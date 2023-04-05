Vercel Expands its Cloud Offering to AWS Marketplace and Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vercel, the cloud platform for frontend developers, has deepened its relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) today as it is now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on AWS. Vercel has also joined the AWS ISV Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners that provides software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS.

These developments will help streamline the procurement of Vercel’s frontend solutions for small and enterprise businesses that require developer tools to build websites with optimal user experience. This announcement further aligns AWS and Vercel’s shared vision to support brands like The Washington Post and others in accelerating innovation with the power of serverless computing.

“Availability in AWS Marketplace will allow more brands to unlock the value of Vercel and ship great web applications,” said Kevin Van Gundy, COO of Vercel. “Our expanding relationship with AWS is a commitment to our shared customers that businesses of all sizes can adopt the tools, frameworks, and platforms used by some of the world’s best technology firms.”

Anyone with an AWS account can now streamline their procurement process and begin building on Vercel in just a few clicks, departing from their contracted annual Enterprise Discount Program. Customers who use Vercel in AWS Marketplace have seamless access to a number of services including Serverless Functions, Comments on Preview Deployments, Edge Functions with AWS Lambda, observability tools and more.

About Vercel: Vercel is the cloud platform for frontend developers, providing the speed and reliability innovators need to create at the moment of inspiration. By providing the toolkit frontend teams love, Vercel unlocks developer potential and enables you to go from idea to global application in seconds. Vercel enables customers like Under Armour, Nintendo, The Washington Post, and Zapier to build delightful user experiences on the Web.

