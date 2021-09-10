Verint Announces Another Quarter of Strong Cloud Growth

Strong Momentum in First Half; Raising Guidance for the Year
MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, today announced results for the three and six months ended July 31, 2021 (FYE 2022). Revenue for the three months ended July 31, 2021 was $215 million on a GAAP basis representing 5% year-over-year growth and $216 million on a non-GAAP basis representing 4% year-over-year growth. Revenue for the six months ended July 31, 2021 was $416 million on a GAAP basis representing 7% year-over-year growth and $418 million on a non-GAAP basis representing 5% year-over-year growth. For the three months ended July 31, 2021, diluted EPS was $0.00 on a GAAP basis and, $0.58 on a non-GAAP basis. For the six months ended July 31, 2021, net loss per common share was ($0.04) on a GAAP basis, and diluted EPS was $1.01 on a non-GAAP basis.
“Since the completion of the Cognyte spin at the beginning of the year, we have experienced strong cloud momentum and believe we have crossed the mid-point of our cloud transition. We expect our cloud momentum to continue in the second half of the year and we are raising our annual outlook for non-GAAP revenue, cloud revenue and diluted EPS. We are also raising our annual outlook for new perpetual license equivalent bookings growth, which we believe is an important metric during our cloud transition and a leading indicator of future revenue growth,” said Dan Bodner, Verint CEO.
Bodner added: “Behind our strong momentum is our strategy to drive automation in customer engagement across the enterprise with our open cloud platform. We believe that more and more brands are embracing digital first engagement and that we are uniquely positioned to help them with our open, partner friendly, infrastructure-agnostic cloud platform. We continue to rapidly innovate our cloud platform to power the workforce of people and bots, to embrace an enterprise-wide customer experience culture, and to harness data to drive more AI and analytics into their business.”
Second Quarter Key Cloud Metrics
- Strong Cloud Growth: Cloud revenue up more than 43% year-over-year
- Strong Software Bookings Growth: New perpetual license equivalent (PLE) bookings up 17% year-over-year
- SaaS Bookings Mix: 53% of PLE bookings from SaaS compared to 43% in the same quarter in the prior year
- Improving Visibility from Multi-year Cloud Deals: Remaining performance obligations (RPO) increased 29% year-over-year to $627 million
FYE 2022 Outlook
We are increasing our non-GAAP annual outlook for the year ending January 31, 2022 as follows:
- Cloud Revenue Growth: 35% (up from a range of 30% to 35%)
- New PLE Bookings Growth: 15% (up from 10%+)
-
Revenue: $872 million with a range of +/- 2% (up from $860 million)
- We expect Q3 revenue to be between $215 to $220 million and to finish the year with our typical seasonally strong fourth quarter revenue.
-
Diluted EPS: $2.25 at the midpoint of our revenue guidance (up from $2.23)
- We expect Q3 diluted EPS of $0.53 at the midpoint of our revenue guidance and to finish the year with our typical seasonally strong fourth quarter profitability.
Our non-GAAP outlook for the three months ending October 31, 2021 and year ending January 31, 2022 excludes the following GAAP measures which we are able to quantify with reasonable certainty:
- Amortization of intangible assets of approximately $11 million and $45 million, for the three months ending October 31, 2021 and year ending January 31, 2022, respectively.
- Expenses and losses on debt modification or retirement of $0 million and $2 million, for the three months ending October 31, 2021 and year ending January 31, 2022, respectively.
- Favorable change in fair value of future tranche right of $0 million and $16 million, for the three months ending October 31, 2021 and year ending January 31, 2022, respectively.
- Unrealized losses on derivatives, net of $0 million and $14 million, for the three months ending October 31, 2021 and year ending January 31, 2022, respectively.
Our non-GAAP outlook for the three months ending October 31, 2021 and year ending January 31, 2022 excludes the following GAAP measures for which we are able to provide a range of probable significance:
- Revenue adjustments are expected to be between approximately $1 million and $2 million, and $3 million and $4 million, for the three months ending October 31, 2021 and year ending January 31, 2022, respectively.
- Stock-based compensation expenses are expected to be between approximately $15 million and $17 million, and $64 million and $70 million, for the three months ending October 31, 2021 and year ending January 31, 2022, respectively, assuming market prices for our common stock approximately consistent with current levels.
- Further costs associated with Verint’s February 1, 2021 separation into two independent public companies are expected to be between approximately $2 million and $3 million, and $12 million and $15 million, for the three months ending October 31, 2021 and year ending January 31, 2022, respectively.
Our non-GAAP outlook does not include the potential impact of any in-process business acquisitions that may close after the date hereof, and, unless otherwise specified, reflects foreign currency exchange rates approximately consistent with current rates.
We are unable, without unreasonable efforts, to provide a reconciliation for other GAAP measures which are excluded from our non-GAAP outlook, including the impact of future business acquisitions or acquisition expenses, future restructuring expenses, and non-GAAP income tax adjustments due to the level of unpredictability and uncertainty associated with these items. For these same reasons, we are unable to assess the probable significance of these excluded items. While historical results may not be indicative of future results, actual amounts for the three and six months ended July 31, 2021 and 2020 for the GAAP measures excluded from our non-GAAP outlook appear in Tables 2, 3 and 4 of this press release.
Conference Call Information
We will conduct a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss our results for the three and six months ended July 31, 2021, outlook, and long-term targets. An online, real-time webcast of the conference call and webcast slides will be available on our website at www.verint.com. The webcast slides will be available on our website until at least October 31, 2021. The conference call can also be accessed live via telephone at 1-844-309-0615 (United States and Canada) and 1-661-378-9462 (international) and the passcode is 5623319. Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial measures. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures presented for completed periods to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, please see the tables below as well as “Supplemental Information About Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Operating Metrics” at the end of this press release.
About Verint Systems Inc.
Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT) helps the world’s most iconic brands – including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies – build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data, and experiences across the enterprise. The Verint Customer Engagement portfolio draws on the latest advancements in AI and analytics, an open cloud architecture, and The Science of Customer Engagement™ to help customers close The Engagement Capacity Gap™.
Verint. The Customer Engagement Company™. Learn more at Verint.com.
Cautions About Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management’s expectations that involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results or conditions to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could cause our actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations include, among others: uncertainties regarding the impact of changes in macroeconomic and/or global conditions, including as a result of slowdowns, recessions, economic instability, political unrest, armed conflicts, natural disasters, or outbreaks of disease, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the resulting impact on information technology spending by enterprises and government customers, on our business; risks that our customers delay, cancel, or refrain from placing orders, refrain from renewing subscriptions or service contracts, or are unable to honor contractual commitments or payment obligations due to liquidity issues or other challenges in their budgets and business, due to the COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise; risks that restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic or actions taken in response to the pandemic adversely impact our operations or our ability to fulfill orders, complete implementations, or recognize revenue; challenges associated with our cloud transition, including increased importance of subscription renewal rates, and risk of increased variability in our period to period results based on the mix, terms, and timing of our transactions; risks associated with our ability to keep pace with technological advances and challenges and evolving industry standards; to adapt to changing market potential from area to area within our markets; and to successfully develop, launch, and drive demand for new, innovative, high-quality products that meet or exceed customer challenges and needs in both existing and new areas, while simultaneously preserving our legacy businesses and migrating away from areas of commoditization; risks due to aggressive competition in all of our markets, including with respect to maintaining revenue, margins, and sufficient levels of investment in our business and operations, and competitors with greater resources than we have; risks relating to our ability to properly manage investments in our business and operations, execute on growth or strategic initiatives, and enhance our existing operations and infrastructure, including the proper prioritization and allocation of limited financial and other resources; risks associated with our ability to identify suitable targets for acquisition or investment or successfully compete for, consummate, and implement mergers and acquisitions, including risks associated with valuations, reputational considerations, capital constraints, costs and expenses, maintaining profitability levels, expansion into new areas, management distraction, post-acquisition integration activities, and potential asset impairments; challenges associated with selling sophisticated solutions, including with respect to longer sales cycles, more complex sales processes, and assisting customers in understanding and realizing the benefits of our solutions, as well as with developing, offering, implementing, and maintaining a broad solution portfolio; risks that we may be unable to maintain, expand, and enable our relationships with partners as part of our growth strategy; risks associated with our reliance on third-party suppliers, partners, or original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) for certain components, products, or services, including companies that may compete with us or work with our competitors, as well as cloud hosting providers; risks associated with our ability to retain, recruit, and train qualified personnel in regions in which we operate, including in new markets and growth areas we may enter; risks associated with our significant international operations, exposure to regions subject to political or economic instability, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, and challenges associated with a significant portion of our cash being held overseas; risks associated with a significant part of our business coming from government contracts and associated procurement processes; risks associated with complex and changing domestic and foreign regulatory environments, relating to our own operations, the products and services we offer, and/or the use of our solutions by our customers, including, among others, with respect to data privacy and protection, government contracts, anti-corruption, trade compliance, tax, and labor matters; risks associated with the mishandling or perceived mishandling of sensitive or confidential information and data, including personally identifiable information or other information that may belong to our customers or other third parties, including in connection with our SaaS or other hosted or managed service offerings or when we are asked to perform service or support; risks that our solutions or services, or those of third-party suppliers, partners, or OEMs which we use in or with our offerings or otherwise rely on, including third-party hosting platforms, may contain defects, develop operational problems, or be vulnerable to cyber-attacks; risk of security vulnerabilities or lapses, including cyber-attacks, information technology system breaches, failures, or disruptions; risks that our intellectual property rights may not be adequate to protect our business or assets or that others may make claims on our intellectual property, claim infringement on their intellectual property rights, or claim a violation of their license rights, including relative to free or open source components we may use; risks associated with leverage resulting from our current debt position or our ability to incur additional debt, including with respect to liquidity considerations, covenant limitations and compliance, fluctuations in interest rates, dilution considerations (with respect to our convertible notes), and our ability to maintain our credit ratings; risks that we may experience liquidity or working capital issues and related risks that financing sources may be unavailable to us on reasonable terms or at all; risks arising as a result of contingent or other obligations or liabilities assumed in our acquisition of our former parent company, Comverse Technology, Inc. (“CTI”), or associated with formerly being consolidated with, and part of a consolidated tax group with, CTI, or as a result of the successor to CTI’s business operations, Mavenir, Inc., being unwilling or unable to provide us with certain indemnities to which we are entitled; risks associated with changing accounting principles or standards, tax laws and regulations, tax rates, and the continuing availability of expected tax benefits; risks relating to the adequacy of our existing infrastructure, systems, processes, policies, procedures, internal controls, and personnel, and our ability to successfully implement and maintain enhancements to the foregoing, for our current and future operations and reporting needs, including related risks of financial statement omissions, misstatements, restatements, or filing delays; risks associated with market volatility in the prices of our common stock and convertible notes based on our performance, third-party publications or speculation, or other factors and risks associated with actions of activist stockholders; risks associated with Apax Partners’ significant ownership position and potential that its interests will not be aligned with those of our common stockholders; and risks associated with the spin-off of our Cyber Intelligence Solutions business, including the possibility that the spin-off does not achieve the benefits anticipated, does not qualify as a tax-free transaction, or exposes us to unexpected claims or liabilities. We assume no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, except as otherwise required by law. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 30, 2021, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2021, when filed, and other filings we make with the SEC.
VERINT, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, BOUNDLESS CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT, THE ENGAGEMENT CAPACITY GAP and THE SCIENCE OF CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT are trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Verint and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.
|
Table 1
|
VERINT SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
July 31,
|
|
Six Months Ended
July 31,
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
Revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Recurring
|
|
$
|
156,178
|
|
|
$
|
139,267
|
|
|
$
|
300,631
|
|
|
$
|
268,337
|
|
Nonrecurring
|
|
|
58,439
|
|
|
|
64,813
|
|
|
|
114,890
|
|
|
|
121,608
|
|
Total revenue
|
|
|
214,617
|
|
|
|
204,080
|
|
|
|
415,521
|
|
|
|
389,945
|
|
Cost of revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Recurring
|
|
|
37,636
|
|
|
|
32,936
|
|
|
|
75,712
|
|
|
|
67,864
|
|
Nonrecurring
|
|
|
30,505
|
|
|
|
29,776
|
|
|
|
60,385
|
|
|
|
61,395
|
|
Amortization of acquired technology
|
|
|
4,426
|
|
|
|
4,189
|
|
|
|
8,810
|
|
|
|
8,545
|
|
Total cost of revenue
|
|
|
72,567
|
|
|
|
66,901
|
|
|
|
144,907
|
|
|
|
137,804
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
142,050
|
|
|
|
137,179
|
|
|
|
270,614
|
|
|
|
252,141
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development, net
|
|
|
31,792
|
|
|
|
30,148
|
|
|
|
60,940
|
|
|
|
62,560
|
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
|
|
91,376
|
|
|
|
77,739
|
|
|
|
179,022
|
|
|
|
154,566
|
|
Amortization of other acquired intangible assets
|
|
|
7,345
|
|
|
|
7,719
|
|
|
|
14,673
|
|
|
|
15,483
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
130,513
|
|
|
|
115,606
|
|
|
|
254,635
|
|
|
|
232,609
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
11,537
|
|
|
|
21,573
|
|
|
|
15,979
|
|
|
|
19,532
|
|
Other income (expense), net:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
|
422
|
|
|
|
46
|
|
|
|
903
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
(2,199
|
)
|
|
|
(10,123
|
)
|
|
|
(7,218
|
)
|
|
|
(20,812
|
)
|
Losses on early retirements of debt
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(143
|
)
|
|
|
(2,474
|
)
|
|
|
(143
|
)
|
Other income (expense), net
|
|
|
156
|
|
|
|
(12,754
|
)
|
|
|
4,206
|
|
|
|
(14,576
|
)
|
Total other expense, net
|
|
|
(2,020
|
)
|
|
|
(22,598
|
)
|
|
|
(5,440
|
)
|
|
|
(34,628
|
)
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations before provision for income taxes
|
|
|
9,517
|
|
|
|
(1,025
|
)
|
|
|
10,539
|
|
|
|
(15,096
|
)
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
4,201
|
|
|
|
8,345
|
|
|
|
4,129
|
|
|
|
8,692
|
|
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|
|
|
5,316
|
|
|
|
(9,370
|
)
|
|
|
6,410
|
|
|
|
(23,788
|
)
|
Net income from discontinued operations
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
19,957
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
30,400
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
5,316
|
|
|
|
10,587
|
|
|
|
6,410
|
|
|
|
6,612
|
|
Net income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
316
|
|
|
|
327
|
|
|
|
611
|
|
|
|
567
|
|
Net income from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,766
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
3,565
|
|
Net income attributable to Verint Systems Inc.
|
|
|
5,000
|
|
|
|
8,494
|
|
|
|
5,799
|
|
|
|
2,480
|
|
Dividends on preferred stock
|
|
|
(5,200
|
)
|
|
|
(2,484
|
)
|
|
|
(8,522
|
)
|
|
|
(2,484
|
)
|
Net (loss) income attributable to Verint Systems Inc. common shares
|
|
$
|
(200
|
)
|
|
$
|
6,010
|
|
|
$
|
(2,723
|
)
|
|
$
|
(4
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (loss) income attributable to Verint Systems Inc. common shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss from continuing operations attributable to Verint Systems Inc. common shares
|
|
$
|
(200
|
)
|
|
$
|
(12,181
|
)
|
|
$
|
(2,723
|
)
|
|
$
|
(26,839
|
)
|
Net income from discontinued operations attributable to Verint Systems Inc. common shares
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
18,191
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
26,835
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic net (loss) income per common share attributable to Verint Systems Inc.:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Continuing operations
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
(0.19
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.04
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.42
|
)
|
Discontinued operations
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0.28
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0.42
|
|
Total basic net (loss) income per common share attributable to Verint Systems Inc.
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
0.09
|
|
|
$
|
(0.04
|
)
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted net (loss) income per common share attributable to Verint Systems Inc.:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Continuing operations
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
(0.18
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.04
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.42
|
)
|
Discontinued operations
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0.27
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0.42
|
|
Total diluted net (loss) income per common share attributable to Verint Systems Inc.
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
0.09
|
|
|
$
|
(0.04
|
)
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
65,194
|
|
|
|
64,954
|
|
|
|
65,417
|
|
|
|
64,670
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
65,194
|
|
|
|
65,849
|
|
|
|
65,417
|
|
|
|
64,670
|
|
Table 2
|
VERINT SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
GAAP to Non-GAAP Cloud Metrics
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
July 31,
|
|
Six Months Ended
July 31,
|
(in thousands)
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
Table of Reconciliation from GAAP Cloud Revenue to Non-GAAP Cloud Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SaaS revenue – GAAP
|
$
|
76,384
|
|
|
$
|
48,229
|
|
|
$
|
139,976
|
|
|
$
|
89,117
|
|
Bundled SaaS revenue – GAAP
|
|
42,940
|
|
|
|
35,818
|
|
|
|
82,249
|
|
|
|
69,211
|
|
Unbundled SaaS revenue – GAAP
|
|
33,444
|
|
|
|
12,411
|
|
|
|
57,727
|
|
|
|
19,906
|
|
Optional managed services revenue – GAAP
|
|
16,872
|
|
|
|
14,328
|
|
|
|
33,330
|
|
|
|
28,460
|
|
Cloud revenue – GAAP
|
$
|
93,256
|
|
|
$
|
62,557
|
|
|
$
|
173,306
|
|
|
$
|
117,577
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Estimated SaaS revenue adjustments
|
$
|
872
|
|
|
$
|
2,750
|
|
|
$
|
1,716
|
|
|
$
|
5,676
|
|
Estimated bundled SaaS revenue adjustments
|
|
872
|
|
|
|
2,706
|
|
|
|
1,654
|
|
|
|
5,588
|
|
Estimated unbundled SaaS revenue adjustments
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
44
|
|
|
|
62
|
|
|
|
88
|
|
Estimated optional managed services revenue adjustments
|
|
132
|
|
|
|
268
|
|
|
|
319
|
|
|
|
549
|
|
Estimated cloud revenue adjustments
|
$
|
1,004
|
|
|
$
|
3,018
|
|
|
$
|
2,035
|
|
|
$
|
6,225
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SaaS revenue – non-GAAP
|
$
|
77,256
|
|
|
$
|
50,979
|
|
|
$
|
141,692
|
|
|
$
|
94,793
|
|
Bundled SaaS revenue – non-GAAP
|
|
43,812
|
|
|
|
38,524
|
|
|
|
83,903
|
|
|
|
74,799
|
|
Unbundled SaaS revenue – non-GAAP
|
|
33,444
|
|
|
|
12,455
|
|
|
|
57,789
|
|
|
|
19,994
|
|
Optional managed services revenue – non-GAAP
|
|
17,004
|
|
|
|
14,596
|
|
|
|
33,649
|
|
|
|
29,009
|
|
Cloud revenue – non-GAAP
|
$
|
94,260
|
|
|
$
|
65,575
|
|
|
$
|
175,341
|
|
|
$
|
123,802
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table of New SaaS ACV
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New SaaS ACV
|
$
|
26,568
|
|
|
$
|
16,697
|
|
|
$
|
45,372
|
|
|
$
|
28,589
|
|
New SaaS ACV Growth YoY
|
|
59.1
|
%
|
|
|
64.7
|
%
|
|
|
58.7
|
%
|
|
|
56.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table of New Perpetual License Equivalent Bookings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New perpetual license equivalent bookings
|
$
|
73,059
|
|
|
$
|
62,218
|
|
|
$
|
134,041
|
|
|
$
|
109,910
|
|
New perpetual license equivalent bookings change YoY
|
|
17.4
|
%
|
|
|
1.1
|
%
|
|
|
22.0
|
%
|
|
|
(11.4
|
)%
|
% of new perpetual license equivalent bookings from SaaS
|
|
52.6
|
%
|
|
|
43.1
|
%
|
|
|
51.9
|
%
|
|
|
41.9
|
%
|
Table 3
|
VERINT SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
July 31,
|
|
Six Months Ended
July 31,
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
REVENUE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Recurring revenue – GAAP
|
|
$
|
156,178
|
|
|
$
|
139,267
|
|
|
$
|
300,631
|
|
|
$
|
268,337
|
|
Nonrecurring revenue – GAAP
|
|
|
58,439
|
|
|
|
64,813
|
|
|
|
114,890
|
|
|
|
121,608
|
|
Total GAAP revenue
|
|
|
214,617
|
|
|
|
204,080
|
|
|
|
415,521
|
|
|
|
389,945
|
|
Recurring revenue adjustments
|
|
|
1,013
|
|
|
|
3,066
|
|
|
|
2,052
|
|
|
|
6,328
|
|
Nonrecurring revenue adjustments
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Total revenue adjustments
|
|
|
1,013
|
|
|
|
3,066
|
|
|
|
2,052
|
|
|
|
6,328
|
|
Recurring revenue – non-GAAP
|
|
|
157,191
|
|
|
|
142,333
|
|
|
|
302,683
|
|
|
|
274,665
|
|
Nonrecurring revenue – non-GAAP
|
|
|
58,439
|
|
|
|
64,813
|
|
|
|
114,890
|
|
|
|
121,608
|
|
Total non-GAAP revenue
|
|
$
|
215,630
|
|
|
$
|
207,146
|
|
|
$
|
417,573
|
|
|
$
|
396,273
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GROSS PROFIT AND GROSS MARGIN
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Recurring costs
|
|
$
|
37,636
|
|
|
$
|
32,936
|
|
|
$
|
75,712
|
|
|
$
|
67,864
|
|
Nonrecurring costs
|
|
|
30,505
|
|
|
|
29,776
|
|
|
|
60,385
|
|
|
|
61,395
|
|
Amortization of acquired technology
|
|
|
4,426
|
|
|
|
4,189
|
|
|
|
8,810
|
|
|
|
8,545
|
|
Total GAAP cost of revenue
|
|
|
72,567
|
|
|
|
66,901
|
|
|
|
144,907
|
|
|
|
137,804
|
|
GAAP gross profit
|
|
|
142,050
|
|
|
|
137,179
|
|
|
|
270,614
|
|
|
|
252,141
|
|
GAAP gross margin
|
|
|
66.2
|
%
|
|
|
67.2
|
%
|
|
|
65.1
|
%
|
|
|
64.7
|
%
|
Revenue adjustments
|
|
|
1,013
|
|
|
|
3,066
|
|
|
|
2,052
|
|
|
|
6,328
|
|
Amortization of acquired technology
|
|
|
4,426
|
|
|
|
4,189
|
|
|
|
8,810
|
|
|
|
8,545
|
|
Stock-based compensation expenses
|
|
|
1,426
|
|
|
|
1,157
|
|
|
|
2,688
|
|
|
|
1,694
|
|
Acquisition expenses, net
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
53
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
242
|
|
Restructuring expenses
|
|
|
85
|
|
|
|
(59
|
)
|
|
|
547
|
|
|
|
1,560
|
|
Separation expenses(3)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
78
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Discontinued operations corporate overhead adjustment
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
452
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,877
|
|
Allocation methodology difference
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
250
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(293
|
)
|
Non-GAAP gross profit
|
|
$
|
149,025
|
|
|
$
|
146,287
|
|
|
$
|
284,839
|
|
|
$
|
272,094
|
|
Non-GAAP gross margin
|
|
|
69.1
|
%
|
|
|
70.6
|
%
|
|
|
68.2
|
%
|
|
|
68.7
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT, NET
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP research and development, net
|
|
$
|
31,792
|
|
|
$
|
30,148
|
|
|
$
|
60,940
|
|
|
$
|
62,560
|
|
As a percentage of GAAP revenue
|
|
|
14.8
|
%
|
|
|
14.8
|
%
|
|
|
14.7
|
%
|
|
|
16.0
|
%
|
Stock-based compensation expenses
|
|
|
(2,027
|
)
|
|
|
(1,496
|
)
|
|
|
(3,800
|
)
|
|
|
(2,669
|
)
|
Acquisition expenses, net
|
|
|
(56
|
)
|
|
|
(20
|
)
|
|
|
(80
|
)
|
|
|
(221
|
)
|
Restructuring expenses
|
|
|
(129
|
)
|
|
|
(213
|
)
|
|
|
(313
|
)
|
|
|
(1,140
|
)
|
Separation expenses(3)
|
|
|
(10
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(467
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Discontinued operations corporate overhead adjustment
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(3,973
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(8,494
|
)
|
Allocation methodology difference
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,829
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
4,031
|
|
Non-GAAP research and development, net
|
|
$
|
29,570
|
|
|
$
|
26,275
|
|
|
$
|
56,280
|
|
|
$
|
54,067
|
|
As a percentage of non-GAAP revenue
|
|
|
13.7
|
%
|
|
|
12.7
|
%
|
|
|
13.5
|
%
|
|
|
13.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
$
|
91,376
|
|
|
$
|
77,739
|
|
|
$
|
179,022
|
|
|
$
|
154,566
|
|
As a percentage of GAAP revenue
|
|
|
42.6
|
%
|
|
|
38.1
|
%
|
|
|
43.1
|
%
|
|
|
39.6
|
%
|
Stock-based compensation expenses
|
|
|
(14,640
|
)
|
|
|
(10,676
|
)
|
|
|
(28,006
|
)
|
|
|
(19,644
|
)
|
Acquisition (expenses) benefit, net
|
|
|
(3,343
|
)
|
|
|
(3,141
|
)
|
|
|
(4,987
|
)
|
|
|
602
|
|
Restructuring expenses
|
|
|
(1,914
|
)
|
|
|
(490
|
)
|
|
|
(2,523
|
)
|
|
|
(2,508
|
)
|
Separation expenses(3)
|
|
|
(3,209
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(8,736
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other adjustments
|
|
|
(605
|
)
|
|
|
889
|
|
|
|
(649
|
)
|
|
|
788
|
|
Discontinued operations corporate overhead adjustment
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(6,221
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(13,787
|
)
|
Allocation methodology difference
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1,693
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(3,047
|
)
|
Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
$
|
67,665
|
|
|
$
|
56,407
|
|
|
$
|
134,121
|
|
|
$
|
116,970
|
|
As a percentage of non-GAAP revenue
|
|
|
31.4
|
%
|
|
|
27.2
|
%
|
|
|
32.1
|
%
|
|
|
29.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OPERATING INCOME AND OPERATING MARGIN
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP operating income
|
|
$
|
11,537
|
|
|
$
|
21,573
|
|
|
$
|
15,979
|
|
|
$
|
19,532
|
|
GAAP operating margin
|
|
|
5.4
|
%
|
|
|
10.6
|
%
|
|
|
3.8
|
%
|
|
|
5.0
|
%
|
Revenue adjustments
|
|
|
1,013
|
|
|
|
3,066
|
|
|
|
2,052
|
|
|
|
6,328
|
|
Amortization of acquired technology
|
|
|
4,426
|
|
|
|
4,189
|
|
|
|
8,810
|
|
|
|
8,545
|
|
Amortization of other acquired intangible assets
|
|
|
7,345
|
|
|
|
7,719
|
|
|
|
14,673
|
|
|
|
15,483
|
|
Stock-based compensation expenses
|
|
|
18,093
|
|
|
|
13,329
|
|
|
|
34,494
|
|
|
|
24,007
|
|
Acquisition expenses (benefit), net
|
|
|
3,424
|
|
|
|
3,214
|
|
|
|
5,117
|
|
|
|
(139
|
)
|
Restructuring expenses
|
|
|
2,128
|
|
|
|
644
|
|
|
|
3,383
|
|
|
|
5,208
|
|
Separation expenses(3)
|
|
|
3,219
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
9,281
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other adjustments
|
|
|
605
|
|
|
|
(889
|
)
|
|
|
649
|
|
|
|
(788
|
)
|
Discontinued operations corporate overhead adjustment
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
10,646
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
24,158
|
|
Allocation methodology difference
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
114
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1,277
|
)
|
Non-GAAP operating income
|
|
$
|
51,790
|
|
|
$
|
63,605
|
|
|
$
|
94,438
|
|
|
$
|
101,057
|
|
Non-GAAP operating margin
|
|
|
24.0
|
%
|
|
|
30.7
|
%
|
|
|
22.6
|
%
|
|
|
25.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table of Reconciliation from GAAP Other Expense, Net to Non-GAAP Other Expense, Net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP other expense, net
|
|
$
|
(2,020
|
)
|
|
$
|
(22,598
|
)
|
|
$
|
(5,440
|
)
|
|
$
|
(34,628
|
)
|
Unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives, net
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(173
|
)
|
|
|
14,305
|
|
|
|
(173
|
)
|
Amortization of convertible note discount
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
3,174
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
6,400
|
|
Expenses and losses on debt modification or retirement
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,462
|
|
|
|
2,474
|
|
|
|
1,462
|
|
Change in fair value of future tranche right
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
13,610
|
|
|
|
(15,810
|
)
|
|
|
13,610
|
|
Acquisition (benefit) expenses, net
|
|
|
(148
|
)
|
|
|
54
|
|
|
|
(3,348
|
)
|
|
|
66
|
|
Non-GAAP other expense, net(1)
|
|
$
|
(2,168
|
)
|
|
$
|
(4,471
|
)
|
|
$
|
(7,819
|
)
|
|
$
|
(13,263
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table of Reconciliation from GAAP Provision for Income Taxes to Non-GAAP Provision for Income Taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP provision for income taxes
|
|
$
|
4,201
|
|
|
$
|
8,345
|
|
|
$
|
4,129
|
|
|
$
|
8,692
|
|
GAAP effective income tax rate
|
|
|
44.1
|
%
|
|
|
(814.1
|
)%
|
|
|
39.2
|
%
|
|
|
(57.6
|
)%
|
Non-GAAP tax adjustments
|
|
|
887
|
|
|
|
(3,422
|
)
|
|
|
4,627
|
|
|
|
(1,385
|
)
|
Non-GAAP provision for income taxes
|
|
$
|
5,088
|
|
|
$
|
4,923
|
|
|
$
|
8,756
|
|
|
$
|
7,307
|
|
Non-GAAP effective income tax rate
|
|
|
10.3
|
%
|
|
|
8.3
|
%
|
|
|
10.1
|
%
|
|
|
8.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table of Reconciliation from GAAP Net Loss from Continuing Operations Attributable to Verint Systems Inc. Common Shares to Non-GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations Attributable to Verint Systems Inc. Common Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP net loss from continuing operations attributable to Verint Systems Inc. common shares
|
|
$
|
(200
|
)
|
|
$
|
(12,181
|
)
|
|
$
|
(2,723
|
)
|
|
$
|
(26,839
|
)
|
Revenue adjustments
|
|
|
1,013
|
|
|
|
3,066
|
|
|
|
2,052
|
|
|
|
6,328
|
|
Amortization of acquired technology
|
|
|
4,426
|
|
|
|
4,189
|
|
|
|
8,810
|
|
|
|
8,545
|
|
Amortization of other acquired intangible assets
|
|
|
7,345
|
|
|
|
7,719
|
|
|
|
14,673
|
|
|
|
15,483
|
|
Stock-based compensation expenses
|
|
|
18,093
|
|
|
|
13,329
|
|
|
|
34,494
|
|
|
|
24,007
|
|
Unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives, net
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(173
|
)
|
|
|
14,305
|
|
|
|
(173
|
)
|
Amortization of convertible note discount
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
3,174
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
6,400
|
|
Expenses and losses on debt modification or retirement
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,462
|
|
|
|
2,474
|
|
|
|
1,462
|
|
Change in fair value of future tranche right
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
13,610
|
|
|
|
(15,810
|
)
|
|
|
13,610
|
|
Acquisition expenses (benefit), net
|
|
|
3,276
|
|
|
|
3,268
|
|
|
|
1,769
|
|
|
|
(73
|
)
|
Restructuring expenses
|
|
|
2,128
|
|
|
|
644
|
|
|
|
3,383
|
|
|
|
5,208
|
|
Separation expenses(3)
|
|
|
3,219
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
9,281
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other adjustments
|
|
|
605
|
|
|
|
(889
|
)
|
|
|
649
|
|
|
|
(788
|
)
|
Discontinued operations corporate overhead adjustment
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
10,646
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
24,158
|
|
Allocation methodology difference
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
114
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1,277
|
)
|
Non-GAAP tax adjustments
|
|
|
(887
|
)
|
|
|
3,422
|
|
|
|
(4,627
|
)
|
|
|
1,385
|
|
Dividends, reversed due to assumed conversion of preferred stock(4)
|
|
|
5,200
|
|
|
|
2,484
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,484
|
|
Total adjustments
|
|
|
44,418
|
|
|
|
66,065
|
|
|
|
71,453
|
|
|
|
106,759
|
|
Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to Verint Systems Inc. common shares
|
|
$
|
44,218
|
|
|
$
|
53,884
|
|
|
$
|
68,730
|
|
|
$
|
79,920
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table Comparing GAAP Diluted Net Loss from Continuing Operations Per Common Share Attributable to Verint Systems Inc. to Non-GAAP Diluted Net Income from Continuing Operations Per Common Share Attributable to Verint Systems Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP diluted net loss from continuing operations per common share attributable to Verint Systems Inc.
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
(0.18
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.04
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.42
|
)
|
Non-GAAP diluted net income from continuing operations per common share attributable to Verint Systems Inc.(4)
|
|
$
|
0.58
|
|
|
$
|
0.78
|
|
|
$
|
1.01
|
|
|
$
|
1.18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP weighted-average shares used in computing diluted net loss from continuing operations per common share attributable to Verint Systems Inc.
|
|
|
65,194
|
|
|
|
65,849
|
|
|
|
65,417
|
|
|
|
64,670
|
|
Additional weighted-average shares applicable to non-GAAP diluted net income from continuing operations per common share attributable to Verint Systems Inc.
|
|
|
10,684
|
|
|
|
3,495
|
|
|
|
2,311
|
|
|
|
2,815
|
|
Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares used in computing net income from continuing operations per common share attributable to Verint Systems Inc.(4)
|
|
|
75,878
|
|
|
|
69,344
|
|
|
|
67,728
|
|
|
|
67,485
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table of Reconciliation from GAAP Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations
|
|
$
|
5,316
|
|
|
$
|
(9,370
|
)
|
|
$
|
6,410
|
|
|
$
|
(23,788
|
)
|
As a percentage of GAAP revenue
|
|
|
2.5
|
%
|
|
|
(4.6
|
)%
|
|
|
1.5
|
%
|
|
|
(6.1
|
)%
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
4,201
|
|
|
|
8,345
|
|
|
|
4,129
|
|
|
|
8,692
|
|
Other expense, net
|
|
|
2,020
|
|
|
|
22,598
|
|
|
|
5,440
|
|
|
|
34,628
|
|
Depreciation and amortization(2)
|
|
|
17,830
|
|
|
|
18,861
|
|
|
|
36,111
|
|
|
|
37,886
|
|
Revenue adjustments
|
|
|
1,013
|
|
|
|
3,066
|
|
|
|
2,052
|
|
|
|
6,328
|
|
Stock-based compensation expenses
|
|
|
18,093
|
|
|
|
13,329
|
|
|
|
34,494
|
|
|
|
24,007
|
|
Acquisition expenses (benefit), net
|
|
|
3,424
|
|
|
|
3,214
|
|
|
|
5,117
|
|
|
|
(139
|
)
|
Restructuring expenses
|
|
|
2,129
|
|
|
|
644
|
|
|
|
3,383
|
|
|
|
5,208
|
|
Separation expenses(3)
|
|
|
3,218
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
8,914
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other adjustments
|
|
|
605
|
|
|
|
(889
|
)
|
|
|
649
|
|
|
|
(788
|
)
|
Discontinued operations corporate overhead adjustment
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
10,646
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
24,158
|
|
Allocation methodology difference
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
114
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1,277
|
)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
57,849
|
|
|
$
|
70,558
|
|
|
$
|
106,699
|
|
|
$
|
114,915
|
|
As a percentage of non-GAAP revenue
|
|
|
26.8
|
%
|
|
|
34.1
|
%
|
|
|
25.6
|
%
|
|
|
29.0
|
%
Contacts
Investor Relations
Matthew Frankel, CFA
Verint Systems Inc.
(631) 962-9672
matthew.frankel@verint.com