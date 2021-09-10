Home Business Wire Verint Announces Another Quarter of Strong Cloud Growth
Verint Announces Another Quarter of Strong Cloud Growth

Strong Momentum in First Half; Raising Guidance for the Year

MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, today announced results for the three and six months ended July 31, 2021 (FYE 2022). Revenue for the three months ended July 31, 2021 was $215 million on a GAAP basis representing 5% year-over-year growth and $216 million on a non-GAAP basis representing 4% year-over-year growth. Revenue for the six months ended July 31, 2021 was $416 million on a GAAP basis representing 7% year-over-year growth and $418 million on a non-GAAP basis representing 5% year-over-year growth. For the three months ended July 31, 2021, diluted EPS was $0.00 on a GAAP basis and, $0.58 on a non-GAAP basis. For the six months ended July 31, 2021, net loss per common share was ($0.04) on a GAAP basis, and diluted EPS was $1.01 on a non-GAAP basis.

“Since the completion of the Cognyte spin at the beginning of the year, we have experienced strong cloud momentum and believe we have crossed the mid-point of our cloud transition. We expect our cloud momentum to continue in the second half of the year and we are raising our annual outlook for non-GAAP revenue, cloud revenue and diluted EPS. We are also raising our annual outlook for new perpetual license equivalent bookings growth, which we believe is an important metric during our cloud transition and a leading indicator of future revenue growth,” said Dan Bodner, Verint CEO.

Bodner added: “Behind our strong momentum is our strategy to drive automation in customer engagement across the enterprise with our open cloud platform. We believe that more and more brands are embracing digital first engagement and that we are uniquely positioned to help them with our open, partner friendly, infrastructure-agnostic cloud platform. We continue to rapidly innovate our cloud platform to power the workforce of people and bots, to embrace an enterprise-wide customer experience culture, and to harness data to drive more AI and analytics into their business.”

Second Quarter Key Cloud Metrics

  • Strong Cloud Growth: Cloud revenue up more than 43% year-over-year
  • Strong Software Bookings Growth: New perpetual license equivalent (PLE) bookings up 17% year-over-year
  • SaaS Bookings Mix: 53% of PLE bookings from SaaS compared to 43% in the same quarter in the prior year
  • Improving Visibility from Multi-year Cloud Deals: Remaining performance obligations (RPO) increased 29% year-over-year to $627 million

FYE 2022 Outlook

We are increasing our non-GAAP annual outlook for the year ending January 31, 2022 as follows:

  • Cloud Revenue Growth: 35% (up from a range of 30% to 35%)
  • New PLE Bookings Growth: 15% (up from 10%+)
  • Revenue: $872 million with a range of +/- 2% (up from $860 million)
    • We expect Q3 revenue to be between $215 to $220 million and to finish the year with our typical seasonally strong fourth quarter revenue.
  • Diluted EPS: $2.25 at the midpoint of our revenue guidance (up from $2.23)
    • We expect Q3 diluted EPS of $0.53 at the midpoint of our revenue guidance and to finish the year with our typical seasonally strong fourth quarter profitability.

Our non-GAAP outlook for the three months ending October 31, 2021 and year ending January 31, 2022 excludes the following GAAP measures which we are able to quantify with reasonable certainty:

  • Amortization of intangible assets of approximately $11 million and $45 million, for the three months ending October 31, 2021 and year ending January 31, 2022, respectively.
  • Expenses and losses on debt modification or retirement of $0 million and $2 million, for the three months ending October 31, 2021 and year ending January 31, 2022, respectively.
  • Favorable change in fair value of future tranche right of $0 million and $16 million, for the three months ending October 31, 2021 and year ending January 31, 2022, respectively.
  • Unrealized losses on derivatives, net of $0 million and $14 million, for the three months ending October 31, 2021 and year ending January 31, 2022, respectively.

Our non-GAAP outlook for the three months ending October 31, 2021 and year ending January 31, 2022 excludes the following GAAP measures for which we are able to provide a range of probable significance:

  • Revenue adjustments are expected to be between approximately $1 million and $2 million, and $3 million and $4 million, for the three months ending October 31, 2021 and year ending January 31, 2022, respectively.
  • Stock-based compensation expenses are expected to be between approximately $15 million and $17 million, and $64 million and $70 million, for the three months ending October 31, 2021 and year ending January 31, 2022, respectively, assuming market prices for our common stock approximately consistent with current levels.
  • Further costs associated with Verint’s February 1, 2021 separation into two independent public companies are expected to be between approximately $2 million and $3 million, and $12 million and $15 million, for the three months ending October 31, 2021 and year ending January 31, 2022, respectively.

Our non-GAAP outlook does not include the potential impact of any in-process business acquisitions that may close after the date hereof, and, unless otherwise specified, reflects foreign currency exchange rates approximately consistent with current rates.

We are unable, without unreasonable efforts, to provide a reconciliation for other GAAP measures which are excluded from our non-GAAP outlook, including the impact of future business acquisitions or acquisition expenses, future restructuring expenses, and non-GAAP income tax adjustments due to the level of unpredictability and uncertainty associated with these items. For these same reasons, we are unable to assess the probable significance of these excluded items. While historical results may not be indicative of future results, actual amounts for the three and six months ended July 31, 2021 and 2020 for the GAAP measures excluded from our non-GAAP outlook appear in Tables 2, 3 and 4 of this press release.

Conference Call Information

We will conduct a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss our results for the three and six months ended July 31, 2021, outlook, and long-term targets. An online, real-time webcast of the conference call and webcast slides will be available on our website at www.verint.com. The webcast slides will be available on our website until at least October 31, 2021. The conference call can also be accessed live via telephone at 1-844-309-0615 (United States and Canada) and 1-661-378-9462 (international) and the passcode is 5623319. Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial measures. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures presented for completed periods to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, please see the tables below as well as “Supplemental Information About Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Operating Metrics” at the end of this press release.

About Verint Systems Inc.

Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT) helps the world’s most iconic brands – including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies – build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data, and experiences across the enterprise. The Verint Customer Engagement portfolio draws on the latest advancements in AI and analytics, an open cloud architecture, and The Science of Customer Engagement to help customers close The Engagement Capacity Gap™.

Verint. The Customer Engagement Company. Learn more at Verint.com.

Cautions About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management’s expectations that involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results or conditions to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could cause our actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations include, among others: uncertainties regarding the impact of changes in macroeconomic and/or global conditions, including as a result of slowdowns, recessions, economic instability, political unrest, armed conflicts, natural disasters, or outbreaks of disease, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the resulting impact on information technology spending by enterprises and government customers, on our business; risks that our customers delay, cancel, or refrain from placing orders, refrain from renewing subscriptions or service contracts, or are unable to honor contractual commitments or payment obligations due to liquidity issues or other challenges in their budgets and business, due to the COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise; risks that restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic or actions taken in response to the pandemic adversely impact our operations or our ability to fulfill orders, complete implementations, or recognize revenue; challenges associated with our cloud transition, including increased importance of subscription renewal rates, and risk of increased variability in our period to period results based on the mix, terms, and timing of our transactions; risks associated with our ability to keep pace with technological advances and challenges and evolving industry standards; to adapt to changing market potential from area to area within our markets; and to successfully develop, launch, and drive demand for new, innovative, high-quality products that meet or exceed customer challenges and needs in both existing and new areas, while simultaneously preserving our legacy businesses and migrating away from areas of commoditization; risks due to aggressive competition in all of our markets, including with respect to maintaining revenue, margins, and sufficient levels of investment in our business and operations, and competitors with greater resources than we have; risks relating to our ability to properly manage investments in our business and operations, execute on growth or strategic initiatives, and enhance our existing operations and infrastructure, including the proper prioritization and allocation of limited financial and other resources; risks associated with our ability to identify suitable targets for acquisition or investment or successfully compete for, consummate, and implement mergers and acquisitions, including risks associated with valuations, reputational considerations, capital constraints, costs and expenses, maintaining profitability levels, expansion into new areas, management distraction, post-acquisition integration activities, and potential asset impairments; challenges associated with selling sophisticated solutions, including with respect to longer sales cycles, more complex sales processes, and assisting customers in understanding and realizing the benefits of our solutions, as well as with developing, offering, implementing, and maintaining a broad solution portfolio; risks that we may be unable to maintain, expand, and enable our relationships with partners as part of our growth strategy; risks associated with our reliance on third-party suppliers, partners, or original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) for certain components, products, or services, including companies that may compete with us or work with our competitors, as well as cloud hosting providers; risks associated with our ability to retain, recruit, and train qualified personnel in regions in which we operate, including in new markets and growth areas we may enter; risks associated with our significant international operations, exposure to regions subject to political or economic instability, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, and challenges associated with a significant portion of our cash being held overseas; risks associated with a significant part of our business coming from government contracts and associated procurement processes; risks associated with complex and changing domestic and foreign regulatory environments, relating to our own operations, the products and services we offer, and/or the use of our solutions by our customers, including, among others, with respect to data privacy and protection, government contracts, anti-corruption, trade compliance, tax, and labor matters; risks associated with the mishandling or perceived mishandling of sensitive or confidential information and data, including personally identifiable information or other information that may belong to our customers or other third parties, including in connection with our SaaS or other hosted or managed service offerings or when we are asked to perform service or support; risks that our solutions or services, or those of third-party suppliers, partners, or OEMs which we use in or with our offerings or otherwise rely on, including third-party hosting platforms, may contain defects, develop operational problems, or be vulnerable to cyber-attacks; risk of security vulnerabilities or lapses, including cyber-attacks, information technology system breaches, failures, or disruptions; risks that our intellectual property rights may not be adequate to protect our business or assets or that others may make claims on our intellectual property, claim infringement on their intellectual property rights, or claim a violation of their license rights, including relative to free or open source components we may use; risks associated with leverage resulting from our current debt position or our ability to incur additional debt, including with respect to liquidity considerations, covenant limitations and compliance, fluctuations in interest rates, dilution considerations (with respect to our convertible notes), and our ability to maintain our credit ratings; risks that we may experience liquidity or working capital issues and related risks that financing sources may be unavailable to us on reasonable terms or at all; risks arising as a result of contingent or other obligations or liabilities assumed in our acquisition of our former parent company, Comverse Technology, Inc. (“CTI”), or associated with formerly being consolidated with, and part of a consolidated tax group with, CTI, or as a result of the successor to CTI’s business operations, Mavenir, Inc., being unwilling or unable to provide us with certain indemnities to which we are entitled; risks associated with changing accounting principles or standards, tax laws and regulations, tax rates, and the continuing availability of expected tax benefits; risks relating to the adequacy of our existing infrastructure, systems, processes, policies, procedures, internal controls, and personnel, and our ability to successfully implement and maintain enhancements to the foregoing, for our current and future operations and reporting needs, including related risks of financial statement omissions, misstatements, restatements, or filing delays; risks associated with market volatility in the prices of our common stock and convertible notes based on our performance, third-party publications or speculation, or other factors and risks associated with actions of activist stockholders; risks associated with Apax Partners’ significant ownership position and potential that its interests will not be aligned with those of our common stockholders; and risks associated with the spin-off of our Cyber Intelligence Solutions business, including the possibility that the spin-off does not achieve the benefits anticipated, does not qualify as a tax-free transaction, or exposes us to unexpected claims or liabilities. We assume no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, except as otherwise required by law. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 30, 2021, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2021, when filed, and other filings we make with the SEC.

VERINT, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, BOUNDLESS CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT, THE ENGAGEMENT CAPACITY GAP and THE SCIENCE OF CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT are trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Verint and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

Table 1

VERINT SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

July 31,

 

Six Months Ended

July 31,

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Recurring

 

$

156,178

 

 

$

139,267

 

 

$

300,631

 

 

$

268,337

 

Nonrecurring

 

 

58,439

 

 

 

64,813

 

 

 

114,890

 

 

 

121,608

 

Total revenue

 

 

214,617

 

 

 

204,080

 

 

 

415,521

 

 

 

389,945

 

Cost of revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Recurring

 

 

37,636

 

 

 

32,936

 

 

 

75,712

 

 

 

67,864

 

Nonrecurring

 

 

30,505

 

 

 

29,776

 

 

 

60,385

 

 

 

61,395

 

Amortization of acquired technology

 

 

4,426

 

 

 

4,189

 

 

 

8,810

 

 

 

8,545

 

Total cost of revenue

 

 

72,567

 

 

 

66,901

 

 

 

144,907

 

 

 

137,804

 

Gross profit

 

 

142,050

 

 

 

137,179

 

 

 

270,614

 

 

 

252,141

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development, net

 

 

31,792

 

 

 

30,148

 

 

 

60,940

 

 

 

62,560

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

 

91,376

 

 

 

77,739

 

 

 

179,022

 

 

 

154,566

 

Amortization of other acquired intangible assets

 

 

7,345

 

 

 

7,719

 

 

 

14,673

 

 

 

15,483

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

130,513

 

 

 

115,606

 

 

 

254,635

 

 

 

232,609

 

Operating income

 

 

11,537

 

 

 

21,573

 

 

 

15,979

 

 

 

19,532

 

Other income (expense), net:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

 

23

 

 

 

422

 

 

 

46

 

 

 

903

 

Interest expense

 

 

(2,199

)

 

 

(10,123

)

 

 

(7,218

)

 

 

(20,812

)

Losses on early retirements of debt

 

 

 

 

 

(143

)

 

 

(2,474

)

 

 

(143

)

Other income (expense), net

 

 

156

 

 

 

(12,754

)

 

 

4,206

 

 

 

(14,576

)

Total other expense, net

 

 

(2,020

)

 

 

(22,598

)

 

 

(5,440

)

 

 

(34,628

)

Income (loss) from continuing operations before provision for income taxes

 

 

9,517

 

 

 

(1,025

)

 

 

10,539

 

 

 

(15,096

)

Provision for income taxes

 

 

4,201

 

 

 

8,345

 

 

 

4,129

 

 

 

8,692

 

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

 

 

5,316

 

 

 

(9,370

)

 

 

6,410

 

 

 

(23,788

)

Net income from discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

 

19,957

 

 

 

 

 

 

30,400

 

Net income

 

 

5,316

 

 

 

10,587

 

 

 

6,410

 

 

 

6,612

 

Net income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

 

316

 

 

 

327

 

 

 

611

 

 

 

567

 

Net income from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

 

 

 

 

1,766

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,565

 

Net income attributable to Verint Systems Inc.

 

 

5,000

 

 

 

8,494

 

 

 

5,799

 

 

 

2,480

 

Dividends on preferred stock

 

 

(5,200

)

 

 

(2,484

)

 

 

(8,522

)

 

 

(2,484

)

Net (loss) income attributable to Verint Systems Inc. common shares

 

$

(200

)

 

$

6,010

 

 

$

(2,723

)

 

$

(4

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income attributable to Verint Systems Inc. common shares

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss from continuing operations attributable to Verint Systems Inc. common shares

 

$

(200

)

 

$

(12,181

)

 

$

(2,723

)

 

$

(26,839

)

Net income from discontinued operations attributable to Verint Systems Inc. common shares

 

$

 

 

$

18,191

 

 

$

 

 

$

26,835

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic net (loss) income per common share attributable to Verint Systems Inc.:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Continuing operations

 

$

 

 

$

(0.19

)

 

$

(0.04

)

 

$

(0.42

)

Discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

 

0.28

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.42

 

Total basic net (loss) income per common share attributable to Verint Systems Inc.

 

$

 

 

$

0.09

 

 

$

(0.04

)

 

$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted net (loss) income per common share attributable to Verint Systems Inc.:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Continuing operations

 

$

 

 

$

(0.18

)

 

$

(0.04

)

 

$

(0.42

)

Discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

 

0.27

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.42

 

Total diluted net (loss) income per common share attributable to Verint Systems Inc.

 

$

 

 

$

0.09

 

 

$

(0.04

)

 

$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

65,194

 

 

 

64,954

 

 

 

65,417

 

 

 

64,670

 

Diluted

 

 

65,194

 

 

 

65,849

 

 

 

65,417

 

 

 

64,670

 

Table 2

VERINT SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP to Non-GAAP Cloud Metrics

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

July 31,

 

Six Months Ended

July 31,

(in thousands)

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Table of Reconciliation from GAAP Cloud Revenue to Non-GAAP Cloud Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SaaS revenue – GAAP

$

76,384

 

 

$

48,229

 

 

$

139,976

 

 

$

89,117

 

Bundled SaaS revenue – GAAP

 

42,940

 

 

 

35,818

 

 

 

82,249

 

 

 

69,211

 

Unbundled SaaS revenue – GAAP

 

33,444

 

 

 

12,411

 

 

 

57,727

 

 

 

19,906

 

Optional managed services revenue – GAAP

 

16,872

 

 

 

14,328

 

 

 

33,330

 

 

 

28,460

 

Cloud revenue – GAAP

$

93,256

 

 

$

62,557

 

 

$

173,306

 

 

$

117,577

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Estimated SaaS revenue adjustments

$

872

 

 

$

2,750

 

 

$

1,716

 

 

$

5,676

 

Estimated bundled SaaS revenue adjustments

 

872

 

 

 

2,706

 

 

 

1,654

 

 

 

5,588

 

Estimated unbundled SaaS revenue adjustments

 

 

 

 

44

 

 

 

62

 

 

 

88

 

Estimated optional managed services revenue adjustments

 

132

 

 

 

268

 

 

 

319

 

 

 

549

 

Estimated cloud revenue adjustments

$

1,004

 

 

$

3,018

 

 

$

2,035

 

 

$

6,225

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SaaS revenue – non-GAAP

$

77,256

 

 

$

50,979

 

 

$

141,692

 

 

$

94,793

 

Bundled SaaS revenue – non-GAAP

 

43,812

 

 

 

38,524

 

 

 

83,903

 

 

 

74,799

 

Unbundled SaaS revenue – non-GAAP

 

33,444

 

 

 

12,455

 

 

 

57,789

 

 

 

19,994

 

Optional managed services revenue – non-GAAP

 

17,004

 

 

 

14,596

 

 

 

33,649

 

 

 

29,009

 

Cloud revenue – non-GAAP

$

94,260

 

 

$

65,575

 

 

$

175,341

 

 

$

123,802

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Table of New SaaS ACV

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

New SaaS ACV

$

26,568

 

 

$

16,697

 

 

$

45,372

 

 

$

28,589

 

New SaaS ACV Growth YoY

 

59.1

%

 

 

64.7

%

 

 

58.7

%

 

 

56.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Table of New Perpetual License Equivalent Bookings

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

New perpetual license equivalent bookings

$

73,059

 

 

$

62,218

 

 

$

134,041

 

 

$

109,910

 

New perpetual license equivalent bookings change YoY

 

17.4

%

 

 

1.1

%

 

 

22.0

%

 

 

(11.4

)%

% of new perpetual license equivalent bookings from SaaS

 

52.6

%

 

 

43.1

%

 

 

51.9

%

 

 

41.9

%

Table 3

VERINT SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

July 31,

 

Six Months Ended

July 31,

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

REVENUE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Recurring revenue – GAAP

 

$

156,178

 

 

$

139,267

 

 

$

300,631

 

 

$

268,337

 

Nonrecurring revenue – GAAP

 

 

58,439

 

 

 

64,813

 

 

 

114,890

 

 

 

121,608

 

Total GAAP revenue

 

 

214,617

 

 

 

204,080

 

 

 

415,521

 

 

 

389,945

 

Recurring revenue adjustments

 

 

1,013

 

 

 

3,066

 

 

 

2,052

 

 

 

6,328

 

Nonrecurring revenue adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenue adjustments

 

 

1,013

 

 

 

3,066

 

 

 

2,052

 

 

 

6,328

 

Recurring revenue – non-GAAP

 

 

157,191

 

 

 

142,333

 

 

 

302,683

 

 

 

274,665

 

Nonrecurring revenue – non-GAAP

 

 

58,439

 

 

 

64,813

 

 

 

114,890

 

 

 

121,608

 

Total non-GAAP revenue

 

$

215,630

 

 

$

207,146

 

 

$

417,573

 

 

$

396,273

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GROSS PROFIT AND GROSS MARGIN

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Recurring costs

 

$

37,636

 

 

$

32,936

 

 

$

75,712

 

 

$

67,864

 

Nonrecurring costs

 

 

30,505

 

 

 

29,776

 

 

 

60,385

 

 

 

61,395

 

Amortization of acquired technology

 

 

4,426

 

 

 

4,189

 

 

 

8,810

 

 

 

8,545

 

Total GAAP cost of revenue

 

 

72,567

 

 

 

66,901

 

 

 

144,907

 

 

 

137,804

 

GAAP gross profit

 

 

142,050

 

 

 

137,179

 

 

 

270,614

 

 

 

252,141

 

GAAP gross margin

 

 

66.2

%

 

 

67.2

%

 

 

65.1

%

 

 

64.7

%

Revenue adjustments

 

 

1,013

 

 

 

3,066

 

 

 

2,052

 

 

 

6,328

 

Amortization of acquired technology

 

 

4,426

 

 

 

4,189

 

 

 

8,810

 

 

 

8,545

 

Stock-based compensation expenses

 

 

1,426

 

 

 

1,157

 

 

 

2,688

 

 

 

1,694

 

Acquisition expenses, net

 

 

25

 

 

 

53

 

 

 

50

 

 

 

242

 

Restructuring expenses

 

 

85

 

 

 

(59

)

 

 

547

 

 

 

1,560

 

Separation expenses(3)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

78

 

 

 

 

Discontinued operations corporate overhead adjustment

 

 

 

 

 

452

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,877

 

Allocation methodology difference

 

 

 

 

 

250

 

 

 

 

 

 

(293

)

Non-GAAP gross profit

 

$

149,025

 

 

$

146,287

 

 

$

284,839

 

 

$

272,094

 

Non-GAAP gross margin

 

 

69.1

%

 

 

70.6

%

 

 

68.2

%

 

 

68.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT, NET

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP research and development, net

 

$

31,792

 

 

$

30,148

 

 

$

60,940

 

 

$

62,560

 

As a percentage of GAAP revenue

 

 

14.8

%

 

 

14.8

%

 

 

14.7

%

 

 

16.0

%

Stock-based compensation expenses

 

 

(2,027

)

 

 

(1,496

)

 

 

(3,800

)

 

 

(2,669

)

Acquisition expenses, net

 

 

(56

)

 

 

(20

)

 

 

(80

)

 

 

(221

)

Restructuring expenses

 

 

(129

)

 

 

(213

)

 

 

(313

)

 

 

(1,140

)

Separation expenses(3)

 

 

(10

)

 

 

 

 

 

(467

)

 

 

 

Discontinued operations corporate overhead adjustment

 

 

 

 

 

(3,973

)

 

 

 

 

 

(8,494

)

Allocation methodology difference

 

 

 

 

 

1,829

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,031

 

Non-GAAP research and development, net

 

$

29,570

 

 

$

26,275

 

 

$

56,280

 

 

$

54,067

 

As a percentage of non-GAAP revenue

 

 

13.7

%

 

 

12.7

%

 

 

13.5

%

 

 

13.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses

 

$

91,376

 

 

$

77,739

 

 

$

179,022

 

 

$

154,566

 

As a percentage of GAAP revenue

 

 

42.6

%

 

 

38.1

%

 

 

43.1

%

 

 

39.6

%

Stock-based compensation expenses

 

 

(14,640

)

 

 

(10,676

)

 

 

(28,006

)

 

 

(19,644

)

Acquisition (expenses) benefit, net

 

 

(3,343

)

 

 

(3,141

)

 

 

(4,987

)

 

 

602

 

Restructuring expenses

 

 

(1,914

)

 

 

(490

)

 

 

(2,523

)

 

 

(2,508

)

Separation expenses(3)

 

 

(3,209

)

 

 

 

 

 

(8,736

)

 

 

 

Other adjustments

 

 

(605

)

 

 

889

 

 

 

(649

)

 

 

788

 

Discontinued operations corporate overhead adjustment

 

 

 

 

 

(6,221

)

 

 

 

 

 

(13,787

)

Allocation methodology difference

 

 

 

 

 

(1,693

)

 

 

 

 

 

(3,047

)

Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses

 

$

67,665

 

 

$

56,407

 

 

$

134,121

 

 

$

116,970

 

As a percentage of non-GAAP revenue

 

 

31.4

%

 

 

27.2

%

 

 

32.1

%

 

 

29.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OPERATING INCOME AND OPERATING MARGIN

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating income

 

$

11,537

 

 

$

21,573

 

 

$

15,979

 

 

$

19,532

 

GAAP operating margin

 

 

5.4

%

 

 

10.6

%

 

 

3.8

%

 

 

5.0

%

Revenue adjustments

 

 

1,013

 

 

 

3,066

 

 

 

2,052

 

 

 

6,328

 

Amortization of acquired technology

 

 

4,426

 

 

 

4,189

 

 

 

8,810

 

 

 

8,545

 

Amortization of other acquired intangible assets

 

 

7,345

 

 

 

7,719

 

 

 

14,673

 

 

 

15,483

 

Stock-based compensation expenses

 

 

18,093

 

 

 

13,329

 

 

 

34,494

 

 

 

24,007

 

Acquisition expenses (benefit), net

 

 

3,424

 

 

 

3,214

 

 

 

5,117

 

 

 

(139

)

Restructuring expenses

 

 

2,128

 

 

 

644

 

 

 

3,383

 

 

 

5,208

 

Separation expenses(3)

 

 

3,219

 

 

 

 

 

 

9,281

 

 

 

 

Other adjustments

 

 

605

 

 

 

(889

)

 

 

649

 

 

 

(788

)

Discontinued operations corporate overhead adjustment

 

 

 

 

 

10,646

 

 

 

 

 

 

24,158

 

Allocation methodology difference

 

 

 

 

 

114

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,277

)

Non-GAAP operating income

 

$

51,790

 

 

$

63,605

 

 

$

94,438

 

 

$

101,057

 

Non-GAAP operating margin

 

 

24.0

%

 

 

30.7

%

 

 

22.6

%

 

 

25.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Table of Reconciliation from GAAP Other Expense, Net to Non-GAAP Other Expense, Net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP other expense, net

 

$

(2,020

)

 

$

(22,598

)

 

$

(5,440

)

 

$

(34,628

)

Unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives, net

 

 

 

 

 

(173

)

 

 

14,305

 

 

 

(173

)

Amortization of convertible note discount

 

 

 

 

 

3,174

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,400

 

Expenses and losses on debt modification or retirement

 

 

 

 

 

1,462

 

 

 

2,474

 

 

 

1,462

 

Change in fair value of future tranche right

 

 

 

 

 

13,610

 

 

 

(15,810

)

 

 

13,610

 

Acquisition (benefit) expenses, net

 

 

(148

)

 

 

54

 

 

 

(3,348

)

 

 

66

 

Non-GAAP other expense, net(1)

 

$

(2,168

)

 

$

(4,471

)

 

$

(7,819

)

 

$

(13,263

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Table of Reconciliation from GAAP Provision for Income Taxes to Non-GAAP Provision for Income Taxes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP provision for income taxes

 

$

4,201

 

 

$

8,345

 

 

$

4,129

 

 

$

8,692

 

GAAP effective income tax rate

 

 

44.1

%

 

 

(814.1

)%

 

 

39.2

%

 

 

(57.6

)%

Non-GAAP tax adjustments

 

 

887

 

 

 

(3,422

)

 

 

4,627

 

 

 

(1,385

)

Non-GAAP provision for income taxes

 

$

5,088

 

 

$

4,923

 

 

$

8,756

 

 

$

7,307

 

Non-GAAP effective income tax rate

 

 

10.3

%

 

 

8.3

%

 

 

10.1

%

 

 

8.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Table of Reconciliation from GAAP Net Loss from Continuing Operations Attributable to Verint Systems Inc. Common Shares to Non-GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations Attributable to Verint Systems Inc. Common Shares

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net loss from continuing operations attributable to Verint Systems Inc. common shares

 

$

(200

)

 

$

(12,181

)

 

$

(2,723

)

 

$

(26,839

)

Revenue adjustments

 

 

1,013

 

 

 

3,066

 

 

 

2,052

 

 

 

6,328

 

Amortization of acquired technology

 

 

4,426

 

 

 

4,189

 

 

 

8,810

 

 

 

8,545

 

Amortization of other acquired intangible assets

 

 

7,345

 

 

 

7,719

 

 

 

14,673

 

 

 

15,483

 

Stock-based compensation expenses

 

 

18,093

 

 

 

13,329

 

 

 

34,494

 

 

 

24,007

 

Unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives, net

 

 

 

 

 

(173

)

 

 

14,305

 

 

 

(173

)

Amortization of convertible note discount

 

 

 

 

 

3,174

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,400

 

Expenses and losses on debt modification or retirement

 

 

 

 

 

1,462

 

 

 

2,474

 

 

 

1,462

 

Change in fair value of future tranche right

 

 

 

 

 

13,610

 

 

 

(15,810

)

 

 

13,610

 

Acquisition expenses (benefit), net

 

 

3,276

 

 

 

3,268

 

 

 

1,769

 

 

 

(73

)

Restructuring expenses

 

 

2,128

 

 

 

644

 

 

 

3,383

 

 

 

5,208

 

Separation expenses(3)

 

 

3,219

 

 

 

 

 

 

9,281

 

 

 

 

Other adjustments

 

 

605

 

 

 

(889

)

 

 

649

 

 

 

(788

)

Discontinued operations corporate overhead adjustment

 

 

 

 

 

10,646

 

 

 

 

 

 

24,158

 

Allocation methodology difference

 

 

 

 

 

114

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,277

)

Non-GAAP tax adjustments

 

 

(887

)

 

 

3,422

 

 

 

(4,627

)

 

 

1,385

 

Dividends, reversed due to assumed conversion of preferred stock(4)

 

 

5,200

 

 

 

2,484

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,484

 

Total adjustments

 

 

44,418

 

 

 

66,065

 

 

 

71,453

 

 

 

106,759

 

Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to Verint Systems Inc. common shares

 

$

44,218

 

 

$

53,884

 

 

$

68,730

 

 

$

79,920

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Table Comparing GAAP Diluted Net Loss from Continuing Operations Per Common Share Attributable to Verint Systems Inc. to Non-GAAP Diluted Net Income from Continuing Operations Per Common Share Attributable to Verint Systems Inc.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP diluted net loss from continuing operations per common share attributable to Verint Systems Inc.

 

$

 

 

$

(0.18

)

 

$

(0.04

)

 

$

(0.42

)

Non-GAAP diluted net income from continuing operations per common share attributable to Verint Systems Inc.(4)

 

$

0.58

 

 

$

0.78

 

 

$

1.01

 

 

$

1.18

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP weighted-average shares used in computing diluted net loss from continuing operations per common share attributable to Verint Systems Inc.

 

 

65,194

 

 

 

65,849

 

 

 

65,417

 

 

 

64,670

 

Additional weighted-average shares applicable to non-GAAP diluted net income from continuing operations per common share attributable to Verint Systems Inc.

 

 

10,684

 

 

 

3,495

 

 

 

2,311

 

 

 

2,815

 

Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares used in computing net income from continuing operations per common share attributable to Verint Systems Inc.(4)

 

 

75,878

 

 

 

69,344

 

 

 

67,728

 

 

 

67,485

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Table of Reconciliation from GAAP Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations

 

$

5,316

 

 

$

(9,370

)

 

$

6,410

 

 

$

(23,788

)

As a percentage of GAAP revenue

 

 

2.5

%

 

 

(4.6

)%

 

 

1.5

%

 

 

(6.1

)%

Provision for income taxes

 

 

4,201

 

 

 

8,345

 

 

 

4,129

 

 

 

8,692

 

Other expense, net

 

 

2,020

 

 

 

22,598

 

 

 

5,440

 

 

 

34,628

 

Depreciation and amortization(2)

 

 

17,830

 

 

 

18,861

 

 

 

36,111

 

 

 

37,886

 

Revenue adjustments

 

 

1,013

 

 

 

3,066

 

 

 

2,052

 

 

 

6,328

 

Stock-based compensation expenses

 

 

18,093

 

 

 

13,329

 

 

 

34,494

 

 

 

24,007

 

Acquisition expenses (benefit), net

 

 

3,424

 

 

 

3,214

 

 

 

5,117

 

 

 

(139

)

Restructuring expenses

 

 

2,129

 

 

 

644

 

 

 

3,383

 

 

 

5,208

 

Separation expenses(3)

 

 

3,218

 

 

 

 

 

 

8,914

 

 

 

 

Other adjustments

 

 

605

 

 

 

(889

)

 

 

649

 

 

 

(788

)

Discontinued operations corporate overhead adjustment

 

 

 

 

 

10,646

 

 

 

 

 

 

24,158

 

Allocation methodology difference

 

 

 

 

 

114

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,277

)

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

57,849

 

 

$

70,558

 

 

$

106,699

 

 

$

114,915

 

As a percentage of non-GAAP revenue

 

 

26.8

%

 

 

34.1

%

 

 

25.6

%

 

 

29.0

%

Investor Relations
Matthew Frankel, CFA

Verint Systems Inc.

(631) 962-9672

matthew.frankel@verint.com

Cantaloupe, Inc. Announces Fiscal Year 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Business Wire