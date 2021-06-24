Verdantix Buyer’s Guide Reveals The 13 Most Prominent Control Of Work Software Application Providers

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ControlOfWork–Independent research firm Verdantix has released its buyer’s guide for control of work software applications, which provides an up-to-date analysis of the 13 most prominent control of work software suppliers available on the market today. Demand for control of work software has dramatically increased in the past three years with operations and safety leaders looking for digital solutions that can help in getting work done in a timely as well as safe manner. Reflecting buyer requirements for permit to work, isolation management and job hazard analysis, the buyer’s guide focuses on control of work software suppliers such as Adapt IT, Alcumus, AVEVA, CONFORMiT, DevonWay, Enablon, Hexagon’s PPM division, Intelex, MODS Management, NiSoft, Sphera, TenForce and Yokogawa RAP.

“The control of work software application market is highly competitive and dynamic,” commented Verdantix Analyst, Joe Osborne. “As a result, software providers are constantly innovating to increase their value proposition by developing new capabilities either via acquisitions or by investing in in-house product development.”

Key findings of the Buyer’s Guide: Control of Work Software Applications report:

One of the key drivers for industrial firms implementing control of work applications is to help increase work efficiency as well as improve worker safety.

AdaptIT, Enablon, Hexagon’s PPM division, Intelex, NiSoft, Prometheus Group, Sphera, TenForce and Yokogawa RAP, have developed the broadest control of work applications with functionality for JHA, PTW, isolation management and shift management.

Alcumus, Cognibox, Enablon, Intelex, NiSoft, ProcessMAP, Quentic and Sphera offer additional functionality, such as management of change, document management, incident management, and barrier risk management, as part of their control of work offering.

Oil and gas firms have a broad range of suppliers to choose from with AVEVA, Enablon, Hexagon’s PPM division, Intelex, MODS Management, Prometheus Group, and Sphera offering strong control of work applications.

Vendors such as Cognibox, DevonWay, Intelex, NiSoft, Sphera and TenForce – have launched new functionality in response to COVID-19 such as contact tracing, electronic signature, scheduling of permit pickup, mobility, risk assessment, and containing hazards.

Recent innovations include IIoT integrations, 3D visualization of permit information, and remote assistance via augmented reality.

“Businesses that have adopted control of work software experience benefits in two areas,” continued Osborne. “Control of work software applications are not only improving safety KPIs but also increasing operational efficiency.”

Contacts

Isobel Calisse



icalisse@verdantix.com