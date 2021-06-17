Verint Announces Newly Elected Board Members

Linda Crawford and Reid French Bring Significant Cloud and Operational Experience

MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Boundless—Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, today announced its newly elected board of directors, following the conclusion of its annual meeting of stockholders on June 17. The elected board includes nine directors two of whom are new members, Linda Crawford and Reid French, technology industry veterans with extensive cloud and operational experience.

Linda Crawford is an experienced cloud software executive and board member with a strong record of driving successful go-to-market strategies for Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies. Crawford was EVP of Sales Cloud at Salesforce.com, Chief Revenue and Customer Officer at Optimizely (digital engagement SaaS solutions), and most recently was CEO of Helpshift (customer service SaaS solutions).

Reid French is an experienced software CEO and board member with a demonstrated history of creating shareholder value for both public and private equity backed software companies. Most recently, French was CEO at Applied Systems where under his leadership the company significantly increased revenue through both organic growth as well as a successful M&A program.

“I am pleased to welcome Linda and Reid to Verint’s board as we continue to build category leadership with our open cloud platform,” says Verint Chairman and CEO Dan Bodner. “They each bring extensive SaaS and operational experience that complements our already strong board.”

About Verint Systems Inc.



Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT) helps the world’s most iconic brands – including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies – build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data and experiences across the enterprise. The Verint Customer Engagement portfolio draws on the latest advancements in AI and analytics, an open cloud architecture, and The Science of Customer Engagement™ to help customers close The Engagement Capacity Gap™.

Verint. The Customer Engagement Company™. Learn more at Verint.com.

