Vercel Named a Visionary in 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud Application Platforms

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vercel, the leading Frontend Cloud platform, announced it was named a Visionary in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud Application Platforms. The report evaluated 12 companies, and Vercel was evaluated for its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. We believe this report acknowledges Vercel’s long-standing innovation in frontend development, deployment, and application delivery that scales from independent developers to large multinational teams.

“Vercel enables the world to ship the best products. Our quadrant positioning as a Visionary is a validation of Vercel’s tools and infrastructure that create a faster, more personalized web,” said Guillermo Rauch, CEO and Founder of Vercel. “We’re not only committed to our best-in-class customers, but also to a more open web. This is best reflected in our constantly expanding product roadmap, including v0 and our AI SDK.”

Vercel: Build, Scale, Secure

2024 has seen the announcement of several product updates and new releases from the company, including:

v0 for Teams & Enterprises: v0 is now available to teams of all sizes, with plans offering security features like SSO and the ability to opt out of data training.

v0 is now available to teams of all sizes, with plans offering security features like and the ability to opt out of data training. AI SDK 3.4: AI SDK’s unified provider API allows users to use any language model and enables powerful UI integrations into leading web frameworks such as Next.js and Svelte. Our most recent release introduces language model middleware, which allows customers to package, distribute, and reuse middleware across projects.

AI SDK’s unified provider allows users to use any language model and enables powerful UI integrations into leading web frameworks such as Next.js and Svelte. Our most recent release introduces language model middleware, which allows customers to package, distribute, and reuse middleware across projects. Web Application Firewall (WAF): Vercel’s WAF has blocked billions of malicious requests, demonstrating its resilience and reliability across a wide variety of use cases. Our recent announcement of persistent actions, rate limiting, and Firewall API further enable Vercel customers to serve desired traffic while taking action against anything else.

Vercel’s WAF has blocked billions of malicious requests, demonstrating its resilience and reliability across a wide variety of use cases. Our recent announcement of persistent actions, rate limiting, and Firewall API further enable Vercel customers to serve desired traffic while taking action against anything else. Vercel Marketplace : The Vercel Marketplace helps customers find and integrate services that work well with Vercel projects, featuring integrated billing and direct connections to provider consoles with storage partners including Supabase, Redis, and EdgeDB.

To read more about Vercel’s recognition, or to download a complimentary copy of the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Cloud Application Platforms research report, visit vercel.com/gartner-mq.

About Vercel

Vercel’s Frontend Cloud provides the developer experience and infrastructure to build, scale, and secure a faster, more personalized web. By providing the platform frontend teams love, Vercel unlocks developer potential and allows you to go from idea to global application in seconds. Vercel enables customers like Under Armour, The Washington Post, Stripe, and Wayfair to build dynamic user experiences on the web.

