Ventana Micro Systems Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership With Intel for Broader Commercialization of Its High-Performance RISC-V Cores and Chiplets

CUPERTINO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ventana Micro Systems Inc., a leader in high-performance RISC-V processors, announces a strategic partnership to make its RISC-V CPU cores and chiplets available through Intel Foundry Services (“IFS”) to leading customers in the Data Center, 5G/Edge, Networking, Storage, AI/ML, Automotive and Client market verticals.

Ventana Micro Systems Inc. is the high-performance RISC-V leader offering Data Center class CPUs with extensible instruction set capability delivered in the form of multi-core chiplets or core IP. Ventana’s CPU cores are designed to deliver best-in-class single thread performance optimized for Cloud, Enterprise Data Center, 5G, Edge Compute, AI/ML, Automotive, and Client applications. Ventana’s unique microarchitectural innovations make its design highly portable across fabs and process nodes. Ventana’s modular, scalable chiplet-based product strategy enables rapid productization with significant reduction in development time and cost compared to the prevailing IP models.

As part of this partnership, Ventana’s high-performance cores will be made available on IFS’ leading manufacturing process to enable integration into customer SoCs. IFS customers will have access to the highest performance RISC-V cores on the market. Additionally, Ventana plans to offer a scalable, highly customizable compute platform that combines its high-performance multi-core chiplets with an IO Hub manufactured by IFS. The platform enables Hyperscalers and large OEMs to customize and differentiate their products while significantly reducing development time and cost.

“Ventana is leading the market in bringing RISC-V cores and chiplets to high-performance applications in the Cloud, Enterprise Data Center, 5G, Edge Compute, AI/ML, Automotive and Client markets,” said Balaji Baktha, Founder and CEO of Ventana. “This exciting partnership with Intel Foundry Services will allow us to jointly address leading customer requirements by combining best-in-class RISC-V compute with IFS’ proven connectivity IP, leading edge process, advanced packaging, and reliable supply chain.”

“We are excited to partner with Ventana to give our customers access to the highest-performance RISC-V cores. RISC-V offers a level of scalability and customization that is unique in the industry. We are seeing strong demand from our customers to support high-performance RISC-V solutions,” said Bob Brennan, VP Customer Solutions Engineering at Intel Foundry Services. “Ventana has the most complete and well developed Open Chiplet-based platform which is well-aligned to Intel’s vision. Ventana’s Chiplets enable IFS to deliver modular solutions that increase performance, reduce power, reduce development cost and accelerate time to market.”

“Chiplets are where the semiconductor industry is headed as they provide high performance, unlimited flexibility and time to market advantages. I believe these advantages, when combined with Ventana’s high-performance and datacenter-grade CPU cores, provide compelling value to cloud, edge, and automotive customers,” said Patrick Moorhead, Founder and Chief Analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy.

To learn more about Ventana Micro Systems Inc., please visit: https://www.ventanamicro.com/.

To learn more about Intel, please visit: https://www.intel.com/.

About Ventana Micro Systems Inc.



Headquartered in Cupertino, Ventana Micro Systems Inc. was founded in 2018 to revolutionize the processor market by offering high-performance, extensible and secure compute chiplets based on RISC-V’s open architecture.

