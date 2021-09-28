Home Business Wire Vensana Capital Raises $325 Million and Expands Team to Back Transformative Medical...
Business Wire

Vensana Capital Raises $325 Million and Expands Team to Back Transformative Medical Technology Innovations

di Business Wire

MINNEAPOLIS & WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vensana Capital today announced the closing of its second fund, Vensana Capital II, with $325 million in committed capital. The fund was oversubscribed at its hard cap with the support of the firm’s investors in its inaugural fund alongside select new institutional investors.

Vensana Capital launched in 2019 as a venture capital and growth equity investment firm dedicated to partnering with innovative medical technology companies in their development and commercial stages. Medtech sub-sectors of interest to the firm include medical devices, diagnostics and data science, life science tools, digital health, and tech-enabled services. In the time since inception, Vensana has been recognized as one of the most active investors in its areas of interest with a diversified portfolio of companies advancing best-in-class and first-in-class products. The firm has made 10 investments to date, including Intact Vascular, which was acquired last year by Philips, and CVRx, which recently completed its IPO.

Vensana co-founders Justin Klein, M.D., J.D. and Kirk Nielsen are joined by a team of experienced investment professionals including Principal Cynthia Yee and Vice President Greg Banker, plus recent additions Venture Partner Mike Kramer and Principal Amrinder Singh, in addition to Chief Financial Officer Steve Schwen. Mike joined the firm earlier this year from healthcare investment firm CRG after multiple senior operating roles in public and private medtech companies, and Amrinder recently joined from Medtronic Ventures after a variety of roles at Medtronic and Thoratec. Both bring complementary expertise in healthcare investing, operations, and strategy. Vensana’s investment team is further strengthened by an advisory board comprised of more than two dozen senior medtech executives, entrepreneurs, and subject matter experts.

“We are proud of the progress that Vensana has made since launch – especially our growing investment team and our portfolio of companies tackling important unmet needs – and we are grateful for the continued strong support of our limited partners,” said Managing Partner Kirk Nielsen. “Our entire team is excited about the opportunity in front of us as we work hard to build a leading medtech investment and company building platform.”

“Medical technology innovations have the ability to dramatically improve healthcare quality and outcomes while simultaneously reducing costs. We believe Vensana has both a tremendous opportunity and a responsibility to support our entrepreneurs in their pursuit of technologies and businesses that will transform healthcare for the future,” said Managing Partner Justin Klein, M.D., J.D.

About Vensana Capital

Vensana Capital is a venture capital and growth equity investment firm dedicated to partnering with entrepreneurs who seek to transform healthcare with breakthrough innovations in medical technology. Launched in 2019, Vensana is actively investing in development and commercial stage companies across the medtech sector, including medical devices, diagnostics and data science, life science tools, digital health, and tech-enabled services. Vensana’s investment team has a history of successfully partnering with management teams behind industry-leading companies including Cameron Health, CardiAQ, Cartiva, CV Ingenuity, CVRx, Epix Therapeutics, Inari Medical, Intact Vascular, Lutonix, Neuwave Medical, Respicardia, Sequent Medical, Topera, Ulthera, Veran Medical Technologies, and Vertiflex. Learn more at www.vensanacap.com.

Contacts

Steve Schwen, Chief Financial Officer

(612) 217-8688

steve@vensanacap.com

Articoli correlati

NICFI Satellite Data Program Extended to Include Recipients of the GEO-Microsoft Planetary Computer Grants Program

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Planet, a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, in an effort to advance scientific...
Continua a leggere

Griffon Corporation to Explore Strategic Alternatives for Telephonics Corporation

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Griffon Corporation (“Griffon” or the “Company”) (NYSE:GFF) announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized a...
Continua a leggere

Amplitude Announces Update Regarding Conversion of Shares of Class B Common Stock to Shares of Class A Common Stock

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amplitude, Inc., a pioneer in digital optimization, today announced that, as of September 27, 2021, there were...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

NICFI Satellite Data Program Extended to Include Recipients of the GEO-Microsoft Planetary Computer Grants...

Business Wire