Vercel Achieves ISO 27001:2013 Certification for Building a Faster, More Secure Web

ISO 27001 is a globally recognized standard that evaluates the effectiveness of Vercel’s Information Security Management System (ISMS) implementation across various domains. By achieving this certification, Vercel continues to demonstrate its dedication to upholding industry-leading security standards and implementing robust security measures across all facets of their business.

To obtain the ISO 27001 certification, Vercel underwent rigorous audits performed by Schellman, an independent third-party auditor who evaluated the effectiveness of its ISMS implementation across various domains such as risk assessment, asset management, access control measures, incident response procedures, and continuous improvement processes.

“Our team at Vercel has had security at our core with every step we’ve made. The achievement of ISO 27001 certification reinforces our commitment towards safeguarding our customer’s data while maintaining their trust in us,” said Guillermo Rauch, CEO and Founder at Vercel.

Coupled with Vercel’s SOC 2 Type II (Security, Availability, and Confidentiality) compliance, the ISO 27001 certification assures Vercel’s global customer base that their assets are handled with top-of-the-line security and care. This latest accreditation reinforces the company’s position as a trusted partner in providing innovative technology solutions across industries, including finance and banking, healthcare and more.

“As we envision the Frontend Cloud, Vercel considers security as a foundation of this future,” Ty Sbano, Chief Information Security Officer at Vercel. “It represents our dedication to fostering a collective approach to security, exemplified by our proactive measures to continuously adapt our security practices, effectively mitigating emerging risks and promoting a culture of more creative experimentation with reduced long-term risk.”

Vercel remains dedicated to maintaining its security certifications and expanding its compliance program to other regulatory and industry frameworks as we continue to empower developers with the tools they need to build secure, resilient, and modern web experiences and applications.

About Vercel: Vercel is the frontend cloud platform, providing the speed and reliability innovators need to create at the moment of inspiration. By providing the toolkit frontend teams love, Vercel unlocks developer potential and enables you to go from idea to global application in seconds. Vercel enables customers like Under Armour, Nintendo, The Washington Post, and Zapier to build delightful user experiences on the Web.

