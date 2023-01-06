Veradigm to Present at the 2023 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$MDRX #healthIT–Veradigm Inc. (Nasdaq:MDRX), formerly Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., announced today that Rick Poulton, Veradigm Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 2023 J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 3:45 PST.

The live audio webcast and replay can be accessed at the J.P. Morgan public link here.

About Veradigm®

Veradigm is a healthcare technology company that drives value through its unique combination of platforms, data, expertise, connectivity, and scale. The Veradigm Network features a dynamic community of solutions and partners providing advanced insights, technology, and data-driven solutions, all working together to transform healthcare insightfully. For more information on Veradigm, visit www.veradigm.com, or find Veradigm on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube

Contacts

For more information contact:
Investors:
Jenny Gelinas

312-506-1237

jenny.gelinas@veradigm.com

Media:
Concetta Rasiarmos

312-447-2466

concetta.rasiarmos@veradigm.com
