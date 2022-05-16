Home Business Wire Verimatrix Anti-Piracy and Threat Defense Experts To Highlight Latest Innovations at CABSAT...
Business Wire

Verimatrix Anti-Piracy and Threat Defense Experts To Highlight Latest Innovations at CABSAT and TT CS

di Business Wire

Events offer speaking sessions and exhibit opportunities to share Verimatrix forward-thinking approach to offering unmatched security protection and efficiency

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France & SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Regulatory News:

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced participation in two leading conferences this month:

  • European Medical Device and Diagnostic Software Development and Compliance Conference (TT CS) – May 17-18 – Brussels, Belgium

    TT CS is Europe’s only dedicated conference for medtech cybersecurity professionals. Held at the Sheraton Brussels Airport Hotel, the event features two Verimatrix speakers. Nicole Lua, sales director, is scheduled to serve as moderator for a “Security By Design” roundtable at 1:35 p.m. on May 17. Neal Michie, director of product management, is scheduled to discuss the prevention of threats associated with unmanaged and quasi-managed devices during a session slated for 10:15-10:50 a.m. on May 18.
  • CABSAT – May 17-19 – Dubai, UAE

    CABSAT is the most established and respected trade platform for broadcast, satellite, entertainment content & digital media sectors across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia region. Verimatrix executives will be on hand in Stand B6-32 at the Dubai World Trade Center, where the latest Verimatrix Secure Delivery Platform and Streamkeeper innovations will be highlighted.

Verimatrix executives are available at each event to discuss the industry’s latest challenges as well as innovations. Meetings can be conveniently requested online.

These events follow two successfully in-person events that Verimatrix recently participated in: NAB 2022 (National Association of Broadcasters) in Las Vegas and ANGA COM in Cologne.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com.

Contacts

Verimatrix Investor Contact:
Jean-François Labadie, Chief Financial Officer

finance@verimatrix.com

Verimatrix Media Contact:
Matthew Zintel

matthew.zintel@zintelpr.com

