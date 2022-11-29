Verify Energy Signs Multi-year, Multi-site Monitoring & Controls Agreement with ChargeNet Stations

BERKELEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Verify Energy has signed a multi-year, multi-site monitoring and controls agreement with leading electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging development and AI-driven software company, ChargeNet Stations. The deal will see ChargeNet Stations deploy Verify Energy’s universal clean energy controller, the PowerFly, to act as a communication bridge between the hardware components of its proprietary renewable EV charging system.

As a pioneer in the space, ChargeNet Stations’ innovative solution utilizes equipment from multiple vendors, all needing to interoperate seamlessly together. The PowerFly communicates with the PV inverter, Energy Storage System, and metering equipment and delivers a unified stream of data up to ChargeNet Stations’ cloud. This allows ChargeNet Stations the ability to focus on operating their proprietary renewable EV Charging software.

“The EV charging sites of the future will often require PV and batteries since the grid cannot handle the explosion of EVs taking to the roads. The PowerFly is one of the only multi-vendor and scalable DER controllers on the market that manages this type of complexity,” said James D’Albora, Founder and CEO of Verify Energy.

ChargeNet Stations offers customers a convenient way to pull a 100-mile charge in ten minutes, or less, for about $12. “Our goal is to ‘democratize’ EV charging – meaning making a fast, affordable charge available to everyone, everywhere,” said ChargeNet Stations COO Venus Jenkins. “Partnering with Verify Energy helps make our hardware and software all the more efficient, which is good for our customers and our quick-serve restaurant partners,” she added.

Verify Energy is the maker of the PowerFly, an end-to-end DER monitoring and controls platform designed to provide data acquisition and controls capabilities to any type of DER fleet whether solar PV, energy storage, or EV charging. The company’s AI-driven fleet management software provides a vendor-agnostic view of an entire portfolio of clean energy systems helping owners and operators reduce downtime, manage operations and keep their customers happy.

ChargeNet Stations is an electric vehicle fast-charging station development and AI driven software company. Our software platform creates a seamless opportunity for Quick Serve Restaurants to offer customers a superior EV charging experience in mere minutes. ChargeNet Stations’ hardware-agnostic SaaS platform, ChargeOpt, optimizes EV chargers and renewable energy to transform parking lots into profit centers.

