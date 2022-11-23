Veradigm Digital Health Media Becomes the First EHR Marketing Solution to Join the Point of Care Marketing Association

Veradigm senior leadership to join board of directors

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$MDRX #healthIT–Veradigm, a business unit of Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX), announced today The Point of Care Marketing Association (POCMA), a nonprofit organization to support the continued growth of the Point of Care (POC) channel through education and advocacy, has welcomed Veradigm to its membership:

Veradigm Digital Health Media is the first EHR marketing solution to be accepted as a member of POCMA

Stuart Green, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Veradigm has joined POCMA’s board of directors

POCMA exists to advocate for the effective use of the point of care communication channel to advance patient healthcare outcomes. Members of the nonprofit point of care industry association work closely with brand, agency, and provider stakeholders to advocate for the channel and promote its positive impact to ensure its continued growth as a vital and innovative segment of healthcare marketing.

“POCMA is excited to have Veradigm as a member and the first within the EHR landscape,” said POCMA Executive Director, Nicole Divinagracia. “Veradigm’s platform of reaching HCPs in their workflow makes them an excellent resource for the association and its members. We look forward to their insights and involvement as we grow the POC industry.”

“At Veradigm, we share in POCMA’s goal of raising healthcare providers’ awareness through innovative point of care marketing channels,” said Stuart Green, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Veradigm. “With our membership, we look forward to contributing to the establishment of industry best practices and building connections with other point-of-care industry leaders and influencers.”

About Allscripts

Allscripts (Nasdaq: MDRX) is a leader in healthcare information technology solutions that advance clinical, financial and operational results. Our innovative solutions connect people, places and data across an Open, Connected Community of Health™. Connectivity empowers caregivers to make better decisions and deliver better care for healthier populations. To learn more, visit www.allscripts.com, LinkedIn, and It Takes A Community: The Allscripts Blog.

About Veradigm®

Veradigm is a healthcare technology company that drives value through its unique combination of platforms, data, expertise, connectivity, and scale. Some healthcare technology companies deliver clinical data for biopharma and health plans, some help turn that data into insights, others serve healthcare providers directly by providing point-of-care clinical software and patient outreach platforms. Veradigm does it all. The Veradigm Network features a dynamic community of solutions and partners providing advanced insights, technology, and data-driven solutions, all working together to transform healthcare insightfully. For more information on Veradigm, visit www.veradigm.com, or find Veradigm on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube

© 2022 Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates. All Rights Reserved.

Allscripts, the Allscripts logo, and other Allscripts marks are trademarks of Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates. All other products are trademarks of their respective holders, all rights reserved. Reference to these products is not intended to imply affiliation with or sponsorship of Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates.

Contacts

Investors:



Jenny Gelinas



312-506-1237



Jenny.Gelinas@allscripts.com

Media:

Concetta Rasiarmos



312-447-2466



concetta.rasiarmos@allscripts.com