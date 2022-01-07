Home Business Wire Verint Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference
Business Wire

Verint Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

di Business Wire

MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Verint® Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT) today announced its participation in the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference.

Verint’s Chief Executive Officer, Dan Bodner, will participate in a virtual fireside chat on January 12, 2022 at 10:45am ET. Additionally, Verint’s Chief Corporate Development Officer, Alan Roden, and Investor Relations and Corporate Development Manager, Matthew Frankel, will host one-on-one meetings with investors on January 11th and January 12th.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available by clicking the link here. Alternatively, interested parties can view the archived session from Verint’s Investor Relations web page following the event.

About Verint Systems Inc.

Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT) helps the world’s most iconic brands – including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies – build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data, and experiences across the enterprise. The Verint Customer Engagement portfolio draws on the latest advancements in AI and analytics, an open cloud architecture, and The Science of Customer Engagement™ to help customers close The Engagement Capacity Gap™.

VERINT, VERINT DA VINCI, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, BOUNDLESS CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT, THE ENGAGEMENT CAPACITY GAP and THE SCIENCE OF CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT are trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Verint and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Matthew Frankel, CFA

Verint Systems Inc.

matthew.frankel@verint.com

Articoli correlati

Tanium: The Leading Corporate Solution to Fully Identify and Remediate Log4j Vulnerabilities

Business Wire Business Wire -
The largest enterprises and government organizations utilize the Tanium Platform to protect their assets against attacks KIRKLAND, WA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Industry experts...
Continua a leggere

T-Mobile Posts Record-High Customer Results, Adding 1.2 Million Postpaid Accounts and 5.5 Million Postpaid Customers in 2021

Business Wire Business Wire -
Un-carrier Further Extends Unrivaled Lead with America’s Only Standalone 5G Network, Delivering Game-Changing Ultra Capacity 5G to Over 210...
Continua a leggere

Cirrus Logic to Announce Q3 Results January 31

Business Wire Business Wire -
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cirrus Logic, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRUS) today announced that the company will post its third quarter fiscal year...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Tanium: The Leading Corporate Solution to Fully Identify and Remediate Log4j Vulnerabilities

Business Wire