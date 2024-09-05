Veracyte Appoints Brent Shafer and Tom Miller, Ph.D., to Its Board of Directors

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$VCYT—Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT), a leading cancer diagnostics company, today announced the appointment of Brent Shafer and Tom Miller, Ph.D., to its board of directors, effective immediately.









“We are thrilled to welcome Brent and Tom to our board,” said Marc Stapley, Veracyte’s chief executive officer. “They are both seasoned business leaders with extensive healthcare industry experience who will further broaden our board’s mix of backgrounds and expertise.”

Mr. Shafer brings over 40 years of experience across health information technologies, medical devices and a variety of healthcare solutions to the company. He previously served as chairman and CEO of Cerner Corporation and CEO of Philips North America and Philips Home Healthcare Solutions. Before that, he served in a variety of roles at Hillrom, GE Medical Systems and Johnson & Johnson. Upon joining the board, Mr. Shafer will also serve as a member of the Compensation Committee.

Dr. Miller is a scientist and entrepreneur with a focus on the nexus of AI, chemistry and biology. He co-founded and serves as CEO of Iambic Therapeutics, a biotechnology company that is disrupting the therapeutics landscape with an AI-driven, drug-discovery platform. Prior to that, he spent over 10 years as a tenured professor at Caltech, publishing more than 140 peer-reviewed articles and patents. Upon joining the board, Dr. Miller will also serve as a member of the Regulatory and Compliance Committee.

“I am thrilled to join the Veracyte board to support the management team in advancing their vision,” said Mr. Shafer. “I look forward to leveraging my experience to help accelerate the momentum underway at Veracyte with their focus on empowering physicians with the high-value insights they need to best serve patients.”

“It’s an honor to be a part of a company with such a compelling platform and that is so well-positioned to positively impact the journey of so many cancer patients,” said Dr. Miller. “I am particularly excited by the company’s increased investment in AI as part of their focus on helping clinicians, researchers and patients gain even further ground on cancer.”

About Veracyte

Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global diagnostics company whose vision is to transform cancer care for patients all over the world. We empower clinicians with the high-value insights they need to guide and assure patients at pivotal moments in the race to diagnose and treat cancer. Our Veracyte Diagnostics Platform delivers high-performing cancer tests that are fueled by broad genomic and clinical data, deep bioinformatic and AI capabilities, and a powerful evidence-generation engine, which ultimately drives durable reimbursement and guideline inclusion for our tests, along with new insights to support continued innovation and pipeline development. For more information, please visit www.veracyte.com and follow the company on X (formerly Twitter) at @veracyte.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to our statements related to our plans, objectives, and expectations (financial and otherwise) or our intentions with respect to our tests and products, for use in diagnosing and treating diseases, in and outside of the United States. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “appears,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “expect,” “believe,” “should,” “may,” “will,” “enable,” “positioned,” “offers,” “designed” and similar references to future periods. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or suggested in any forward-looking statements. Additional factors that may impact these forward-looking statements can be found under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 29, 2024 and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of these documents, when available, may be found in the Investors section of our website at https://investor.veracyte.com. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, we specifically disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements or reasons why actual results might differ, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

