Verint Announces Participation in Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference

MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Verint® Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT) today announced its participation in the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference.

Verint’s Chief Executive Officer, Dan Bodner, will participate in a virtual fireside chat tomorrow, December 8, 2021 at 8:35am ET. Additionally, Verint’s Chief Corporate Development Officer, Alan Roden, and Investor Relations and Corporate Development Manager, Matthew Frankel, will host one-on-one meetings with investors.

Please reach out to your Barclays sales representative with any questions about the event.

About Verint Systems Inc.

Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT) helps the world’s most iconic brands – including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies – build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data, and experiences across the enterprise. The Verint Customer Engagement portfolio draws on the latest advancements in AI and analytics, an open cloud architecture, and The Science of Customer Engagement to help customers close The Engagement Capacity Gap™.

VERINT, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, BOUNDLESS CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT, THE ENGAGEMENT CAPACITY GAP and THE SCIENCE OF CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT are trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Verint and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Matthew Frankel, CFA

Verint Systems Inc.

matthew.frankel@verint.com

