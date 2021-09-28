Vensana Capital Raises $325 Million and Expands Team to Back Transformative Medical Technology Innovations

MINNEAPOLIS & WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vensana Capital today announced the closing of its second fund, Vensana Capital II, with $325 million in committed capital. The fund was oversubscribed at its hard cap with the support of the firm’s investors in its inaugural fund alongside select new institutional investors.

Vensana Capital launched in 2019 as a venture capital and growth equity investment firm dedicated to partnering with innovative medical technology companies in their development and commercial stages. Medtech sub-sectors of interest to the firm include medical devices, diagnostics and data science, life science tools, digital health, and tech-enabled services. In the time since inception, Vensana has been recognized as one of the most active investors in its areas of interest with a diversified portfolio of companies advancing best-in-class and first-in-class products. The firm has made 10 investments to date, including Intact Vascular, which was acquired last year by Philips, and CVRx, which recently completed its IPO.

Vensana co-founders Justin Klein, M.D., J.D. and Kirk Nielsen are joined by a team of experienced investment professionals including Principal Cynthia Yee and Vice President Greg Banker, plus recent additions Venture Partner Mike Kramer and Principal Amrinder Singh, in addition to Chief Financial Officer Steve Schwen. Mike joined the firm earlier this year from healthcare investment firm CRG after multiple senior operating roles in public and private medtech companies, and Amrinder recently joined from Medtronic Ventures after a variety of roles at Medtronic and Thoratec. Both bring complementary expertise in healthcare investing, operations, and strategy. Vensana’s investment team is further strengthened by an advisory board comprised of more than two dozen senior medtech executives, entrepreneurs, and subject matter experts.

“We are proud of the progress that Vensana has made since launch – especially our growing investment team and our portfolio of companies tackling important unmet needs – and we are grateful for the continued strong support of our limited partners,” said Managing Partner Kirk Nielsen. “Our entire team is excited about the opportunity in front of us as we work hard to build a leading medtech investment and company building platform.”

“Medical technology innovations have the ability to dramatically improve healthcare quality and outcomes while simultaneously reducing costs. We believe Vensana has both a tremendous opportunity and a responsibility to support our entrepreneurs in their pursuit of technologies and businesses that will transform healthcare for the future,” said Managing Partner Justin Klein, M.D., J.D.

About Vensana Capital

Vensana Capital is a venture capital and growth equity investment firm dedicated to partnering with entrepreneurs who seek to transform healthcare with breakthrough innovations in medical technology. Launched in 2019, Vensana is actively investing in development and commercial stage companies across the medtech sector, including medical devices, diagnostics and data science, life science tools, digital health, and tech-enabled services. Vensana’s investment team has a history of successfully partnering with management teams behind industry-leading companies including Cameron Health, CardiAQ, Cartiva, CV Ingenuity, CVRx, Epix Therapeutics, Inari Medical, Intact Vascular, Lutonix, Neuwave Medical, Respicardia, Sequent Medical, Topera, Ulthera, Veran Medical Technologies, and Vertiflex. Learn more at www.vensanacap.com.

Contacts

Steve Schwen, Chief Financial Officer



(612) 217-8688



steve@vensanacap.com