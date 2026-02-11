Veradigm to Release Business Update February 17th and Host Investor Call February 18th

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veradigm® (OTCMKTS: MDRX), a leading provider of clinical and revenue cycle solutions for independent practices, announced today that management plans to provide a business update after the close of regular stock market hours on February 17, 2026. Veradigm management plans to host an investor conference call and webcast to discuss the Company’s update at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on February 18, 2026.

Update Call Details

Veradigm plans to issue a press release after the close of regular stock market hours on Tuesday, February 17, 2026. The announcement will also be available at Veradigm investor relations website.

To listen to the conference call, participants may log onto the Veradigm investor relations website. Participants also may access the conference call by dialing 877-405-1224 or 201-389-0848 and requesting Conference ID #13758731.

A replay of the call will be available for a period of one year on the Veradigm investor relations website.

About Veradigm®

Veradigm has a proven history of delivering clinical and revenue cycle solutions that help independent practices improve outcomes and financial performance. Our AI-forward data and technology also help over 20,000 provider practices connect with health plans and biopharma to eliminate inefficiencies, close care gaps, and create a more affordable health system.

