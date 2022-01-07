Verint Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Verint® Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT) today announced its participation in the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference.

Verint’s Chief Executive Officer, Dan Bodner, will participate in a virtual fireside chat on January 12, 2022 at 10:45am ET. Additionally, Verint’s Chief Corporate Development Officer, Alan Roden, and Investor Relations and Corporate Development Manager, Matthew Frankel, will host one-on-one meetings with investors on January 11th and January 12th.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available by clicking the link here. Alternatively, interested parties can view the archived session from Verint’s Investor Relations web page following the event.

About Verint Systems Inc.

Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT) helps the world’s most iconic brands – including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies – build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data, and experiences across the enterprise. The Verint Customer Engagement portfolio draws on the latest advancements in AI and analytics, an open cloud architecture, and The Science of Customer Engagement™ to help customers close The Engagement Capacity Gap™.

