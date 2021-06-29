Vericast’s Illumis™ Platform Wins Gold in Prestigious Stevie® Awards

Multi-patented Marketing Platform Connects Intelligence, Media, Technology

SAN ANTONIO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#StevieAward—Vericast, a leading marketing solutions company that delivers actionable insights and operational expertise at scale, today announces Illumis™, its transformative marketing platform, is a Gold winner in the 2021 Stevie® American Business Awards.

Illumis, a Valassis solution, received the highest honor in the marketing solutions category. A record-breaking 3,800+ nominations from organizations of all sizes and virtually every industry were submitted for consideration in this highly competitive, premier business awards program.

Illumis brings together intelligence, media and technology in one seamless, multi-patented platform, allowing marketers to directly tie insight-led strategies to high-performing consumer engagement. It offers a competitive, data-informed approach to omnichannel media buying, fueled by the predictive intelligence of the two-time award-winning Valassis Consumer Graph™.

Built in-house, Illumis achieved Gold status largely due to the business impact it has delivered to clients. For instance, the solution enabled olive oil company Filippo Berio to increase household penetration and drive in-store sales at key retailers throughout the pandemic. Using data from Illumis, a display advertising campaign targeted high-intent consumers who grocery shop in-store, omnichannel and use delivery, with consumer profiles continuously optimized using real-time sales. The campaign ran in two flights, spaced one month apart, and outperformed both viewability and click-through-rate benchmarks. Both flights of the campaign drove a 6% sales lift at a key retailer, surpassing the benchmark of 1.1% – 5.7%.

“With more data and tools than ever, there are significant challenges around the fragmented nature of today’s marketing technologies,” said Susan Lee, Group President, Digital Marketing and Technology Solutions at Vericast. “The Illumis integrated platform solves those pain points by delivering multichannel engagement using an architecture that connects intelligence, media and technology, helping companies discover opportunities and inspire action. We have seen the positive effect Illumis has on brands every day to achieve more, and it is incredibly rewarding for the solution and its impact to be recognized industry-wide.”

Stevie American Business Award winners will be honored in a virtual awards ceremony on June 30.

Learn more about Illumis.

About Vericast

Vericast is a leading marketing solutions company, delivering actionable insights and expertise through its Valassis and Harland Clarke omnichannel solutions, to help more than 70,000 businesses engage with their customers. Every day, Vericast influences purchasing and transaction behavior of more than 120 million households – impacting where they eat, shop, buy, save and borrow. Follow Vericast on LinkedIn and Twitter to learn how Vericast drives commerce.

Contacts

Mary Broaddus



press@vericast.com