Veradigm Named as the Top Vendor for End-to-End Revenue Cycle Management Solutions

For the third consecutive year, Veradigm Payerpath receives #1 overall Black Book ranking for strategic alignment of client goals, integration, and data security

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Veradigm® (OTCMKTS: MDRX), a leading provider of healthcare data and technology solutions, announced today that Black Book™, a healthcare-centric market research and public opinion research and consulting company, rated Veradigm Payerpath the overall number one vendor for end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions for physician practice software and services.





“At Veradigm, we are dedicated to seamlessly connecting providers with patients and payers. Veradigm Payerpath is integral to that vision,” said Tom Langan, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Veradigm, “as it supports physician practices of all sizes and specialties as they take control of their revenue cycle, allowing them to better focus on patient care. We are honored that Veradigm Payerpath has been recognized as the top end-to-end RCM solution for the third consecutive year.”

Veradigm Payerpath is an end-to-end RCM solution suite built to assist practices in maximizing and accelerating revenue, streamlining communications with payers and patients, and boosting profitability for practices of all sizes and specialties. Veradigm expects that practices utilizing Payerpath soon will be able to view and address open Gaps in Care from various payers, not just those linked to upcoming appointments. Payerpath’s solution expansion demonstrates Veradigm’s commitment to continuously investing in our solutions, improving health outcomes through strong payer and provider collaboration. The integrated solutions are practice management platform agnostic, and interface seamlessly with all major systems.

Veradigm Payerpath achieved top scores in the following RCM-focused key performance indicators for physician practices, including Strategic Alignment of Client Goals, Innovation, Client Relationships and Cultural Fit, Integration and Interfaces, Scalability, Client Adaptability, Flexible Pricing, Reliability, Data Security, Privacy and Backup Services, and Best of Breed Technology and Process Improvement.

About Veradigm®

Veradigm is a healthcare technology company that drives value through its unique combination of platforms, data, expertise, connectivity, and scale. The Veradigm Network features a dynamic community of solutions and partners providing advanced insights, technology, and data-driven solutions for the healthcare provider, payer, and biopharma markets. For more information about how Veradigm is fulfilling its mission of Transforming Health, Insightfully, visit www.veradigm.com, or find Veradigm on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

