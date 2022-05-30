Home Business Wire Verimatrix To Participate in BroadcastAsia, Money 20/20 Europe
Business Wire

Verimatrix To Participate in BroadcastAsia, Money 20/20 Europe

di Business Wire

Head of Channels and Alliances for Verimatrix to serve on keynote panel at BroadcastAsia

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France & SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Regulatory News:

Verimatrix, (Paris:VMX) (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced it will participate in two upcoming events in June 2022:

  • BroadcastAsia – June 1-3 – Singapore Expo

    Part of Asia Tech x Singapore, BroadcastAsia brings together regional broadcasters, media and entertainment professionals, providing the latest trends in the business of broadcast media, technology, content and production, esports & gaming. François Cavalade, Head of Channels and Alliances for Verimatrix, is scheduled to take part in the Keynote Panel from 10:20 to 11 a.m. on Friday, June 3 in Garnet #214. The panel is set to discuss innovations in content creation, distribution and monetization.
  • Money 20/20 Europe – June 7-9 – Rai Amsterdam

    Labeled “the place where fintech communities love to do business”, Money 20/20 Europe attracted more than 4,000 people from over 1,900 companies in 2021. The event is highly anticipated by the region’s innovators in payments, fintech and the broader financial services space. Verimatrix Threat Defense experts will be on hand to highlight how its app and client protection solutions serve as key business enablement tools for a wide variety of companies.

Verimatrix executives are available at each event to discuss the industry’s latest challenges as well as innovations. Meetings can be conveniently requested online.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com.

Contacts

Verimatrix Investor Contact:
Jean-François Labadie, Chief Financial Officer

finance@verimatrix.com

Verimatrix Media Contact:
Matthew Zintel

matthew.zintel@zintelpr.com

Articoli correlati

S-Alpha Therapeutics, announces presenting at the BIO international Convention 2022 for in-person company presentation

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--S-Alpha Therapeutics, Inc. (“S-Alpha”), a company that advocates digital solutions and develops digital treatment devices for digital...
Continua a leggere

Global ECG Cable and ECG Lead Wires Market Trajectory & Analytics Report 2022-2026: Healthy Growth of Electrocardiography Systems Market Promises Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Business Wire Business Wire -
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "ECG Cable and ECG Lead Wires - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to...
Continua a leggere

Eutelsat-Telenor Maritime Key Connectivity Maritime Deal Confirming the Central Role of Eutelsat ADVANCE Service in the Cruise Segment

Business Wire Business Wire -
Showcasing the compelling combination of Eutelsat's in-orbit resources and its Eutelsat ADVANCE solution Reflecting the buoyancy of the maritime connectivity...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

S-Alpha Therapeutics, announces presenting at the BIO international Convention 2022 for in-person company presentation

Business Wire