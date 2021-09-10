Verint Announces Another Quarter of Strong Cloud Growth

Strong Momentum in First Half; Raising Guidance for the Year

MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, today announced results for the three and six months ended July 31, 2021 (FYE 2022). Revenue for the three months ended July 31, 2021 was $215 million on a GAAP basis representing 5% year-over-year growth and $216 million on a non-GAAP basis representing 4% year-over-year growth. Revenue for the six months ended July 31, 2021 was $416 million on a GAAP basis representing 7% year-over-year growth and $418 million on a non-GAAP basis representing 5% year-over-year growth. For the three months ended July 31, 2021, diluted EPS was $0.00 on a GAAP basis and, $0.58 on a non-GAAP basis. For the six months ended July 31, 2021, net loss per common share was ($0.04) on a GAAP basis, and diluted EPS was $1.01 on a non-GAAP basis.

“Since the completion of the Cognyte spin at the beginning of the year, we have experienced strong cloud momentum and believe we have crossed the mid-point of our cloud transition. We expect our cloud momentum to continue in the second half of the year and we are raising our annual outlook for non-GAAP revenue, cloud revenue and diluted EPS. We are also raising our annual outlook for new perpetual license equivalent bookings growth, which we believe is an important metric during our cloud transition and a leading indicator of future revenue growth,” said Dan Bodner, Verint CEO.

Bodner added: “Behind our strong momentum is our strategy to drive automation in customer engagement across the enterprise with our open cloud platform. We believe that more and more brands are embracing digital first engagement and that we are uniquely positioned to help them with our open, partner friendly, infrastructure-agnostic cloud platform. We continue to rapidly innovate our cloud platform to power the workforce of people and bots, to embrace an enterprise-wide customer experience culture, and to harness data to drive more AI and analytics into their business.”

Second Quarter Key Cloud Metrics

Strong Cloud Growth: Cloud revenue up more than 43% year-over-year

Cloud revenue up more than 43% year-over-year Strong Software Bookings Growth: New perpetual license equivalent (PLE) bookings up 17% year-over-year

New perpetual license equivalent (PLE) bookings up 17% year-over-year SaaS Bookings Mix: 53% of PLE bookings from SaaS compared to 43% in the same quarter in the prior year

53% of PLE bookings from SaaS compared to 43% in the same quarter in the prior year Improving Visibility from Multi-year Cloud Deals: Remaining performance obligations (RPO) increased 29% year-over-year to $627 million

FYE 2022 Outlook

We are increasing our non-GAAP annual outlook for the year ending January 31, 2022 as follows:

Cloud Revenue Growth: 35% (up from a range of 30% to 35%)

New PLE Bookings Growth: 15% (up from 10%+)

Revenue: $872 million with a range of +/- 2% (up from $860 million) We expect Q3 revenue to be between $215 to $220 million and to finish the year with our typical seasonally strong fourth quarter revenue.

Diluted EPS: $2.25 at the midpoint of our revenue guidance (up from $2.23) We expect Q3 diluted EPS of $0.53 at the midpoint of our revenue guidance and to finish the year with our typical seasonally strong fourth quarter profitability.



Our non-GAAP outlook for the three months ending October 31, 2021 and year ending January 31, 2022 excludes the following GAAP measures which we are able to quantify with reasonable certainty:

Amortization of intangible assets of approximately $11 million and $45 million, for the three months ending October 31, 2021 and year ending January 31, 2022, respectively.

Expenses and losses on debt modification or retirement of $0 million and $2 million, for the three months ending October 31, 2021 and year ending January 31, 2022, respectively.

Favorable change in fair value of future tranche right of $0 million and $16 million, for the three months ending October 31, 2021 and year ending January 31, 2022, respectively.

Unrealized losses on derivatives, net of $0 million and $14 million, for the three months ending October 31, 2021 and year ending January 31, 2022, respectively.

Our non-GAAP outlook for the three months ending October 31, 2021 and year ending January 31, 2022 excludes the following GAAP measures for which we are able to provide a range of probable significance:

Revenue adjustments are expected to be between approximately $1 million and $2 million, and $3 million and $4 million, for the three months ending October 31, 2021 and year ending January 31, 2022, respectively.

Stock-based compensation expenses are expected to be between approximately $15 million and $17 million, and $64 million and $70 million, for the three months ending October 31, 2021 and year ending January 31, 2022, respectively, assuming market prices for our common stock approximately consistent with current levels.

Further costs associated with Verint’s February 1, 2021 separation into two independent public companies are expected to be between approximately $2 million and $3 million, and $12 million and $15 million, for the three months ending October 31, 2021 and year ending January 31, 2022, respectively.

Our non-GAAP outlook does not include the potential impact of any in-process business acquisitions that may close after the date hereof, and, unless otherwise specified, reflects foreign currency exchange rates approximately consistent with current rates.

We are unable, without unreasonable efforts, to provide a reconciliation for other GAAP measures which are excluded from our non-GAAP outlook, including the impact of future business acquisitions or acquisition expenses, future restructuring expenses, and non-GAAP income tax adjustments due to the level of unpredictability and uncertainty associated with these items. For these same reasons, we are unable to assess the probable significance of these excluded items. While historical results may not be indicative of future results, actual amounts for the three and six months ended July 31, 2021 and 2020 for the GAAP measures excluded from our non-GAAP outlook appear in Tables 2, 3 and 4 of this press release.

Conference Call Information

We will conduct a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss our results for the three and six months ended July 31, 2021, outlook, and long-term targets. An online, real-time webcast of the conference call and webcast slides will be available on our website at www.verint.com. The webcast slides will be available on our website until at least October 31, 2021. The conference call can also be accessed live via telephone at 1-844-309-0615 (United States and Canada) and 1-661-378-9462 (international) and the passcode is 5623319. Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial measures. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures presented for completed periods to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, please see the tables below as well as “Supplemental Information About Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Operating Metrics” at the end of this press release.

About Verint Systems Inc.

Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT) helps the world’s most iconic brands – including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies – build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data, and experiences across the enterprise. The Verint Customer Engagement portfolio draws on the latest advancements in AI and analytics, an open cloud architecture, and The Science of Customer Engagement™ to help customers close The Engagement Capacity Gap™.

Verint. The Customer Engagement Company™. Learn more at Verint.com.

Cautions About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management’s expectations that involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results or conditions to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could cause our actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations include, among others: uncertainties regarding the impact of changes in macroeconomic and/or global conditions, including as a result of slowdowns, recessions, economic instability, political unrest, armed conflicts, natural disasters, or outbreaks of disease, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the resulting impact on information technology spending by enterprises and government customers, on our business; risks that our customers delay, cancel, or refrain from placing orders, refrain from renewing subscriptions or service contracts, or are unable to honor contractual commitments or payment obligations due to liquidity issues or other challenges in their budgets and business, due to the COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise; risks that restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic or actions taken in response to the pandemic adversely impact our operations or our ability to fulfill orders, complete implementations, or recognize revenue; challenges associated with our cloud transition, including increased importance of subscription renewal rates, and risk of increased variability in our period to period results based on the mix, terms, and timing of our transactions; risks associated with our ability to keep pace with technological advances and challenges and evolving industry standards; to adapt to changing market potential from area to area within our markets; and to successfully develop, launch, and drive demand for new, innovative, high-quality products that meet or exceed customer challenges and needs in both existing and new areas, while simultaneously preserving our legacy businesses and migrating away from areas of commoditization; risks due to aggressive competition in all of our markets, including with respect to maintaining revenue, margins, and sufficient levels of investment in our business and operations, and competitors with greater resources than we have; risks relating to our ability to properly manage investments in our business and operations, execute on growth or strategic initiatives, and enhance our existing operations and infrastructure, including the proper prioritization and allocation of limited financial and other resources; risks associated with our ability to identify suitable targets for acquisition or investment or successfully compete for, consummate, and implement mergers and acquisitions, including risks associated with valuations, reputational considerations, capital constraints, costs and expenses, maintaining profitability levels, expansion into new areas, management distraction, post-acquisition integration activities, and potential asset impairments; challenges associated with selling sophisticated solutions, including with respect to longer sales cycles, more complex sales processes, and assisting customers in understanding and realizing the benefits of our solutions, as well as with developing, offering, implementing, and maintaining a broad solution portfolio; risks that we may be unable to maintain, expand, and enable our relationships with partners as part of our growth strategy; risks associated with our reliance on third-party suppliers, partners, or original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) for certain components, products, or services, including companies that may compete with us or work with our competitors, as well as cloud hosting providers; risks associated with our ability to retain, recruit, and train qualified personnel in regions in which we operate, including in new markets and growth areas we may enter; risks associated with our significant international operations, exposure to regions subject to political or economic instability, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, and challenges associated with a significant portion of our cash being held overseas; risks associated with a significant part of our business coming from government contracts and associated procurement processes; risks associated with complex and changing domestic and foreign regulatory environments, relating to our own operations, the products and services we offer, and/or the use of our solutions by our customers, including, among others, with respect to data privacy and protection, government contracts, anti-corruption, trade compliance, tax, and labor matters; risks associated with the mishandling or perceived mishandling of sensitive or confidential information and data, including personally identifiable information or other information that may belong to our customers or other third parties, including in connection with our SaaS or other hosted or managed service offerings or when we are asked to perform service or support; risks that our solutions or services, or those of third-party suppliers, partners, or OEMs which we use in or with our offerings or otherwise rely on, including third-party hosting platforms, may contain defects, develop operational problems, or be vulnerable to cyber-attacks; risk of security vulnerabilities or lapses, including cyber-attacks, information technology system breaches, failures, or disruptions; risks that our intellectual property rights may not be adequate to protect our business or assets or that others may make claims on our intellectual property, claim infringement on their intellectual property rights, or claim a violation of their license rights, including relative to free or open source components we may use; risks associated with leverage resulting from our current debt position or our ability to incur additional debt, including with respect to liquidity considerations, covenant limitations and compliance, fluctuations in interest rates, dilution considerations (with respect to our convertible notes), and our ability to maintain our credit ratings; risks that we may experience liquidity or working capital issues and related risks that financing sources may be unavailable to us on reasonable terms or at all; risks arising as a result of contingent or other obligations or liabilities assumed in our acquisition of our former parent company, Comverse Technology, Inc. (“CTI”), or associated with formerly being consolidated with, and part of a consolidated tax group with, CTI, or as a result of the successor to CTI’s business operations, Mavenir, Inc., being unwilling or unable to provide us with certain indemnities to which we are entitled; risks associated with changing accounting principles or standards, tax laws and regulations, tax rates, and the continuing availability of expected tax benefits; risks relating to the adequacy of our existing infrastructure, systems, processes, policies, procedures, internal controls, and personnel, and our ability to successfully implement and maintain enhancements to the foregoing, for our current and future operations and reporting needs, including related risks of financial statement omissions, misstatements, restatements, or filing delays; risks associated with market volatility in the prices of our common stock and convertible notes based on our performance, third-party publications or speculation, or other factors and risks associated with actions of activist stockholders; risks associated with Apax Partners’ significant ownership position and potential that its interests will not be aligned with those of our common stockholders; and risks associated with the spin-off of our Cyber Intelligence Solutions business, including the possibility that the spin-off does not achieve the benefits anticipated, does not qualify as a tax-free transaction, or exposes us to unexpected claims or liabilities. We assume no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, except as otherwise required by law. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 30, 2021, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2021, when filed, and other filings we make with the SEC.

VERINT, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, BOUNDLESS CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT, THE ENGAGEMENT CAPACITY GAP and THE SCIENCE OF CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT are trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Verint and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

Table 1 VERINT SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: Recurring $ 156,178 $ 139,267 $ 300,631 $ 268,337 Nonrecurring 58,439 64,813 114,890 121,608 Total revenue 214,617 204,080 415,521 389,945 Cost of revenue: Recurring 37,636 32,936 75,712 67,864 Nonrecurring 30,505 29,776 60,385 61,395 Amortization of acquired technology 4,426 4,189 8,810 8,545 Total cost of revenue 72,567 66,901 144,907 137,804 Gross profit 142,050 137,179 270,614 252,141 Operating expenses: Research and development, net 31,792 30,148 60,940 62,560 Selling, general and administrative 91,376 77,739 179,022 154,566 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 7,345 7,719 14,673 15,483 Total operating expenses 130,513 115,606 254,635 232,609 Operating income 11,537 21,573 15,979 19,532 Other income (expense), net: Interest income 23 422 46 903 Interest expense (2,199 ) (10,123 ) (7,218 ) (20,812 ) Losses on early retirements of debt — (143 ) (2,474 ) (143 ) Other income (expense), net 156 (12,754 ) 4,206 (14,576 ) Total other expense, net (2,020 ) (22,598 ) (5,440 ) (34,628 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before provision for income taxes 9,517 (1,025 ) 10,539 (15,096 ) Provision for income taxes 4,201 8,345 4,129 8,692 Net income (loss) from continuing operations 5,316 (9,370 ) 6,410 (23,788 ) Net income from discontinued operations — 19,957 — 30,400 Net income 5,316 10,587 6,410 6,612 Net income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests 316 327 611 567 Net income from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interests — 1,766 — 3,565 Net income attributable to Verint Systems Inc. 5,000 8,494 5,799 2,480 Dividends on preferred stock (5,200 ) (2,484 ) (8,522 ) (2,484 ) Net (loss) income attributable to Verint Systems Inc. common shares $ (200 ) $ 6,010 $ (2,723 ) $ (4 ) Net (loss) income attributable to Verint Systems Inc. common shares Net loss from continuing operations attributable to Verint Systems Inc. common shares $ (200 ) $ (12,181 ) $ (2,723 ) $ (26,839 ) Net income from discontinued operations attributable to Verint Systems Inc. common shares $ — $ 18,191 $ — $ 26,835 Basic net (loss) income per common share attributable to Verint Systems Inc.: Continuing operations $ — $ (0.19 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.42 ) Discontinued operations — 0.28 — 0.42 Total basic net (loss) income per common share attributable to Verint Systems Inc. $ — $ 0.09 $ (0.04 ) $ — Diluted net (loss) income per common share attributable to Verint Systems Inc.: Continuing operations $ — $ (0.18 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.42 ) Discontinued operations — 0.27 — 0.42 Total diluted net (loss) income per common share attributable to Verint Systems Inc. $ — $ 0.09 $ (0.04 ) $ — Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 65,194 64,954 65,417 64,670 Diluted 65,194 65,849 65,417 64,670

Table 2 VERINT SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP to Non-GAAP Cloud Metrics (Unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, (in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Table of Reconciliation from GAAP Cloud Revenue to Non-GAAP Cloud Revenue SaaS revenue – GAAP $ 76,384 $ 48,229 $ 139,976 $ 89,117 Bundled SaaS revenue – GAAP 42,940 35,818 82,249 69,211 Unbundled SaaS revenue – GAAP 33,444 12,411 57,727 19,906 Optional managed services revenue – GAAP 16,872 14,328 33,330 28,460 Cloud revenue – GAAP $ 93,256 $ 62,557 $ 173,306 $ 117,577 Estimated SaaS revenue adjustments $ 872 $ 2,750 $ 1,716 $ 5,676 Estimated bundled SaaS revenue adjustments 872 2,706 1,654 5,588 Estimated unbundled SaaS revenue adjustments — 44 62 88 Estimated optional managed services revenue adjustments 132 268 319 549 Estimated cloud revenue adjustments $ 1,004 $ 3,018 $ 2,035 $ 6,225 SaaS revenue – non-GAAP $ 77,256 $ 50,979 $ 141,692 $ 94,793 Bundled SaaS revenue – non-GAAP 43,812 38,524 83,903 74,799 Unbundled SaaS revenue – non-GAAP 33,444 12,455 57,789 19,994 Optional managed services revenue – non-GAAP 17,004 14,596 33,649 29,009 Cloud revenue – non-GAAP $ 94,260 $ 65,575 $ 175,341 $ 123,802 Table of New SaaS ACV New SaaS ACV $ 26,568 $ 16,697 $ 45,372 $ 28,589 New SaaS ACV Growth YoY 59.1 % 64.7 % 58.7 % 56.1 % Table of New Perpetual License Equivalent Bookings New perpetual license equivalent bookings $ 73,059 $ 62,218 $ 134,041 $ 109,910 New perpetual license equivalent bookings change YoY 17.4 % 1.1 % 22.0 % (11.4 )% % of new perpetual license equivalent bookings from SaaS 52.6 % 43.1 % 51.9 % 41.9 %

Table 3 VERINT SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 REVENUE Recurring revenue – GAAP $ 156,178 $ 139,267 $ 300,631 $ 268,337 Nonrecurring revenue – GAAP 58,439 64,813 114,890 121,608 Total GAAP revenue 214,617 204,080 415,521 389,945 Recurring revenue adjustments 1,013 3,066 2,052 6,328 Nonrecurring revenue adjustments — — — — Total revenue adjustments 1,013 3,066 2,052 6,328 Recurring revenue – non-GAAP 157,191 142,333 302,683 274,665 Nonrecurring revenue – non-GAAP 58,439 64,813 114,890 121,608 Total non-GAAP revenue $ 215,630 $ 207,146 $ 417,573 $ 396,273 GROSS PROFIT AND GROSS MARGIN Recurring costs $ 37,636 $ 32,936 $ 75,712 $ 67,864 Nonrecurring costs 30,505 29,776 60,385 61,395 Amortization of acquired technology 4,426 4,189 8,810 8,545 Total GAAP cost of revenue 72,567 66,901 144,907 137,804 GAAP gross profit 142,050 137,179 270,614 252,141 GAAP gross margin 66.2 % 67.2 % 65.1 % 64.7 % Revenue adjustments 1,013 3,066 2,052 6,328 Amortization of acquired technology 4,426 4,189 8,810 8,545 Stock-based compensation expenses 1,426 1,157 2,688 1,694 Acquisition expenses, net 25 53 50 242 Restructuring expenses 85 (59 ) 547 1,560 Separation expenses(3) — — 78 — Discontinued operations corporate overhead adjustment — 452 — 1,877 Allocation methodology difference — 250 — (293 ) Non-GAAP gross profit $ 149,025 $ 146,287 $ 284,839 $ 272,094 Non-GAAP gross margin 69.1 % 70.6 % 68.2 % 68.7 % RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT, NET GAAP research and development, net $ 31,792 $ 30,148 $ 60,940 $ 62,560 As a percentage of GAAP revenue 14.8 % 14.8 % 14.7 % 16.0 % Stock-based compensation expenses (2,027 ) (1,496 ) (3,800 ) (2,669 ) Acquisition expenses, net (56 ) (20 ) (80 ) (221 ) Restructuring expenses (129 ) (213 ) (313 ) (1,140 ) Separation expenses(3) (10 ) — (467 ) — Discontinued operations corporate overhead adjustment — (3,973 ) — (8,494 ) Allocation methodology difference — 1,829 — 4,031 Non-GAAP research and development, net $ 29,570 $ 26,275 $ 56,280 $ 54,067 As a percentage of non-GAAP revenue 13.7 % 12.7 % 13.5 % 13.6 % SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $ 91,376 $ 77,739 $ 179,022 $ 154,566 As a percentage of GAAP revenue 42.6 % 38.1 % 43.1 % 39.6 % Stock-based compensation expenses (14,640 ) (10,676 ) (28,006 ) (19,644 ) Acquisition (expenses) benefit, net (3,343 ) (3,141 ) (4,987 ) 602 Restructuring expenses (1,914 ) (490 ) (2,523 ) (2,508 ) Separation expenses(3) (3,209 ) — (8,736 ) — Other adjustments (605 ) 889 (649 ) 788 Discontinued operations corporate overhead adjustment — (6,221 ) — (13,787 ) Allocation methodology difference — (1,693 ) — (3,047 ) Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $ 67,665 $ 56,407 $ 134,121 $ 116,970 As a percentage of non-GAAP revenue 31.4 % 27.2 % 32.1 % 29.5 % OPERATING INCOME AND OPERATING MARGIN GAAP operating income $ 11,537 $ 21,573 $ 15,979 $ 19,532 GAAP operating margin 5.4 % 10.6 % 3.8 % 5.0 % Revenue adjustments 1,013 3,066 2,052 6,328 Amortization of acquired technology 4,426 4,189 8,810 8,545 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 7,345 7,719 14,673 15,483 Stock-based compensation expenses 18,093 13,329 34,494 24,007 Acquisition expenses (benefit), net 3,424 3,214 5,117 (139 ) Restructuring expenses 2,128 644 3,383 5,208 Separation expenses(3) 3,219 — 9,281 — Other adjustments 605 (889 ) 649 (788 ) Discontinued operations corporate overhead adjustment — 10,646 — 24,158 Allocation methodology difference — 114 — (1,277 ) Non-GAAP operating income $ 51,790 $ 63,605 $ 94,438 $ 101,057 Non-GAAP operating margin 24.0 % 30.7 % 22.6 % 25.5 % Table of Reconciliation from GAAP Other Expense, Net to Non-GAAP Other Expense, Net GAAP other expense, net $ (2,020 ) $ (22,598 ) $ (5,440 ) $ (34,628 ) Unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives, net — (173 ) 14,305 (173 ) Amortization of convertible note discount — 3,174 — 6,400 Expenses and losses on debt modification or retirement — 1,462 2,474 1,462 Change in fair value of future tranche right — 13,610 (15,810 ) 13,610 Acquisition (benefit) expenses, net (148 ) 54 (3,348 ) 66 Non-GAAP other expense, net(1) $ (2,168 ) $ (4,471 ) $ (7,819 ) $ (13,263 ) Table of Reconciliation from GAAP Provision for Income Taxes to Non-GAAP Provision for Income Taxes GAAP provision for income taxes $ 4,201 $ 8,345 $ 4,129 $ 8,692 GAAP effective income tax rate 44.1 % (814.1 )% 39.2 % (57.6 )% Non-GAAP tax adjustments 887 (3,422 ) 4,627 (1,385 ) Non-GAAP provision for income taxes $ 5,088 $ 4,923 $ 8,756 $ 7,307 Non-GAAP effective income tax rate 10.3 % 8.3 % 10.1 % 8.3 % Table of Reconciliation from GAAP Net Loss from Continuing Operations Attributable to Verint Systems Inc. Common Shares to Non-GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations Attributable to Verint Systems Inc. Common Shares GAAP net loss from continuing operations attributable to Verint Systems Inc. common shares $ (200 ) $ (12,181 ) $ (2,723 ) $ (26,839 ) Revenue adjustments 1,013 3,066 2,052 6,328 Amortization of acquired technology 4,426 4,189 8,810 8,545 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 7,345 7,719 14,673 15,483 Stock-based compensation expenses 18,093 13,329 34,494 24,007 Unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives, net — (173 ) 14,305 (173 ) Amortization of convertible note discount — 3,174 — 6,400 Expenses and losses on debt modification or retirement — 1,462 2,474 1,462 Change in fair value of future tranche right — 13,610 (15,810 ) 13,610 Acquisition expenses (benefit), net 3,276 3,268 1,769 (73 ) Restructuring expenses 2,128 644 3,383 5,208 Separation expenses(3) 3,219 — 9,281 — Other adjustments 605 (889 ) 649 (788 ) Discontinued operations corporate overhead adjustment — 10,646 — 24,158 Allocation methodology difference — 114 — (1,277 ) Non-GAAP tax adjustments (887 ) 3,422 (4,627 ) 1,385 Dividends, reversed due to assumed conversion of preferred stock(4) 5,200 2,484 — 2,484 Total adjustments 44,418 66,065 71,453 106,759 Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to Verint Systems Inc. common shares $ 44,218 $ 53,884 $ 68,730 $ 79,920 Table Comparing GAAP Diluted Net Loss from Continuing Operations Per Common Share Attributable to Verint Systems Inc. to Non-GAAP Diluted Net Income from Continuing Operations Per Common Share Attributable to Verint Systems Inc. GAAP diluted net loss from continuing operations per common share attributable to Verint Systems Inc. $ — $ (0.18 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.42 ) Non-GAAP diluted net income from continuing operations per common share attributable to Verint Systems Inc.(4) $ 0.58 $ 0.78 $ 1.01 $ 1.18 GAAP weighted-average shares used in computing diluted net loss from continuing operations per common share attributable to Verint Systems Inc. 65,194 65,849 65,417 64,670 Additional weighted-average shares applicable to non-GAAP diluted net income from continuing operations per common share attributable to Verint Systems Inc. 10,684 3,495 2,311 2,815 Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares used in computing net income from continuing operations per common share attributable to Verint Systems Inc.(4) 75,878 69,344 67,728 67,485 Table of Reconciliation from GAAP Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 5,316 $ (9,370 ) $ 6,410 $ (23,788 ) As a percentage of GAAP revenue 2.5 % (4.6 )% 1.5 % (6.1 )% Provision for income taxes 4,201 8,345 4,129 8,692 Other expense, net 2,020 22,598 5,440 34,628 Depreciation and amortization(2) 17,830 18,861 36,111 37,886 Revenue adjustments 1,013 3,066 2,052 6,328 Stock-based compensation expenses 18,093 13,329 34,494 24,007 Acquisition expenses (benefit), net 3,424 3,214 5,117 (139 ) Restructuring expenses 2,129 644 3,383 5,208 Separation expenses(3) 3,218 — 8,914 — Other adjustments 605 (889 ) 649 (788 ) Discontinued operations corporate overhead adjustment — 10,646 — 24,158 Allocation methodology difference — 114 — (1,277 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 57,849 $ 70,558 $ 106,699 $ 114,915 As a percentage of non-GAAP revenue 26.8 % 34.1 % 25.6 % 29.0 %

