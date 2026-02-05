Verimatrix: Sale of Extended Threat Defense Assets (Mobile Application Protection) to Guardsquare

Completion of the sale of XTD assets (code and mobile application protection), including a portfolio of patents and a team of experts.

The Group is refocusing on anti-piracy (video protection), its core business, which represents approximately 90% of its total revenue.

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX), a leading provider of security solutions for a safer connected world, today announced that it has completed the sale of 100% of its Extended Threat Defense (XTD) assets to Guardsquare, a Belgian company and leader in mobile application security.

This transaction follows the signing of an agreement announced in a press release on December 8, 2025, as well as regulatory approval. It is part of Verimatrix's overall strategy to refocus on its core business, reflecting the group's strategic decision to concentrate on the key growth segments of the video protection market.

Commenting on the announcement, Laurent Dechaux, CEO of Verimatrix, said: “Verimatrix has a strong technological foundation that enables our teams to pursue new business opportunities. Our priorities are to identify key growth drivers, address our clients’ needs effectively, and optimize resource allocation. I look forward to presenting these strategic initiatives to the market when we release our annual results in March 2026”.

About Guardsquare

Guardsquare offers the most complete approach to mobile application security on the market, delivering the highest level of protection, with ease. Guardsquare integrates seamlessly across the full development cycle, from mobile app security testing and code hardening to real-time threat detection and app attestation. Guardsquare provides enhanced mobile application security across the entire development process. More than 975 customers worldwide across all major industries rely on Guardsquare to help them identify security risks and protect their mobile applications and SDKs against reverse engineering and tampering in the ever-evolving threat landscape. Learn more at www.guardsquare.com.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX, FR0010291245) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure premium movies, live streaming sports, sensitive financial and healthcare data, mission-critical mobile applications, and much more. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com.

Investor Contacts:

Jean-François Labadie

Chief Financial Officer

finance@verimatrix.com

Jean-Yves Barbara

SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN

jean-yves.barbara@seitosei-actifin.com

Media Contacts:

USA

Matthew Zintel

matthew.zintel@zintelpr.com

EUROPE

SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN

presse@seitosei-actifin.com