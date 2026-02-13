Veradigm Brings Patient Voice to Healthcare Research with New Real-World Data Survey Solution

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veradigm (OTCMKTS:MDRX), a leading provider of clinical and revenue cycle solutions for independent practices, today announced a new patient‑reported outcomes (PRO) survey capability that brings the patient voice directly into real‑world evidence generation. The new solution gives life sciences organizations timely, privacy‑preserving insights directly from patients, adding essential context to clinical and observational research.

Built on Veradigm’s FollowMyHealth patient engagement platform, the capability enables individuals to securely share their experiences through an account they own and manage. Patients receive project‑specific invitations through trusted channels within FollowMyHealth, ensuring responses are authentic and relevant. Targeting logic helps reach the right patients quickly, and integrated consent and compensation streamline participation.

“By integrating insights directly from patients with Veradigm’s real‑world data resources, we can give life sciences organizations a more holistic view of patient experiences and outcomes,” said Stuart Green, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Veradigm Life Sciences.

Connecting the Full Patient Journey

Because of its nationally representative, diverse healthcare provider footprint, Veradigm is uniquely positioned to combine first‑party clinical data from independent practices with direct patient input and point‑of‑care reach. This connected view helps innovators understand what truly drives outcomes and act with greater confidence.

“I came to Veradigm because we have the opportunity to turn rich real‑world data into real impact,” said Tehsin Syed, Chief Technology and Product Officer. “By connecting clinical insights with the patient’s own voice, we’re building solutions that reflect how care actually happens.”

In 2025, Veradigm successfully completed and published a study demonstrating the feasibility of collecting PROs through FollowMyHealth and linking them with real‑world data. The study validated the approach and confirmed the value of capturing patient experience alongside clinical information.

Enhancing Evidence with Patient Perspective

By adding patient‑reported information to existing real‑world data, life sciences organizations gain a fuller picture of symptom burden, treatment experience, adherence, and quality‑of‑life factors.

Benefits include:

Patient‑centered insights often missing from clinical documentation

often missing from clinical documentation Connected clinical and patient input for richer context

for richer context Trusted engagement through an established patient platform

through an established patient platform Precision outreach to relevant patient groups

to relevant patient groups Integrated consent and compensation to reduce friction

FollowMyHealth and all Veradigm solutions are built with strong privacy protections, ensuring sensitive information remains secure while enabling researchers to hear directly from patients.

To learn more about Veradigm’s RWE services, visit www.veradigm.com.

About Veradigm®

Veradigm has a proven history of delivering clinical and revenue cycle solutions that help independent practices improve outcomes and financial performance. Our AI-forward data and technology also help over 20,000 provider practices connect with health plans and biopharma to eliminate inefficiencies, close care gaps, and create a more affordable health system.

© 2026 Veradigm LLC and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Cited marks are the property of Veradigm LLC and/or its affiliates. All other product or Company names are the property of their respective holders, all rights reserved.

