliance on third parties to provide certain cloud hosting or other cloud-based services to us or our customers, including the risk of service disruptions, data breaches, or data loss or corruption; risks that our solutions or services, or those of third-party suppliers, partners, or OEMs which we use in or with our offerings or otherwise rely on, including third-party hosting platforms, may contain defects, vulnerabilities, or develop operational problems; risk that we or our solutions may be subject to security vulnerabilities or lapses, including cyber-attacks, information technology system breaches, failures, or disruptions; risks that our intellectual property (“IP”) rights may not be adequate to protect our business or assets or that others may make claims on our IP, claim infringement on their IP rights, or claim a violation of their license rights, including relative to free or open source components we may use; risks associated with leverage resulting from our current debt position or our ability to incur additional debt, including with respect to liquidity considerations, covenant limitations and compliance, fluctuations in interest rates, dilution considerations (with respect to our convertible notes), and our ability to maintain our credit ratings; risks that we may experience liquidity or working capital issues and related risks that financing sources may be unavailable to us on reasonable terms or at all; risks arising as a result of contingent or other obligations or liabilities assumed in our acquisition of our former parent company, Comverse Technology, Inc. (“CTI”), or associated with formerly being consolidated with, and part of a consolidated tax group with, CTI, or as a result of the successor to CTI’s business operations, Mavenir Inc., being unwilling or unable to provide us with certain indemnities to which we are entitled; risks associated with changing accounting principles or standards, tax laws and regulations, tax rates, and the continuing availability of expected tax benefits; risks relating to the adequacy of our existing infrastructure, systems, processes, policies, procedures, internal controls, and personnel, and our ability to successfully implement and maintain enhancements to the foregoing, for our current and future operations and reporting needs, including related risks of financial statement omissions, misstatements, restatements, or filing delays; risks associated with market volatility in the prices of our common stock and convertible notes based on our performance, third-party publications or speculation, or other factors and risks associated with actions of activist stockholders; risks associated with Apax Partners’ significant ownership position and potential that its interests will not be aligned with those of our common stockholders; and risks associated with the February 1, 2021 spin-off of our former Cyber Intelligence Solutions business, including the possibility that the spin-off transaction does not achieve the benefits anticipated, does not qualify as a tax-free transaction, or exposes us to unexpected claims or liabilities. We assume no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, except as otherwise required by law. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024, when filed, and other filings we make with the SEC.

VERINT, VERINT DA VINCI, VERINT OPEN CCAAS, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, BOUNDLESS CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT and THE ENGAGEMENT CAPACITY GAP are trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Verint and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

Table 1 VERINT SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

January 31, Year Ended

January 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue: Recurring $ 210,693 $ 185,508 $ 699,248 $ 685,537 Nonrecurring 54,416 50,739 211,139 216,708 Total revenue 265,109 236,247 910,387 902,245 Cost of revenue: Recurring 44,775 41,633 162,868 162,347 Nonrecurring 27,897 28,749 107,110 119,530 Amortization of acquired technology 1,623 2,449 7,134 13,191 Total cost of revenue 74,295 72,831 277,112 295,068 Gross profit 190,814 163,416 633,275 607,177 Operating expenses: Research and development, net 35,881 32,800 133,804 130,644 Selling, general and administrative 108,383 90,595 405,915 392,939 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 6,343 6,351 25,371 26,238 Total operating expenses 150,607 129,746 565,090 549,821 Operating income 40,207 33,670 68,185 57,356 Other income (expense), net: Interest income 1,504 1,559 6,944 3,301 Interest expense (2,340 ) (2,366 ) (10,334 ) (7,877 ) Other (expense) income, net (3,582 ) (1,204 ) (3,523 ) 1,982 Total other expense, net (4,418 ) (2,011 ) (6,913 ) (2,594 ) Income before provision for income taxes 35,789 31,659 61,272 54,762 Provision for income taxes 6,866 18,564 21,638 39,103 Net income 28,923 13,095 39,634 15,659 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 220 147 1,024 761 Net income attributable to Verint Systems Inc. 28,703 12,948 38,610 14,898 Dividends on preferred stock (5,200 ) (5,200 ) (20,800 ) (20,800 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Verint Systems Inc. common shares $ 23,503 $ 7,748 $ 17,810 $ (5,902 ) Net income (loss) per common share attributable to Verint Systems Inc.: Basic $ 0.37 $ 0.12 $ 0.28 $ (0.09 ) Diluted $ 0.37 $ 0.12 $ 0.28 $ (0.09 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 62,739 65,760 63,990 65,332 Diluted 63,080 66,131 64,318 65,332

Table 2 VERINT SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP to Non-GAAP SaaS Metrics (Unaudited) SaaS Revenue Three Months Ended

January 31, Year Ended

January 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Bundled SaaS revenue – GAAP $ 65,756 $ 61,555 $ 250,526 $ 222,560 Unbundled SaaS revenue – GAAP 102,832 69,579 264,302 221,645 SaaS revenue – GAAP 168,588 131,134 514,828 444,205 Estimated bundled SaaS revenue adjustments 109 490 1,069 2,813 Estimated unbundled SaaS revenue adjustments — — — — Estimated SaaS revenue adjustments 109 490 1,069 2,813 Bundled SaaS revenue – non-GAAP 65,865 62,045 251,595 225,373 Unbundled SaaS revenue – non-GAAP 102,832 69,579 264,302 221,645 SaaS revenue – non-GAAP $ 168,697 $ 131,624 $ 515,897 $ 447,018

New SaaS ACV Three Months Ended

January 31, Year Ended

January 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 New SaaS ACV $ 25,444 $ 23,875 $ 93,282 $ 102,053 New SaaS ACV – bundled SaaS component 18,069 15,599 73,201 64,682 New SaaS ACV – unbundled SaaS component 7,375 8,276 20,081 37,371

SaaS ARR Three Months Ended

January 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 SaaS ARR $ 534,438 $ 497,982

Table 3 VERINT SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) Revenue Three Months Ended

January 31, Year Ended

January 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Recurring revenue – GAAP $ 210,693 $ 185,508 $ 699,248 $ 685,537 Nonrecurring revenue – GAAP 54,416 50,739 211,139 216,708 Total GAAP revenue 265,109 236,247 910,387 902,245 Recurring revenue adjustments 111 504 1,100 3,002 Nonrecurring revenue adjustments — — — — Total revenue adjustments 111 504 1,100 3,002 Recurring revenue – non-GAAP 210,804 186,012 700,348 688,539 Nonrecurring revenue – non-GAAP 54,416 50,739 211,139 216,708 Total non-GAAP revenue 265,220 236,751 911,487 905,247

Gross Profit and Gross Margin Three Months Ended

January 31, Year Ended

January 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Recurring cost of revenues $ 44,775 $ 41,633 $ 162,868 $ 162,347 Nonrecurring cost of revenues 27,897 28,749 107,110 119,530 Amortization of acquired technology 1,623 2,449 7,134 13,191 Total GAAP cost of revenue 74,295 72,831 277,112 295,068 GAAP gross profit 190,814 163,416 633,275 607,177 GAAP gross margin 72.0 % 69.2 % 69.6 % 67.3 % Revenue adjustments 111 504 1,100 3,002 Amortization of acquired technology 1,623 2,449 7,134 13,191 Stock-based compensation expenses 1,226 1,417 4,131 5,662 Acquisition and divestitures (benefit) expenses, net (236 ) — 117 176 Restructuring expenses 4,665 1,478 6,112 2,447 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 198,203 $ 169,264 $ 651,869 $ 631,655 Non-GAAP gross margin 74.7 % 71.5 % 71.5 % 69.8 %

Research and Development, net Three Months Ended

January 31, Year Ended

January 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP research and development, net $ 35,881 $ 32,800 $ 133,804 $ 130,644 As a percentage of GAAP revenue 13.5 % 13.9 % 14.7 % 14.5 % Stock-based compensation expenses (3,100 ) (2,205 ) (11,918 ) (12,576 ) Acquisition and divestitures expenses, net (20 ) — (116 ) (198 ) Restructuring expenses (2 ) (1,458 ) (318 ) (2,104 ) IT facilities and infrastructure realignment (28 ) — (1,676 ) — Other adjustments — (53 ) — (120 ) Non-GAAP research and development, net $ 32,731 $ 29,084 $ 119,776 $ 115,646 As a percentage of non-GAAP revenue 12.3 % 12.3 % 13.1 % 12.8 %

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses Three Months Ended

January 31, Year Ended

January 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $ 108,383 $ 90,595 $ 405,915 $ 392,939 As a percentage of GAAP revenue 40.9 % 38.3 % 44.6 % 43.6 % Stock-based compensation expenses (12,987 ) (8,530 ) (51,550 ) (57,876 ) Acquisition and divestitures (expenses) benefit, net(4) (10,072 ) 1,346 (15,743 ) (1,315 ) Restructuring expenses (1,243 ) (2,990 ) (4,580 ) (10,797 ) Separation expenses (169 ) (174 ) (774 ) (1,316 ) Accelerated lease costs (145 ) (448 ) (5,407 ) (8,279 ) IT facilities and infrastructure realignment (1,377 ) (931 ) (18,193 ) (4,457 ) Impairment charges — — — (1,799 ) Other adjustments (9 ) (399 ) (221 ) (2,910 ) Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $ 82,381 $ 78,469 $ 309,447 $ 304,190 As a percentage of non-GAAP revenue 31.1 % 33.1 % 33.9 % 33.6 %

