Veracyte Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Grew Total Revenue to $75.6 million, an Increase of 25%

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

“Our third quarter results were robust given test adoption growth across our key products, new reimbursement contracts and expanded clinical evidence for our tests,” said Marc Stapley, Veracyte’s chief executive officer. “We continue to invest in our long-term growth drivers, while maintaining our firm focus on financial discipline. I’m delighted with our team’s progress as we pursue our global vision of improving outcomes for patients all over the world through our exceptional diagnostic tests.”

Key Business Highlights:

Increased third quarter total revenue by 25% to $75.6 million, compared to the third quarter of 2021.

Grew total test volume to 26,374, an increase of 26% compared to the third quarter of 2021.

Bolstered commercial reimbursement: Received positive coverage decisions for the Decipher Prostate Genomic Classifier from three commercial payers representing over 20 million members, bringing the total number of covered lives for the test to 195 million; and Signed four new commercial payer contracts for the Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier, bolstering the test’s in-network coverage to over 230 million health plan members.

Further reinforced the value and utility of our portfolio offerings through guideline inclusion and expanded clinical evidence: Received a “Level 1” evidence designation in the National Comprehensive Cancer Network ® (NCCN ® )’s update to the 2023 prostate cancer guidelines, making the Decipher Prostate Genomic Classifier the first and only prostate cancer gene expression test to achieve this status; Published data from a prospective, multi-site, Phase 2 clinical study in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute suggesting that the Decipher Prostate test may help identify African American men with early, localized prostate cancer who are most likely to harbor aggressive disease; Shared data from Phase 3 of the multi-center, randomized STAMPEDE trial at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) conference, which confirm the Decipher Prostate test’s ability to identify men with advanced prostate cancer who are more likely to benefit from intensified treatment, potentially expanding the test’s use; Presented data at the American Thyroid Association’s annual meeting suggesting that Veracyte’s Afirma thyroid database and whole-transcriptome capabilities may enable identification of genomic signatures to help predict tumor behavior in thyroid cancer; Presented data at the European Respiratory Society and American College of Chest Physicians (CHEST 2022) annual meetings suggesting the Envisia Genomic Classifier’s ability to provide prognostic information for people with suspected interstitial lung disease; Published a study in Nature Medicine examining the predictive and prognostic potential of Veracyte’s immuno-oncology biomarkers and insight into factors associated with response to CAR T-cell therapy among patients with large B-cell lymphoma; and Presented preliminary clinical utility data at the CHEST meeting for the Percepta Nasal Swab test, which suggest that the noninvasive genomic test may classify more lung nodule patients as low-risk or high-risk for lung cancer, as compared to the standard-of-care approach, which consists of a physician’s own assessment of clinical factors along with CT imaging.

Appointed Eliav Barr, M.D., to our Board of Directors and named John Leite, Ph.D. as general manager for Pulmonology and Market Access.

Generated $7.0 million in cash from operating activities and ended the third quarter of 2022 with cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $170.1 million, compared to $164.0 million at the end of the second quarter of 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total revenue for the third quarter of 2022 was $75.6 million, an increase of 25% compared to $60.4 million in the third quarter of 2021. Testing revenue was $64.6 million, an increase of 27% compared to $50.9 million in the third quarter of 2021 driven primarily by the strong performance of our Decipher and Afirma tests. Product revenue was $3.3 million, an increase of 12% compared to $3.0 million in the third quarter of 2021. Biopharmaceutical and other revenue was $7.7 million, an increase of 18% compared to $6.5 million in the third quarter of 2021, driven primarily by the contribution of the HalioDx acquisition.

Total gross margin for the third quarter of 2022, including the amortization of acquired intangible assets, was 59%, compared to 57% in the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP gross margin, excluding the amortization of acquired intangible assets and other acquisition related expenses was 66%, compared to 64% in the third quarter of 2021.

Operating expenses, excluding cost of revenue, were $54.6 million, an increase of 5% compared to the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP operating expenses, excluding cost of revenue, amortization of acquired intangible assets, other acquisition related expenses and other restructuring costs, were $51.1 million compared to $42.4 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2022 was $8.7 million, an improvement of 38% compared to the third quarter of 2021. Basic and diluted net loss per common share was $0.12, an improvement of 40% compared to the third quarter of 2021. Net cash used by operating activities in the first nine months of 2022 was $2.2 million, an improvement of $37.9 million compared to the same period in 2021.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

2022 Financial Outlook

The company is raising full-year 2022 total revenue expectations to $288 million to $293 million, representing year-over-year growth of 31% to 33%, assuming currency rates as of November 2, 2022. This represents an improved outlook compared to our prior guidance of $272 million to $280 million.

About Veracyte

Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global diagnostics company that improves patient care by answering important clinical questions to inform diagnosis and treatment decisions. Our growing menu of advanced diagnostic tests help patients avoid risky, costly procedures and interventions, and reduce time to appropriate treatment. In addition to making our tests available in the United States through our central laboratories, our exclusive license to our best-in-class diagnostics instrument (nCounter Analysis System) positions us to deliver our tests to patients worldwide through laboratories that can perform them locally. Veracyte is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit www.veracyte.com and follow the company on Twitter (@veracyte).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, our statements related to our expected total revenue and other financial and operating results for 2022 and our plans, objectives, expectations (financial and otherwise) or intentions with respect to our Prosigna, Afirma, Percepta, Envisia, LymphMark, Decipher Prostate, Percepta Nasal Swab, Percepta Genomic Atlas and Decipher Bladder tests and products, including our biopharma atlas, for use in diagnosing and treating diseases, Medicare coverage, and our commercial organization. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “appears,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “expect,” “believe,” “should,” “may,” “will,” “positioned,” “designed” and similar references to future periods. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or suggested in any forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from our predictions, and include, but are not limited to: our ability to launch, commercialize and receive reimbursement for our products; to demonstrate the validity and utility of our genomic tests and biopharma offerings to continue to integrate and expand the HalioDx and Decipher businesses and execute on our business plans; to continue to scale our global operations and enhance our internal control environment; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and its variants on our business and general economic conditions; the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and inflation; and the performance and utility of our tests in the clinical environment. Additional factors that may impact these forward-looking statements can be found under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 28, 2022, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed for the three months ended September 30, 2022. Copies of these documents, when available, may be found in the Investors section of our website at www.investor.veracyte.com. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, we specifically disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements or reasons why actual results might differ, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Veracyte, the Veracyte logo, Decipher, Decipher GRID, Afirma, Percepta, Envisia, Prosigna, Lymphmark, TMExplore, Brightplex, Immunosign, “Know by Design” and “More about You” are registered trademarks of Veracyte, Inc. and its subsidiaries in the U.S. and selected countries. Immunoscore IC® is a trademark of Veracyte SAS registered in France. Immunoscore is a registered trademark of Inserm used by Veracyte under license. nCounter is the registered trademark of NanoString Technologies used by Veracyte under license.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release and the accompanying tables contain, and reference certain non‐GAAP results including non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, and non-GAAP loss from operations. These measures are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool.

We use non-GAAP measures to internally evaluate and analyze financial results. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and enable comparison of our financial results with other public companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures. However, the non-GAAP measures we present may be different from those used by other companies.

We exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related expenses relating to our acquisitions of Decipher Biosciences and HalioDx and certain costs related to restructuring from certain of our non-GAAP measures. Management has excluded the effects of these items in non-GAAP measures to help investors gain a better understanding of the core operating results and future prospects of the company, consistent with how management measures and forecasts the company’s performance, especially when comparing such results to previous periods or forecasts. The company encourages investors to carefully consider its results under GAAP, as well as its supplemental non‐GAAP information and the reconciliation between these presentations, to more fully understand its business.

Reconciliations between our GAAP results and non‐GAAP financial measures are presented in the tables of this release.

VERACYTE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In thousands of dollars, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Testing revenue $ 64,577 $ 50,897 $ 180,275 $ 134,768 Product revenue 3,314 2,959 9,401 8,706 Biopharmaceutical and other revenue 7,701 6,514 26,563 8,704 Total revenue 75,592 60,370 216,239 152,178 Operating expenses (1): Cost of testing revenue 19,816 16,073 55,923 42,494 Cost of product revenue 1,981 1,491 5,202 4,304 Cost of biopharmaceutical and other revenue 4,211 4,079 13,626 4,720 Research and development 10,773 8,006 29,316 19,591 Selling and marketing 25,678 21,670 73,433 57,628 General and administrative 17,600 20,749 58,310 82,504 Intangible asset amortization 5,213 4,983 16,090 10,507 Total operating expenses 85,272 77,051 251,900 221,748 Loss from operations (9,680 ) (16,681 ) (35,661 ) (69,570 ) Other income (loss), net 805 1,202 2,675 (762 ) Loss before income taxes (8,875 ) (15,479 ) (32,986 ) (70,332 ) Income tax benefit (152 ) (1,350 ) (270 ) (5,297 ) Net loss $ (8,723 ) $ (14,129 ) $ (32,716 ) $ (65,035 ) Net loss per common share, basic and diluted $ (0.12 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.46 ) $ (0.97 ) Shares used to compute net loss per common share, basic and diluted 71,656,694 69,743,733 71,456,008 66,820,654 1. Cost of revenue, research and development, sales and marketing and general and administrative expenses include the following stock-based compensation related expenses:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cost of revenue $ 290 $ 193 $ 947 $ 481 Research and development 1,692 1,276 4,801 3,191 Selling and marketing 2,015 1,804 4,721 3,441 General and administrative 3,445 4,961 9,954 9,041 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 7,442 $ 8,234 $ 20,423 $ 16,154

VERACYTE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net loss $ (8,723 ) $ (14,129 ) $ (32,716 ) $ (65,035 ) Other comprehensive loss: Change in currency translation adjustments (16,016 ) (8,140 ) (38,983 ) (8,140 ) Net comprehensive loss $ (24,739 ) $ (22,269 ) $ (71,699 ) $ (73,175 )

VERACYTE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (See Note 1) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 170,112 $ 173,197 Short-term investments — 3,964 Accounts receivable 40,068 41,461 Supplies and inventory 13,798 11,225 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,538 13,255 Total current assets 238,516 243,102 Property and equipment, net 17,237 15,098 Right-of-use assets, operating leases 13,885 16,043 Intangible assets, net 176,542 202,731 Goodwill 676,885 707,904 Restricted cash 749 749 Other assets 2,143 2,198 Total assets $ 1,125,957 $ 1,187,825 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 11,114 $ 12,360 Accrued liabilities 32,137 39,475 Current portion of long-term debt 1,187 1,127 Current portion of deferred revenue 3,863 4,646 Current portion of acquisition-related contingent consideration 5,913 2,682 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 3,958 3,630 Current portion of other liabilities 180 231 Total current liabilities 58,352 64,151 Deferred revenue, net of current portion — 343 Deferred tax liabilities 4,342 5,592 Acquisition-related contingent consideration, net of current portion 2,411 5,722 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 11,527 14,096 Other liabilities 1,148 1,407 Total liabilities 77,780 91,311 Total stockholders’ equity 1,048,177 1,096,514 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,125,957 $ 1,187,825 1. The condensed consolidated balance sheet at December 31, 2021 has been derived from the audited financial statements at that date included in the Company’s Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated February 28, 2022.

VERACYTE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Operating activities Net loss $ (32,716 ) $ (65,035 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 19,372 13,189 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 72 — Stock-based compensation 19,867 15,787 Benefit from income taxes (270 ) (5,297 ) Interest on end-of-term debt obligation 161 161 Noncash lease expense 2,487 1,566 Revaluation of acquisition-related contingent consideration (80 ) 303 Effect of foreign currency on operations 1,563 1,601 Impairment of intangible assets 3,318 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (4,356 ) (6,285 ) Supplies and inventory (2,841 ) 4 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (25 ) (1,905 ) Other assets 160 353 Operating lease liabilities (2,570 ) (1,710 ) Accounts payable (325 ) 3,872 Accrued liabilities and deferred revenue (6,026 ) 3,329 Net cash used in operating activities (2,209 ) (40,067 ) Investing activities Acquisition of Decipher Biosciences, net of cash acquired — (574,411 ) Acquisition of HalioDx, net of cash acquired — (163,645 ) Purchase of short-term investments (8,972 ) — Proceeds from maturity of short-term investments 12,696 — Proceeds from sale of equity securities — 3,000 Purchases of property and equipment (6,677 ) (4,535 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,953 ) (739,591 ) Financing activities Proceeds from the issuance of common stock in a public offering, net of issuance costs — 593,821 Payment of long-term debt (94 ) — Payment of taxes on vested restricted stock units (2,639 ) (8,307 ) Proceeds from the exercise of common stock options and employee stock purchases 6,134 10,633 Net cash provided by financing activities 3,401 596,147 Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,761 ) (183,511 ) Effect of foreign currency on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,324 ) (1,678 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (3,085 ) (185,189 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 173,946 349,967 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 170,861 $ 164,778

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH (Unaudited) (In thousands of dollars) September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 170,112 $ 173,197 Restricted cash 749 749 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 170,861 $ 173,946

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands of dollars) Identified Expenses GAAP Acquisition Related Expenses (1) Intangible Assets Amortization Expense Other (4) Total Non-GAAP Measure Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Total revenue $ 75,592 $ — $ — $ — $ 75,592 Cost of testing revenue 19,816 49 — 18 19,749 Cost of product revenue 1,981 — — 3 1,978 Cost of biopharmaceutical and other revenue 4,211 62 — — 4,149 Intangible asset amortization (2) 4,703 — 4,703 — — Gross margin $ 44,881 111 4,703 21 49,716 Gross margin % 59 % 66 % Research and development 10,773 251 — — 10,522 Selling and marketing 25,678 923 — 493 24,262 General and administrative 17,600 1,272 — — 16,328 Intangible asset amortization 510 — 510 — — Total operating expenses excluding cost of revenue (3) 54,561 2,446 510 493 51,112 Loss from operations $ (9,680 ) $ 2,557 $ 5,213 $ 514 $ (1,396 ) Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Total revenue $ 60,370 $ — $ — $ — $ 60,370 Cost of testing revenue 16,073 26 — — 16,047 Cost of product revenue 1,491 — — — 1,491 Cost of biopharmaceutical and other revenue 4,079 52 — — 4,027 Intangible asset amortization (2) 4,517 — 4,517 — — Gross margin $ 34,210 78 4,517 — 38,805 Gross margin % 57 % 64 % Research and development 8,006 359 — — 7,647 Selling and marketing 21,670 641 — — 21,029 General and administrative 20,749 7,047 — — 13,702 Intangible asset amortization 466 — 466 — — Total operating expenses excluding cost of revenue (3) 50,891 8,047 466 — 42,378 Loss from operations $ (16,681 ) $ 8,125 $ 4,983 $ — $ (3,573 ) 1. Includes transaction related expenses as well as post-combination compensation expenses. For 2021, adjustments consist primarily of transaction-related expenses associated with the acquisition of Decipher Biosciences. For 2022, adjustments consist primarily of post-combination compensation expenses associated with the acquisition of HalioDx. 2. Includes only amortization of intangible assets identified as developed technology assets through purchase accounting transactions, which otherwise would have been allocated to cost of revenue. 3. Includes only amortization of intangible assets, which otherwise would have been allocated to research and development, selling and marketing or general and administrative expense and excludes the cost of revenue ($26.0 and $21.6 million) and the amortization of intangible assets which would have been allocated to the cost of revenue ($5.2 and $5.0 million) for Q3 2022 and 2021 respectively. 4. Includes $0.5 million expense related to restructuring costs Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands of dollars) Identified Expenses GAAP Acquisition Related Expenses (1) Intangible Assets Amortization Expense Other (4) Total Non-GAAP Measure Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Total revenue $ 216,239 $ — $ — $ — $ 216,239 Cost of testing revenue 55,923 153 — 18 55,752 Cost of product revenue 5,202 — — 3 5,199 Cost of biopharmaceutical and other revenue 13,626 261 — — 13,365 Intangible asset amortization (2) 14,526 — 14,526 — — Gross margin $ 126,962 414 14,526 21 141,923 Gross margin % 59 % 66 % Research and development 29,316 1,186 — — 28,130 Selling and marketing 73,433 2,997 — 493 69,943 General and administrative 58,310 3,877 — 3,318 51,115 Intangible asset amortization 1,564 — 1,564 — — Total operating expenses excluding cost of revenue (3) 162,623 8,060 1,564 3,811 149,188 Loss from operations $ (35,661 ) $ 8,474 $ 16,090 $ 3,832 $ (7,265 ) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 Total revenue $ 152,178 $ — $ — $ — $ 152,178 Cost of testing revenue 42,494 26 — — 42,468 Cost of product revenue 4,304 — — — 4,304 Cost of biopharmaceutical and other revenue 4,720 52 — — 4,668 Intangible asset amortization (2) 9,555 — 9,555 — — Gross margin $ 91,105 78 9,555 — 100,738 Gross margin % 60 % 66 % Research and development 19,591 360 — — 19,231 Selling and marketing 57,628 709 — — 56,919 General and administrative 82,504 46,415 — — 36,089 Intangible asset amortization 952 — 952 — — Total operating expenses excluding cost of revenue (3) 160,675 47,484 952 — 112,239 Loss from operations $ (69,570 ) $ 47,562 $ 10,507 $ — $ (11,501 ) 1. Includes transaction related expenses as well as post-combination compensation expenses. For 2021, adjustments consist primarily of transaction-related expenses associated with the acquisition of Decipher Biosciences. For 2022, adjustments consist primarily of post-combination compensation expenses associated with the acquisition of HalioDx. 2. Includes only amortization of intangible assets identified as developed technology assets through purchase accounting transactions, which otherwise would have been allocated to cost of revenue. 3. Includes only amortization of intangible assets, which otherwise would have been allocated to research and development, selling and marketing or general and administrative expense and excludes the cost of revenue ($74.8 and $51.5 million) and the amortization of intangible assets which would have been allocated to the cost of revenue ($14.5 and $9.6 million) for the first nine months of 2022 and 2021 respectively 4. Includes $3.3 million expense related to the impairment charge associated with certain developed technology intangible assets and $0.5 million related to restructuring costs

