GoNetspeed to host Massachusetts Broadband Legislative Summit May 13

SPRINGFIELD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As widespread access to broadband options continue to lag throughout much of Central and Western Massachusetts, GoNetspeed will host the Massachusetts Broadband Legislative Summit on Monday, May 13th, 2024 to concentrate on innovative solutions to deliver broader access to high-speed internet service. Information and registration are available at www.gonetspeed.com/broadband-summit.





A space for civic officials, technology officers, internet service providers, and economic development officials, the Massachusetts Broadband Legislative Summit presented by GoNetspeed will bring together leaders from throughout the Commonwealth for a half-day event to improve access to broadband in Central and Western Massachusetts.

“It has continued to become even more apparent that our communities are being left behind without access to reliable, fast provider options,” said Representative Angelo J. Puppolo, Jr. “As we collaborate to find solutions that focus on the success of our people and our communities, I look forward to bringing together leaders within the telecommunications space and our communities to discuss impactful, lasting outcomes.”

“The digital divide throughout Central and Western parts of the states only continues to grow. Our communities deserve access to more options, better pricing, and better speeds,” said Senator Adam Gomez. “By ensuring the pole attachment process is designed to work with providers, not against, we are able to ensure that internet service providers have the opportunity to serve our communities, further improving our potential and success as a state.”

“As we have worked to provide communities throughout the Commonwealth with access to more choice and better speeds, we have seen that due to the difficult pole application process, much of the state is left behind without access to quality service options,” said Richard Clark, GoNetspeed president & CEO. “By bringing together industry, state, and civic leaders, we have created a space to discuss opportunities and solutions to bridge the quickly growing digital divide for the students, workers, cities, towns, homes, and businesses that lack access to high-quality, high-speed solutions.”

Representative Angelo J. Puppolo, Jr., Senator Adam Gomez , and Senator Edward Markey are among the experts speaking at the Massachusetts Broadband Legislative Summit. Other sessions will include discussions on the status of broadband in Massachusetts, opportunities to bridge the digital divide, implementation strategies, and more.

GoNetspeed will present the first annual Massachusetts Broadband Legislative Summit on Monday, May 13, 2024, 8:00am-12:00pm, at Springfield’s American International College. Event organizers encourage civic officials, economic development leaders, and those looking to advance broadband throughout the Commonwealth to register soon as attendance is limited. For more information on the summit and to register online, please visit www.gonetspeed.com/broadband-summit.

About GoNetspeed:

GoNetspeed, a high-speed fiber internet provider serving residential and business customers in Maine, Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and West Virginia, formed a partnership with Oak Hill Capital (“Oak Hill”) in January 2021, allowing GoNetspeed to accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Northeastern U.S. Adding thousands of new service areas every year, GoNetspeed is one of the largest independent internet providers in the east. For more information about GoNetspeed, or to inquire about service in your residence, business or community, visit gonetspeed.com.

Contacts

Katie Custer



502.821.6784



Katie@RunSwitchPR.com